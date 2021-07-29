SLC Agrícola S A : Analysts say imports needed to meet corn demand in 2022

This week marked the National Opening of the 2021 Corn Crop Year. At the event, various analysts presented their perceptions for corn in the next crop year. Currently, Conab has kept unchanged its forecast for the corn harvest at 66.9 million tons for this second crop.

According to analysts Paulo Molinari, from Safras & Mercado, and Anderson Galvão, from Céleres Consultoria, total output could be lower. Galvão mentioned, in an interview to Canal Rural during the event, that most likely Brazil will not achieve 60 million tons. The analysis was corroborated by Molinari.

During the event, the analysts also said that imports could become a reality in the 2021/22 crop year, since the acceptance of Brazilian corn is exceptional and, to meet this demand, imports will be needed to support improvements in the sector.