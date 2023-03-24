SLC Agrícola S A : ASM - Distance Voting Ballot

Last update: 03/24/2023

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - SLC AGRICOLA S.A. to be held on 04/27/2023

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This distance voting ballot (the "Ballot") refers to the Shareholder's Meeting of SLC Agrícola S.A. ("Company") to be held on April 27th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ("Shareholders Meeting"), exclusively online, and must be filled in should the shareholder choose to exercise their voting right by means of a distance voting ballot, pursuant to the terms of article 1.080-A, of Law 10.406/02, of article 121, sole paragraph, of Law 6.404/1976 and of Section VIII of the Registration Manual for Corporations, Exhibit V of Article 9 of DREI Normative Instruction No. 81/2020 ("DREI NI 81"), as applicable.

In accordance with CVM Resolution No. 081/2022, if a Shareholder chooses to exercise their voting right via Distance Voting Ballot (Ballot), it is essential that all the fields of this Ballot be filled out. In order to be considered valid and the votes cast herein to be counted in the quorum of the Shareholders Meeting, the following instructions must be followed: (i) all fields must be duly completed; (ii) all pages must be initialed; and (iii) the last page must be signed by the Shareholder or their legal representative(s), as applicable, and in accordance with current legislation. The signature on the ballot does not need to be authenticated and a notary or consular stamp is not necessary.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

For this Meeting, the Company will adopt distance voting, as set forth in CVM Resolution No. 081/2022. Thus, shareholders who choose to exercise the right to remote voting by means of this Ballot may fill it in, following the guidelines above, and send it, pursuant to the guidelines below:

TO THE COMPANY: the Shareholder must send authenticated copies of the following documents together with the Ballot: (i) Individual - identity document with photo of the shareholder or of their legal representative: RG, RNE, CNH, passport or professional registration card; (ii) Legal Entity (PJ) and Investment Funds (FI) - a) identity document with photo of the shareholder or of its legal representative: RG, RNE, CNH, passport or professional registration card; b) consolidated and restated Articles of Organization or Articles of Incorporation (for PJ), or consolidated and restated fund regulations (for FI); and c) document proving the powers of representation. TO THE CUSTODIAN AGENT: to this end, shareholders must contact their Custodian Agents and check the procedures established for issuing voting instructions via Ballot, as well as the documents and information they require for this purpose. TO THE BOOKKEEPING BANK: this option is exclusively for Shareholders holding shares deposited with Banco Itaú S.A., which is the Companys bookkeeping bank. Itaú has created the Online Meeting website, a secure solution where it is possible to vote remotely. To vote through the site you need to register and have a digital certificate. Information about registration and the step-by-step process for issuing the digital certificate is described on the site: http://www.itau.com.br/securitiesservices/assembleiadigital/.

Detailed guidelines for submitting the Ballot for each of the options mentioned above can be found in the Manual for Participating in Meetings/Managements Proposal, available on the website of the Companys Investor Relations department (www.ri.slcagricola.com.br) and of the CVM (http://sistemas.cvm.gov.br/).

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

SLC Agrícola S.A. - Attn: Chief Investor Relations Officer, Ivo Marcon Brum, Attn: Legal Manager,

Roberto Acauan. Address: Av. Dr. Nilo Peçanha. 2.900, sala 301, Bairro Petrópolis, Porto Alegre,

State of Rio Grande do Sul, ZIP Code 91.330-001,E-mail: ri@slcagricola.com.br, and roberto.acauan@slcagricola.com.br

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar - São Paulo CEP 04538-132

Telephone for shareholders: 3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan regions) 0800 7209285 (other locations)

Opening hours are business days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. E-mail: atendimentoescrituracao@itau- unibanco.com.br.

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)