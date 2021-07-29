Log in
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
SLC Agrícola S A : Analysts say imports needed to meet corn demand in 2022

07/29/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
Analysts say imports needed to meet corn demand in 2022

This week marked the National Opening of the 2021 Corn Crop Year. At the event, various analysts presented their perceptions for corn in the next crop year. Currently, Conab has kept unchanged its forecast for the corn harvest at 66.9 million tons for this second crop.

According to analysts Paulo Molinari, from Safras & Mercado, and Anderson Galvão, from Céleres Consultoria, total output could be lower. Galvão mentioned, in an interview to Canal Rural during the event, that most likely Brazil will not achieve 60 million tons. The analysis was corroborated by Molinari.

During the event, the analysts also said that imports could become a reality in the 2021/22 crop year, since the acceptance of Brazilian corn is exceptional and, to meet this demand, imports will be needed to support improvements in the sector.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 17:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 100 M 812 M 812 M
Net income 2021 913 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2021 1 247 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 8 664 M 1 715 M 1 715 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 2 723
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agrícola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 46,12 BRL
Average target price 59,43 BRL
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.68.01%1 677
CORTEVA, INC.10.59%31 563
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-32.09%12 077
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-22.55%3 960
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-2.24%3 250
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED23.10%1 702