SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY CNPJ/ME: 89.096.457/0001-55 Company Registry (NIRE): 43300047521

CALL NOTICE FOR THE ANNUAL AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

We invite the Shareholders of SLC Agrícola S.A. ("Company"), pursuant to article 124 of Federal Law 6,404 of December 15, 1976 ("Brazilian Corporation Law"), to the Shareholders Meeting to be held on April 29th, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ("Meeting") exclusively digitally through the ALFM Easy Voting electronic platform ("Platform"), pursuant to Instruction 81/22 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("ICVM 81"), to deliberate on the following AGENDA:

At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting:

1. Examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report and respective Management accounts, Financial Statements and Notes for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, along with the Independent Auditor's Report, the Fiscal Council and the Statutory Audit Committee;

2. Deliberate on the allocation of net income for the fiscal year and the distribution of dividends, in accordance with the proposal presented by the Management; and

3. Establish the administration's global annual compensation, as well as to the Fiscal Council members, if installed.

At the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting:

1. Re-ratify item "c" of decision made at the Annual Shareholders Meeting of 2008, which included the allocation of five million, six hundred and twenty-eight thousand, one hundred and seventy reais and eighty-seven cents (R$5,628,179.87) to the Profit Retention Reserve, when it should have been allocated to the Expansion Reserve (Statutory).

2. Re-ratify the annual shareholders meetings of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 to adjust the amounts in the specific reserve accounts to which net income was allocated.

3. Decide on adding activity to the purpose of the Company.

4. Due to the addition of activity to the purpose of the Company, make an amendment to the wording of article 3 of the Bylaws of the Company.

5. Consolidate the Bylaws of the Company.

General Information:

Shareholders or proxies who wish to participate remotely through the Platform must pre-register by April 27th, 2024 (inclusive), via the link:

https://easyvoting.alfm.adv.br/acionista.wpconsentimento.aspx?CtxW0jdnQS4JAgUx1hIBxTh6QcTACLS0fuGnbjrZ87NFWQLkxNSTlKpIxCLQsB20

All pertinent details and information required by shareholders are described in the Management Proposal and in the Proxy Statement, which are available on the Company's Investor Relations website(www.ri.slcagricola.com.br)and the website of the CVM(http://sistemas.cvm.gov.br/).

The Company will request, in addition to the identification document and/or corporate documents attesting to legal representation, as applicable, the following documentation:

- A statement issued by the transfer agent at most five (5) days prior to the date of the Meeting;

- Power of attorney;

- For Shareholders with registered shares held in custody, a statement containing the respective interest held in the Company issued by the competent authority.

In accordance with Article 6, Paragraph 3 of CVM Resolution 81, shareholders who do not present the documents for participating by the deadline will not be permitted to access the Shareholders Digital Platform.

After due analysis of the registry information of the Shareholder, the Company will send an e-mail with new information for accessing the Platform that will transmit the Meeting, and if the Shareholder has not received said information 24 hours prior to the date of the Meeting, they should contact the Investor Relations Department via the e-mailri@slcagricola.com.br, with a copy tojuridico@slcagricola.com.br.

The Company clarifies that, exceptionally for this Meeting, it is waiving the requirement to send to the registered office of the Company hard copies of the documents attesting to the representation powers of the Shareholder as well as the certification of the signature of the shareholder granting proxy powers, the notarization, the consularization, the annotation and the sworn translation of all the representation documents of the Shareholder, who only needs to send copies of such documents to the email specified above.

The Company will adopt the absentee ballot procedure for this Meeting, pursuant to CVM Resolution 81. Therefore, shareholders who opt to exercise their absentee voting rights through the Absentee Ballot may complete it observing the above instructions and submitting it as follows:

(1) TO THE COMPANY: together with the Ballot, Shareholders must submit the following documents: (i) Individuals - identity document with photograph of the shareholder or legal representative: RG, RNE, CNH, passport or professional membership card. (ii) Legal Entities and Investment Funds - a) identity document with photograph of the shareholder or legal representative: RG, RNE, CNH, passport or professional membership card; b) updated and consolidated Bylaws or articles of incorporation (for legal entities), or updated and consolidated regulations of the fund (for investment funds); and c) documents attesting to the powers of representation.

(2) TO THE CUSTODY AGENT: to adopt this process, shareholders must contact their Custody Agents and verify the procedures established for issuing voting instructions via the Absentee Ballot, as well as any documents and information required for this purpose.

(3) TO THE TRANSFER AGENT: this option is exclusively for Shareholders who own shares deposited with Banco Itaú S.A., the transfer agent for the Company's shares. Itaú has created the website Assembleia Digital, which is a secure solution for absentee voting. To vote through the website, shareholders must register and have a digital certificate. Information on registration and step-by-step instructions for issuing the digital certificate can be found at:https://assembleiadigital.certificadodigital.com/itausecuritiesservices/artigo/home/assembleia-digital.

Note that, in all these cases, the Absentee Ballot must be received by the Company by the latest seven (7) calendar days prior to the date of the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting, i.e., by 11:59 p.m. on April 22th, 2024.

The documents referred to in Article 133 of the Brazilian Corporation Law, as well as those set forth in CVM Instruction 81 and in the Proxy Statement are available to Shareholders at the registered office of the Company at the unit described in the preamble of this notice of meeting, and on the following websites: (www.cvm.com.br, www.b3.com.br and www.slcagricola.com.br/ri).

Note that detailed instructions on submitting the Ballot as per the above options are available in the Management Proposal and in the Proxy Statement, which is available on the Company's Investor Relations website (www.ri.slcagricola.com.br) and the website of CVM(http://sistemas.cvm.gov.br/).

Porto Alegre, March 26th, 2024.

Eduardo Silva Logemann

Chairman of the Board of Directors