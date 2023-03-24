SLC Agrícola S A : ASM - Distance Voting Ballot

Last update: 03/24/2023
DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT
Annual General Meeting (AGM) - SLC AGRICOLA S.A. to be held on 04/27/2023
Shareholder's Name
Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF
E-mail
Instructions on how to cast your vote
This distance voting ballot (the "Ballot") refers to the Shareholder's Meeting of SLC Agrícola S.A. ("Company") to be held on April 27th, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ("Shareholders Meeting"), exclusively online, and must be filled in should the shareholder choose to exercise their voting right by means of a distance voting ballot, pursuant to the terms of article 1.080-A, of Law 10.406/02, of article 121, sole paragraph, of Law 6.404/1976 and of Section VIII of the Registration Manual for Corporations, Exhibit V of Article 9 of DREI Normative Instruction No. 81/2020 ("DREI NI 81"), as applicable.
In accordance with CVM Resolution No. 081/2022, if a Shareholder chooses to exercise their voting right via Distance Voting Ballot (Ballot), it is essential that all the fields of this Ballot be filled out. In order to be considered valid and the votes cast herein to be counted in the quorum of the Shareholders Meeting, the following instructions must be followed: (i) all fields must be duly completed; (ii) all pages must be initialed; and (iii) the last page must be signed by the Shareholder or their legal representative(s), as applicable, and in accordance with current legislation. The signature on the ballot does not need to be authenticated and a notary or consular stamp is not necessary.
Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider
For this Meeting, the Company will adopt distance voting, as set forth in CVM Resolution No. 081/2022. Thus, shareholders who choose to exercise the right to remote voting by means of this Ballot may fill it in, following the guidelines above, and send it, pursuant to the guidelines below:
-
TO THE COMPANY: the Shareholder must send authenticated copies of the following documents together with the Ballot: (i) Individual - identity document with photo of the shareholder or of their legal representative: RG, RNE, CNH, passport or professional registration card; (ii) Legal Entity (PJ) and Investment Funds (FI) - a) identity document with photo of the shareholder or of its legal representative: RG, RNE, CNH, passport or professional registration card; b) consolidated and restated Articles of Organization or Articles of Incorporation (for PJ), or consolidated and restated fund regulations (for FI); and c) document proving the powers of representation.
-
TO THE CUSTODIAN AGENT: to this end, shareholders must contact their Custodian Agents and check the procedures established for issuing voting instructions via Ballot, as well as the documents and information they require for this purpose.
-
TO THE BOOKKEEPING BANK: this option is exclusively for Shareholders holding shares deposited with Banco Itaú S.A., which is the Companys bookkeeping bank. Itaú has created the Online Meeting website, a secure solution where it is possible to vote remotely. To vote through the site you need to register and have a digital certificate. Information about registration and the step-by-step process for issuing the digital certificate is described on the site: http://www.itau.com.br/securitiesservices/assembleiadigital/.
Detailed guidelines for submitting the Ballot for each of the options mentioned above can be found in the Manual for Participating in Meetings/Managements Proposal, available on the website of the Companys Investor Relations department (www.ri.slcagricola.com.br) and of the CVM (http://sistemas.cvm.gov.br/).
Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.
SLC Agrícola S.A. - Attn: Chief Investor Relations Officer, Ivo Marcon Brum, Attn: Legal Manager,
Roberto Acauan. Address: Av. Dr. Nilo Peçanha. 2.900, sala 301, Bairro Petrópolis, Porto Alegre,
State of Rio Grande do Sul, ZIP Code 91.330-001,E-mail: ri@slcagricola.com.br, and roberto.acauan@slcagricola.com.br
Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number
ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.
Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3º andar - São Paulo CEP 04538-132
Telephone for shareholders: 3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan regions) 0800 7209285 (other locations)
Opening hours are business days from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. E-mail: atendimentoescrituracao@itau- unibanco.com.br.
Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM)
1. Examine, discuss and vote on the Management Report and respective Management accounts, Financial Statements and Notes for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, along with the Report of the Independent Auditors, of the Fiscal Councial, and of the Statutory Audit Committee;
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
2. Deliberate on the allocation of net income for the fiscal year and the distribution of dividends, in accordance with the proposal presented by the Management.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
3. Do you wish to request the separate election of a member of the board of directors, pursuant to article 141, paragraph 4, subsection I of Federal Law 6.404/76?
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
4. Define the number of members of the Board of Directors in 06 (six) members;
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 6
5. Nomination of candidates to the board of directors (the shareholder can nominate as many candidates as the numbers of vacancies to be filled in the general election. The votes indicated in this filed will be disregarded if the shareholder with voting rights also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election referred to in these fields takes place).
Eduardo Silva Logemann
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Jorge Luiz Silva Logemann
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Fernando Castro Reinach
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
André Souto Maior Pêssoa
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
Adriana Waltrick dos Santos
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
6. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be
6. In case of a cumulative voting process, should the corresponding votes to your shares be equally distributed among the candidates that you´ve chosen? [If the shareholder chooses "yes" and also indicates the "approve" answer type for specific candidates among those listed below, their votes will be distributed proportionally among these candidates. If the shareholder chooses to "abstain" and the election occurs by the cumulative voting process, the shareholder's vote shall be counted as an abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]
[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain
7. View of all the candidates to indicate the cumulative voting distribution.
|
Eduardo Silva Logemann [
|
|
] Approve [
|
|
] Reject [
|
|
] Abstain
|
/
|
[
|
|
] %
|
Jorge Luiz Silva Logemann
|
[
|
] Approve
|
[
|
] Reject
|
[
|
] Abstain
|
|
/
|
[
|
] %
|
Fernando Castro Reinach
|
[
|
|
] Approve
|
[
|
|
] Reject
|
[
|
|
] Abstain
|
/
|
[
|
|
] %
|
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer
|
[
|
|
] Approve
|
[
|
|
] Reject
|
[
|
|
] Abstain
|
/
|
[
|
|
] %
|
André Souto Maior Pêssoa
|
[
|
] Approve
|
[
|
] Reject
|
[
|
] Abstain
|
|
/
|
[
|
] %
|
Adriana Waltrick dos Santos
|
[
|
] Approve
|
[
|
] Reject
|
[
|
] Abstain
|
/
|
[
|
] %
8. Deliberate on the independence of the candidates Messrs. Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer, André Souto Maior Pessôa, Fernando de Castro Reinach and Adriana Waltrick dos Santos to the positions of independent members of the Board of Directors.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
9. Establish the administration's global annual compensation, as well as to the Fiscal Council members, if installed.
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
10. Do you wish to request the installation of the fiscal council, under the terms of art. 161 of Law 6.404 of 1976?
[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain
City :__________________________________________________________________________
Date :__________________________________________________________________________
Signature :_____________________________________________________________________
Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________
Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________