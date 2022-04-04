Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. SLC Agrícola S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/04 04:11:18 pm EDT
49.85 BRL   -1.05%
05:58pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
04/01SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : In Mato Grosso, corn planting is almost complete
PU
03/30SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Abrapa's new estimate predicts an increase in cotton production
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLC Agrícola S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

04/04/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A. CNPJ Nº. 89.096.457/0001-55

NIRE 43.300.047.521

AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

REQUERIMENTO DE INCLUSÃO DE CANDIDATA NO BOLETIM DE VOTO À DISTÂNCIA

A SLC Agrícola S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; Bloomberg: SLCE3:BZ; Refinitiv: SLCE3.SA) ("SLC ou "Companhia"), informa aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que recebeu correspondência nesta data do acionista SLC PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., requerendo a inclusão de candidata ao Conselho de Administração no Boletim de Voto à Distância ("BVD") da sua Assembleia Geral Ordinária a ser realizada em 29 de abril de 2022, às 11 horas, contemplando nesta correspondência as informações sobre a candidata nos termos dos itens 12.5 a 12.10 do Formulário de Referência.

A Companhia informa que recebeu da referida candidata a declaração de independência, na forma do artigo 17, inciso I, do Regulamento do Novo Mercado.

A Companhia informa, por fim, que reapresentou nesta data o BVD (Boletim de Voto à Distância) da AGO (Assembleia Geral Ordinária) e a Proposta da Administração, referente a Assembleia Geral Ordinária a ser realizada em 29/04/2022, com a inclusão da candidata indicada pelo acionista controlador. A referida indicação está de acordo com os termos do artigo 21-L, I da Instrução CVM 481, que permite aos acionistas da Companhia a inclusão de candidatos ao Conselho de Administração e ao Conselho Fiscal no prazo de até 25 dias antes da realização da Assembleia.

O BDV (Boletim de Voto à Distância), relativo ao item da Assembleia Geral Extraordinária permanece sem alterações.

Caso o acionista já tenha encaminhado sua instrução de voto via BVD e a queira alterar, deverá enviar nova instrução de voto para o mesmo órgão encaminhado anteriormente.

Porto Alegre, 04 de abril de 2022.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A. CNPJ Nº. 89.096.457/0001-55

NIRE 43.300.047.521

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

REQUIREMENT TO INCLUDE A CANDIDATE IN THE DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

SLC Agrícola S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; Bloomberg: SLCE3:BZ; Refinitiv: SLCE3.SA) ("SLC or "Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has received correspondence on this date from the shareholder SLC PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., requesting the inclusion of a candidate for the Board of Directors in the Distance Voting Ballot ("BVD") of its Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 April 2022, at 11 am, including in this correspondence the information about the candidate under the terms of items 12.5 to 12.10 of the Reference Form.

The Company informs that it received a declaration of independence from the aforementioned candidate, pursuant to article 17, item I, of the Novo Mercado Regulation.

Finally, the Company informs that on this date it resubmitted the BVD (Distance Voting Ballot) of the AGM (Annual General Meeting) and the Management Proposal, referring to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 04/29/2022, with the inclusion of the candidate nominated by the controlling shareholder. Said nomination is in accordance with the terms of article 21-L, I of CVM Instruction 481, which allows the Company's shareholders to include candidates for the Board of Directors and the Fiscal Council within a period of up to 25 days before the Meeting is held.

The BDV (Distance Voting Ballot) referring to the items of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting remains unchanged.

If the shareholder has already sent his voting instruction via BVD and wants to change it, he must send a new voting instruction to the same institution previously sent.

Porto Alegre, April 04th, 2022.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 21:57:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
05:58pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
04/01SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : In Mato Grosso, corn planting is almost complete
PU
03/30SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Abrapa's new estimate predicts an increase in cotton production
PU
03/25SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : AEM - Call Notice
PU
03/25SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Soy harvest progresses to 67.8% in the national territory
PU
03/23SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Increase in global cotton consumption concerns internal market
PU
03/22HORIZONTE SLC : a brand is born to promote innovation and technology in agribusiness
PU
03/17SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : In Bahia, producers celebrate the good performance of irrigated soy
PU
03/17FINANCIAL STATEMENTS : Itr/dfp 1q22
PU
03/16TRANSCRIPT : SLC Agrícola S.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 778 M 1 686 M 1 686 M
Net income 2022 1 360 M 295 M 295 M
Net Debt 2022 3 784 M 820 M 820 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,49x
Yield 2022 6,49%
Capitalization 10 469 M 2 269 M 2 269 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 917
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agrícola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 50,38 BRL
Average target price 53,00 BRL
Spread / Average Target 5,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.23.07%2 227
CORTEVA, INC.23.29%42 364
QL RESOURCES BERHAD13.79%2 963
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD28.66%1 789
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD31.76%1 662
PT JAPFA COMFEED INDONESIA TBK-3.49%1 331