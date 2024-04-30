NOTICE TO THE MARKET

CONSOLIDATED DISTANCE VOTING MAP

SLC Agrícola SA (B3: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; BLOOMBERG: SLCE3:BZ; Refinitiv: SLCE3.SA) ("SLC Agrícola"), discloses the Final Synthetic Voting Map, which consists of all votes received, for each of the matters submitted to the resolution of the Annual General and Extraordinary Meeting, held on April 29th, 2024 ("AEM"), with the total approvals, rejections and abstentions issued by the voting actions in each matter included in the agenda of the AEM. In this sense, the Final Synthetic Voting Map is present below:

Porto Alegre, April 29th, 2024.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Final Synthetic Voting Map - Annual General Meeting

Vote on the Deliberation and Number of

Deliberation Code

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting

Shares

(Distance Voting Ballot

Approve

Reject (No)

Abstain

(Yes)

Examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report and respective Management accounts, Financial Statements

1

and Notes for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2023, along with the Report of the Independent Auditors, of the

292,240,547

1,000

14,762,841

Fiscal Council and of the Statutory Audit Committee;

2

Deliberate on the allocation of net income for the fiscal year and the distribution of dividends, in accordance with

306,989,440

0

14,948

the proposal presented by the Management; and

3

Establish the administration's global annual compensation, as well as to the Fiscal Council members, if installed.

291,263,878

4,372,294

11,368,216

4

Do you wish to request the installation of the fiscal council, under the terms of art. 161 of Law 6.404 of 1976?

9,867,964

3,335,340

45,345,085

Separate Fiscal Council Election

5

Separate Election of the Fiscal Council - Nomination of Minority Shareholders

2,986,034

0

1,663,270

DORIS BEATRIZ FRANÇA WILHELM, FULL MEMBER AND MONICA HOJAIJ CARVALHO, SUBSTITUTE MEMBER.

Fiscal Council Election - Company's Candidates

6

Election of the Fiscal Council per slate- Indication of Controlling Shareholders.

244,226,198

0

1,663,270

PAULO ROBERTO KRUSE, FULL MEMBER AND MÁRCIO ANDRÉ ROEHRS, SUBSTITUTE MEMBER and EDIRCEU ROSSI

WERNECK, FULL MEMBER E CARLOS GARDEL JOSÉ DE SOUZA, ALTERNATE SUBSTITUTE.

Final Synthetic Voting Map - Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Vote on the Deliberation and Number of

Deliberation Code

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Shares

(Distance Voting Ballot

Approve

Reject (No)

Abstain

(Yes)

Re-ratify item "c" of decision made at the Annual Shareholders Meeting of 2008, which included the allocation of five

1

million, six hundred and twenty-eight thousand, one hundred and seventy reais and eighty-seven cents

306,946,140

1,670

13,798

(R$5,628,179.87) to the Profit Retention Reserve, when it should have been allocated to the Expansion Reserve

(Statutory).

2

Re-ratify the annual shareholders meetings of 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 to adjust the amounts in the specific reserve

306,949,180

280

12,148

accounts to which net income was allocated.

3

Decide on adding activity to the purpose of the Company.

306,936,660

11,000

13,948

4

Due to the addition of activity to the purpose of the Company, make an amendment to the wording of article 3 of the

306,936,480

11,000

14,128

Bylaws of the Company.

5

Restate the Bylaws of the Company.

306,936,480

11,180

13,948

