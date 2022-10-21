Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. SLC Agrícola S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-20 pm EDT
45.57 BRL   +0.04%
04:10aSlc Agrícola S A : Biological pest control subject of debate at cotton producer WG
PU
10/19Slc Agrícola S A : Conab predicts growth of 15% during 2022/23 grain harvest in relation to previous harvest
PU
10/07Slc Agrícola S A : Presentation to Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLC Agrícola S A : Biological pest control subject of debate at cotton producer WG

10/21/2022 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Biological pest control subject of debate at cotton producer WG

The most recent virtual meeting held by the working group (WG) created by the Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers (Abrapa) and the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) was the biological control of pests associated with tools used to improve performance in Brazilian cotton farming. The Working Group's objective is to allow producers to exchange experiences with regards to cotton cultivation. For the purposes of facilitating discussion, Doglas Broetto, Agricultural Planning Manager at SLC Agrícola shared the experiences and results obtained by SLC Agrícola in the use of biological control as a tool in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) at cotton farms with representatives from other companies, associations and producers.

Commenting on the results achieved by SLC Agrícola and the challenges that are currently faced in the on-farm production of microorganisms, Doglas Broetto explained that biological control will supplement other means used to combat pests and diseases and that preventive measures must be adopted throughout the entire process. "In order to achieve effective results, it is necessary that a base, including adequate infrastructure, first be established. Regular monitoring, the training of personnel, and technical and operational adjustments will also be essential. These are conditions that are necessary in achieving consistent results in the use of biopesticides, "he explained.

Producers are interested in biological pest control mainly due to its low environmental impact. This is due to the fact that the active ingredients in biocontrols are microbiological (fungi, viruses and bacteria) and macrobiological (micro-wasps and other parasitoid insects), and authorized for general agricultural use. When used with other means of agricultural management, biopesticides promote a reduction in the use of chemicals and a balance in agricultural production.

The producers' WG will continue to hold quarterly meetings up until 2023, at which point the updated Manual for the Integrated Management of Pests and Diseases in Brazilian cotton will be published. A total seven two-hour virtual meetings will be held. Meetings of the WG will address topics such as pest varieties and their respective resistance, the use of biological products, application methods, the registering of new pesticides and pest control methods, weeds, and diseases. Portocarrero expects that the updated Integrated Management document will offer support to Brazilian producers with regards to production and pest control methods.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 08:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
04:10aSlc Agrícola S A : Biological pest control subject of debate at cotton producer WG
PU
10/19Slc Agrícola S A : Conab predicts growth of 15% during 2022/23 grain harvest in relation t..
PU
10/07Slc Agrícola S A : Presentation to Shareholders
PU
09/19SLC Agrícola S.A.(BOVESPA:SLCE3) added to FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/02Slc Agrícola S A : Soy and cotton plantations are the ones that use the most precision agr..
PU
08/24Slc Agrícola S A : Itr 2q22 - eng
PU
08/19Slc Agrícola S A : China releases protocols to import corn and soy meal from Brazil
PU
08/17Slc Agrícola S A : Agopa´s HVI Laboratory receives MAPA certificate
PU
08/16Slc Agrícola S A : Agrícola and Sementes participate in the 13th Brazilian Cotton Congress
PU
08/11Transcript : SLC Agrícola S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 241 M 1 390 M 1 390 M
Net income 2022 1 312 M 252 M 252 M
Net Debt 2022 2 740 M 526 M 526 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,25x
Yield 2022 7,31%
Capitalization 9 470 M 1 818 M 1 818 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 917
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agrícola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 45,57 BRL
Average target price 55,09 BRL
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.11.32%1 818
CORTEVA, INC.30.71%44 409
QL RESOURCES14.44%2 606
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.-9.31%1 214
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-0.62%1 191
GENTING PLANTATIONS-12.99%1 097