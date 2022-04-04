SLC Agrícola S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A. CNPJ Nº. 89.096.457/0001-55

NIRE 43.300.047.521

AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

REQUERIMENTO DE INCLUSÃO DE CANDIDATA NO BOLETIM DE VOTO À DISTÂNCIA

A SLC Agrícola S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; Bloomberg: SLCE3:BZ; Refinitiv: SLCE3.SA) ("SLC ou "Companhia"), informa aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que recebeu correspondência nesta data do acionista SLC PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., requerendo a inclusão de candidata ao Conselho de Administração no Boletim de Voto à Distância ("BVD") da sua Assembleia Geral Ordinária a ser realizada em 29 de abril de 2022, às 11 horas, contemplando nesta correspondência as informações sobre a candidata nos termos dos itens 12.5 a 12.10 do Formulário de Referência.

A Companhia informa que recebeu da referida candidata a declaração de independência, na forma do artigo 17, inciso I, do Regulamento do Novo Mercado.

A Companhia informa, por fim, que reapresentou nesta data o BVD (Boletim de Voto à Distância) da AGO (Assembleia Geral Ordinária) e a Proposta da Administração, referente a Assembleia Geral Ordinária a ser realizada em 29/04/2022, com a inclusão da candidata indicada pelo acionista controlador. A referida indicação está de acordo com os termos do artigo 21-L, I da Instrução CVM 481, que permite aos acionistas da Companhia a inclusão de candidatos ao Conselho de Administração e ao Conselho Fiscal no prazo de até 25 dias antes da realização da Assembleia.

O BDV (Boletim de Voto à Distância), relativo ao item da Assembleia Geral Extraordinária permanece sem alterações.

Caso o acionista já tenha encaminhado sua instrução de voto via BVD e a queira alterar, deverá enviar nova instrução de voto para o mesmo órgão encaminhado anteriormente.

Porto Alegre, 04 de abril de 2022.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A. CNPJ Nº. 89.096.457/0001-55

NIRE 43.300.047.521

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

REQUIREMENT TO INCLUDE A CANDIDATE IN THE DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT

SLC Agrícola S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; Bloomberg: SLCE3:BZ; Refinitiv: SLCE3.SA) ("SLC or "Company"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has received correspondence on this date from the shareholder SLC PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., requesting the inclusion of a candidate for the Board of Directors in the Distance Voting Ballot ("BVD") of its Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 April 2022, at 11 am, including in this correspondence the information about the candidate under the terms of items 12.5 to 12.10 of the Reference Form.

The Company informs that it received a declaration of independence from the aforementioned candidate, pursuant to article 17, item I, of the Novo Mercado Regulation.

Finally, the Company informs that on this date it resubmitted the BVD (Distance Voting Ballot) of the AGM (Annual General Meeting) and the Management Proposal, referring to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 04/29/2022, with the inclusion of the candidate nominated by the controlling shareholder. Said nomination is in accordance with the terms of article 21-L, I of CVM Instruction 481, which allows the Company's shareholders to include candidates for the Board of Directors and the Fiscal Council within a period of up to 25 days before the Meeting is held.

The BDV (Distance Voting Ballot) referring to the items of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting remains unchanged.

If the shareholder has already sent his voting instruction via BVD and wants to change it, he must send a new voting instruction to the same institution previously sent.

Porto Alegre, April 04th, 2022.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Investor Relations Officer