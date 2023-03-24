Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. SLC Agrícola S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:37:29 2023-03-24 pm EDT
45.40 BRL   +0.89%
03:43pSlc Agrícola S A : ASM - Distance Voting Ballot
PU
02:53pSlc Agrícola S A : AEM - Call Notice for the Annual Extraorinary Shareholders Meeting
PU
03/22Slc Agrícola S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Evento SLC Sementes para o Amanhã (Ricardo)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLC Agrícola S A : ASM - Distance Voting Ballot

03/24/2023 | 03:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last update: 03/24/2023

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - SLC AGRICOLA S.A. to be held on 04/27/2023

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

This distance voting ballot (the "Ballot") refers to the Shareholder's Meeting of SLC Agrícola S.A. ("Company") to be held on April 27th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ("Shareholders Meeting"), exclusively online, and must be filled in should the shareholder choose to exercise their voting right by means of a distance voting ballot, pursuant to the terms of article 1.080-A, of Law 10.406/02, of article 121, sole paragraph, of Law 6.404/1976 and of Section VIII of the Registration Manual for Corporations, Exhibit V of Article 9 of DREI Normative Instruction No. 81/2020 ("DREI NI 81"), as applicable.

In accordance with CVM Resolution No. 081/2022, if a Shareholder chooses to exercise their voting right via Distance Voting Ballot (Ballot), it is essential that all the fields of this Ballot be filled out. In order to be considered valid and the votes cast herein to be counted in the quorum of the Shareholders Meeting, the following instructions must be followed: (i) all fields must be duly completed; (ii) all pages must be initialed; and (iii) the last page must be signed by the Shareholder or their legal representative(s), as applicable, and in accordance with current legislation. The signature on the ballot does not need to be authenticated and a notary or consular stamp is not necessary.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

For this Meeting, the Company will adopt distance voting, as set forth in CVM Resolution No. 081/2022. Thus, shareholders who choose to exercise the right to remote voting by means of this Ballot may fill it in, following the guidelines above, and send it, pursuant to the guidelines below:

  1. TO THE COMPANY: the Shareholder must send authenticated copies of the following documents together with the Ballot: (i) Individual - identity document with photo of the shareholder or of their legal representative: RG, RNE, CNH, passport or professional registration card; (ii) Legal Entity (PJ) and Investment Funds (FI) - a) identity document with photo of the shareholder or of its legal representative: RG, RNE, CNH, passport or professional registration card; b) consolidated and restated Articles of Organization or Articles of Incorporation (for PJ), or consolidated and restated fund regulations (for FI); and c) document proving the powers of representation.
  2. TO THE CUSTODIAN AGENT: to this end, shareholders must contact their Custodian Agents and check the procedures established for issuing voting instructions via Ballot, as well as the documents and information they require for this purpose.
  3. TO THE BOOKKEEPING BANK: this option is exclusively for Shareholders holding shares deposited with Banco Itaú S.A., which is the Companys bookkeeping bank. Itaú has created the Online Meeting website, a secure solution where it is possible to vote remotely. To vote through the site you need to register and have a digital certificate. Information about registration and the step-by-step process for issuing the digital certificate is described on the site: http://www.itau.com.br/securitiesservices/assembleiadigital/.

Detailed guidelines for submitting the Ballot for each of the options mentioned above can be found in the Manual for Participating in Meetings/Managements Proposal, available on the website of the Companys Investor Relations department (www.ri.slcagricola.com.br) and of the CVM (http://sistemas.cvm.gov.br/).

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

SLC Agrícola S.A. - Attn: Chief Investor Relations Officer, Ivo Marcon Brum, Attn: Legal Manager,

Roberto Acauan. Address: Av. Dr. Nilo Peçanha. 2.900, sala 301, Bairro Petrópolis, Porto Alegre,

State of Rio Grande do Sul, ZIP Code 91.330-001,E-mail: ri@slcagricola.com.br, and roberto.acauan@slcagricola.com.br

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar - São Paulo CEP 04538-132

Telephone for shareholders: 3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan regions) 0800 7209285 (other locations)

Opening hours are business days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. E-mail: atendimentoescrituracao@itau- unibanco.com.br.

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - SLC AGRICOLA S.A. to be held on 04/27/2023

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: SLCE3]

1. Examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report and respective Management accounts, Financial Statements and Notes for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, along with the Report of the Independent Auditors, of the Fiscal Councial, and of the Statutory Audit Committee;

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: SLCE3]

2. Deliberate on the allocation of net income for the fiscal year and the distribution of dividends, in accordance with the proposal presented by the Management.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: SLCE3]

3. Do you wish to request the separate election of a member of the board of directors, pursuant to article 141, paragraph 4, subsection I of Federal Law 6.404/76?

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: SLCE3]

4. Define the number of members of the Board of Directors in 06 (six) members;

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: SLCE3]

Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 6

5. Nomination of candidates to the board of directors (the shareholder can nominate as many candidates as the numbers of vacancies to be filled in the general election. The votes indicated in this filed will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place).

Eduardo Silva Logemann

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Jorge Luiz Silva Logemann

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Fernando Castro Reinach

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

André Souto Maior Pêssoa

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Adriana Waltrick dos Santos

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

6. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - SLC AGRICOLA S.A. to be held on 04/27/2023

6. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the candidates that you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

7. View of all the candidates to indicate the cumulative voting distribution.

Eduardo Silva Logemann [

] Approve [

] Reject [

] Abstain

/

[

] %

Jorge Luiz Silva Logemann

[

] Approve

[

] Reject

[

] Abstain

/

[

] %

Fernando Castro Reinach

[

] Approve

[

] Reject

[

] Abstain

/

[

] %

Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer

[

] Approve

[

] Reject

[

] Abstain

/

[

] %

André Souto Maior Pêssoa

[

] Approve

[

] Reject

[

] Abstain

/

[

] %

Adriana Waltrick dos Santos

[

] Approve

[

] Reject

[

] Abstain

/

[

] %

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: SLCE3]

8. Deliberate on the independence of the candidates Messrs. Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer, André Souto Maior Pessôa, Fernando de Castro Reinach and Adriana Waltrick dos Santos to the positions of independent members of the Board of Directors.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: SLCE3]

9. Establish the administration's global annual compensation, as well as to the Fiscal Council members, if installed.

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

[Eligible tickers in this resolution: SLCE3]

10. Do you wish to request the installation of the fiscal council, under the terms of art. 161 of Law 6.404 of 1976?

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - SLC AGRICOLA S.A. to be held on 04/27/2023

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 19:42:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
03:43pSlc Agrícola S A : ASM - Distance Voting Ballot
PU
02:53pSlc Agrícola S A : AEM - Call Notice for the Annual Extraorinary Shareholders Meeting
PU
03/22Slc Agrícola S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Evento SLC Sementes para o Amanhã (Ricardo)
PU
03/22Slc Agrícola S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Evento SLC Sementes para o Amanhã (Vanin)
PU
03/22Slc Agrícola S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Evento SLC Sementes para o Amanhã (Ricardo)
PU
03/22Slc Agrícola S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Evento SLC Sementes para o Amanhã (Vanin)
PU
03/09Transcript : SLC Agrícola S.A., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 09, 2023
CI
03/08Slc Agrícola S A : Release 4T22 Versão ENG
PU
03/08Slc Agrícola S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
03/08SLC Agrícola S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 194 M 1 559 M 1 559 M
Net income 2023 1 421 M 270 M 270 M
Net Debt 2023 3 494 M 665 M 665 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,12x
Yield 2023 7,12%
Capitalization 9 190 M 1 749 M 1 749 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
EV / Sales 2024 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 220
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agrícola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 45,00 BRL
Average target price 56,05 BRL
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.-4.07%1 744
CORTEVA, INC.-3.35%40 483
QL RESOURCES3.45%3 145
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.11.11%1 392
FGV HOLDINGS22.73%1 340
GENTING PLANTATIONS-7.81%1 194
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer