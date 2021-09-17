Log in
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

SLC Agrícola S A : About 30% of cotton from the 2020/21 harvest has already been processed

09/17/2021 | 09:52am EDT
About 30% of cotton from the 2020/21 harvest has already been processed

Associação Brasileira dos Produtores de Algodão [Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers] (Abrapa) estimated that the 2020/21 cotton harvest processing in Brazil reached 30% on September 2, compared to 26% in the previous week.

Among the states, Mato Grosso had 22% of the harvest processed; Bahia, 43%; Goiás, 67%; Minas Gerais, 58%; Mato Grosso do Sul, 82%; Maranhão, 24%; Piauí, 63%; São Paulo, 98%; Tocantins, 43%; and Paraná, 100%.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 13:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 815 M 913 M 913 M
Net income 2021 913 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2021 1 109 M 210 M 210 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,18x
Yield 2021 4,06%
Capitalization 8 445 M 1 607 M 1 602 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 723
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agrícola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 44,34 BRL
Average target price 57,75 BRL
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.61.53%1 607
CORTEVA, INC.9.97%31 262
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-25.62%13 384
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-20.26%4 226
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-5.17%3 217
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED22.74%1 714