SLC Agrícola S A : Agrícola wins the Best in Agribusiness award

For the fifth consecutive year, the company stands out in Revista Globo Rural´s ranking in partnership with Serasa Experian

SLC Agrícola, one of the world's largest producers of grains and fibers, is among the winners of the "Best in Agribusiness" award, given by Revista Globo Rural, in partnership with Serasa Experian. For the fifth consecutive year, the company stood out in the Agricultural Production category. In addition, for the first time ever, it was recognized in the Sustainability category, competing with 178 companies.

The award, considered the most traditional in the sector in Brazil, was given last Tuesday (11/30), virtually. In addition to the winners, another edition of the Agribusiness Yearbook was launched, with the ranking and financial indicators of the 500 largest companies in the sector and reports on the winners.

The 17th edition of the "Best in Agribusiness Award" is based on data collected, processed and analyzed by Serasa Experian, in relation to the year 2020. The 20 largest companies are assessed by segment, with cuts by region, state and financial indicators, based on technical criteria for assessing results and socioenvironmental responsibility aspects.

For Aurélio Pavinato, CEO of SLC Agrícola, the Company is extremely happy to be the winner in two categories that are strongly interconnected in the sector. "SLC Agrícola's objective is to produce more and more in a sustainable manner. Commodity production is our expertise and sustainability is one of the main pillars of our operation. Being recognized in both categories confirms and consolidates the winning strategy adopted by the company to grow in an even more sustainable manner, with gains in efficiency and generation of results", he celebrates.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola, founded in 1977 by the SLC Group, is a producer of soy, cotton and corn, in addition to working with cattle raising and crop-livestock integration. It also owns the SLC Sementes brand, which produces and sells soy and cotton seeds. It was one of the first companies in the sector to have shares traded on the Stock Exchange, becoming a benchmark in its segment. With headquarters in Porto Alegre (RS), the Company has 22 Production Units strategically located in seven Brazilian states. In the 2020/2021 harvest, production totaled around 470 thousand hectares planted and the estimate for the 2021/2022 harvest is 660 thousand hectares.

