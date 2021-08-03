Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  SLC Agrícola S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLC Agrícola S A : Agrícola wins ESG and Investor Relations categories and its CEO and CFO are elected the best at 2021 Latin America Executive Team awards

08/03/2021 | 02:43pm EDT
SLC Agrícola wins ESG and Investor Relations categories and its CEO and CFO are elected the best at 2021 Latin America Executive Team awards

For the 6th straight time, SLC Agrícola, one of the world's largest producers of grains and fibers, has won the main categories at the Latin America Executive Team awards, established by Institutional Investor magazine to evaluate the performance of organizations on diverse fronts, such as the work of CEOs, CFOs and Investor Relations areas, as well as Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) practices.

The company's CEO Aurélio Pavinato was elected the best CEO in the Agribusiness category, while Ivo Brum was elected the best CFO. SLC Agrícola was also elected the best Agribusiness company in ESG practices and the company with the best event for investors and analysts. It also ranked second among agribusiness companies in three Investor Relations categories: best team, best professional and best IR program.

The complete ranking is available at

https://www.institutionalinvestor.com/research/11166/Overall

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 18:42:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 100 M 783 M 783 M
Net income 2021 913 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2021 1 247 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 3,76%
Capitalization 8 709 M 1 660 M 1 664 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 723
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agrícola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 45,75 BRL
Average target price 59,43 BRL
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.66.67%1 702
CORTEVA, INC.9.71%31 312
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-26.77%13 108
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-18.96%4 206
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-2.59%3 237
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED33.63%1 796