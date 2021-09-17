SLC Agrícola S A : About 30% of cotton from the 2020/21 harvest has already been processed

Associação Brasileira dos Produtores de Algodão [Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers] (Abrapa) estimated that the 2020/21 cotton harvest processing in Brazil reached 30% on September 2, compared to 26% in the previous week.

Among the states, Mato Grosso had 22% of the harvest processed; Bahia, 43%; Goiás, 67%; Minas Gerais, 58%; Mato Grosso do Sul, 82%; Maranhão, 24%; Piauí, 63%; São Paulo, 98%; Tocantins, 43%; and Paraná, 100%.