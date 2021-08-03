SLC Agrícola S A : Agrícola wins ESG and Investor Relations categories and its CEO and CFO are elected the best at 2021 Latin America Executive Team awards

For the 6th straight time, SLC Agrícola, one of the world's largest producers of grains and fibers, has won the main categories at the Latin America Executive Team awards, established by Institutional Investor magazine to evaluate the performance of organizations on diverse fronts, such as the work of CEOs, CFOs and Investor Relations areas, as well as Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) practices.

The company's CEO Aurélio Pavinato was elected the best CEO in the Agribusiness category, while Ivo Brum was elected the best CFO. SLC Agrícola was also elected the best Agribusiness company in ESG practices and the company with the best event for investors and analysts. It also ranked second among agribusiness companies in three Investor Relations categories: best team, best professional and best IR program.

The complete ranking is available at

https://www.institutionalinvestor.com/research/11166/Overall