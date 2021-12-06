Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. SLC Agrícola S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLC Agrícola S A : Agrícola wins the Best in Agribusiness award

12/06/2021 | 01:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SLC Agrícola wins the Best in Agribusiness award

For the fifth consecutive year, the company stands out in Revista Globo Rural´s ranking in partnership with Serasa Experian

SLC Agrícola, one of the world's largest producers of grains and fibers, is among the winners of the "Best in Agribusiness" award, given by Revista Globo Rural, in partnership with Serasa Experian. For the fifth consecutive year, the company stood out in the Agricultural Production category. In addition, for the first time ever, it was recognized in the Sustainability category, competing with 178 companies.

The award, considered the most traditional in the sector in Brazil, was given last Tuesday (11/30), virtually. In addition to the winners, another edition of the Agribusiness Yearbook was launched, with the ranking and financial indicators of the 500 largest companies in the sector and reports on the winners.
The 17th edition of the "Best in Agribusiness Award" is based on data collected, processed and analyzed by Serasa Experian, in relation to the year 2020. The 20 largest companies are assessed by segment, with cuts by region, state and financial indicators, based on technical criteria for assessing results and socioenvironmental responsibility aspects.
For Aurélio Pavinato, CEO of SLC Agrícola, the Company is extremely happy to be the winner in two categories that are strongly interconnected in the sector. "SLC Agrícola's objective is to produce more and more in a sustainable manner. Commodity production is our expertise and sustainability is one of the main pillars of our operation. Being recognized in both categories confirms and consolidates the winning strategy adopted by the company to grow in an even more sustainable manner, with gains in efficiency and generation of results", he celebrates.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola, founded in 1977 by the SLC Group, is a producer of soy, cotton and corn, in addition to working with cattle raising and crop-livestock integration. It also owns the SLC Sementes brand, which produces and sells soy and cotton seeds. It was one of the first companies in the sector to have shares traded on the Stock Exchange, becoming a benchmark in its segment. With headquarters in Porto Alegre (RS), the Company has 22 Production Units strategically located in seven Brazilian states. In the 2020/2021 harvest, production totaled around 470 thousand hectares planted and the estimate for the 2021/2022 harvest is 660 thousand hectares.

Information for the press:
CDI Group - Communication and Marketing
Felipe Teruel - felipe.teruel@cdicom.com.br - (16) 9 9129-3138
Márcia Avruch - marcia.avruch@cdicom.com.br - (11) 9 8397-7805
Lena Miessva - lena@cdicom.com.br - (11) 9 9502-9753

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 18:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
01:42pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Sementes expands partnerships, portfolio and biotechnology for soy
PU
01:32pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Agrícola wins the Best in Agribusiness award
PU
12/01SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Planting of the 2021/22 cotton harvest reaches 0.20% of the estimated a..
PU
11/26SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : ESM - Call Notice
PU
11/26SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Itr 3q21
PU
11/25SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Agrícola participates in the 2021 Agribusiness Summit
PU
11/19SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Agrícola invests in Crop-Livestock Integration to increase productivity..
PU
11/19SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Agrícola's Education Project is recognized with the ESARH Award
PU
11/19SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Agrícola achieves record results in the 3rd quarter
PU
11/12SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Esm - call notice for the extraordinary shareholders meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 613 M 812 M 812 M
Net income 2021 1 080 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2021 1 481 M 261 M 261 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,61x
Yield 2021 3,43%
Capitalization 7 161 M 1 266 M 1 260 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 723
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agrícola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 37,73 BRL
Average target price 52,45 BRL
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.37.45%1 266
CORTEVA, INC.15.34%33 559
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-5.76%17 433
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-26.34%3 981
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-18.97%2 732
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD-31.47%1 431