SLC Agrícola S A : Biological pest control subject of debate at cotton producer WG

The most recent virtual meeting held by the working group (WG) created by the Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers (Abrapa) and the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) was the biological control of pests associated with tools used to improve performance in Brazilian cotton farming. The Working Group's objective is to allow producers to exchange experiences with regards to cotton cultivation. For the purposes of facilitating discussion, Doglas Broetto, Agricultural Planning Manager at SLC Agrícola shared the experiences and results obtained by SLC Agrícola in the use of biological control as a tool in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) at cotton farms with representatives from other companies, associations and producers.

Commenting on the results achieved by SLC Agrícola and the challenges that are currently faced in the on-farm production of microorganisms, Doglas Broetto explained that biological control will supplement other means used to combat pests and diseases and that preventive measures must be adopted throughout the entire process. "In order to achieve effective results, it is necessary that a base, including adequate infrastructure, first be established. Regular monitoring, the training of personnel, and technical and operational adjustments will also be essential. These are conditions that are necessary in achieving consistent results in the use of biopesticides, "he explained.

Producers are interested in biological pest control mainly due to its low environmental impact. This is due to the fact that the active ingredients in biocontrols are microbiological (fungi, viruses and bacteria) and macrobiological (micro-wasps and other parasitoid insects), and authorized for general agricultural use. When used with other means of agricultural management, biopesticides promote a reduction in the use of chemicals and a balance in agricultural production.

The producers' WG will continue to hold quarterly meetings up until 2023, at which point the updated Manual for the Integrated Management of Pests and Diseases in Brazilian cotton will be published. A total seven two-hour virtual meetings will be held. Meetings of the WG will address topics such as pest varieties and their respective resistance, the use of biological products, application methods, the registering of new pesticides and pest control methods, weeds, and diseases. Portocarrero expects that the updated Integrated Management document will offer support to Brazilian producers with regards to production and pest control methods.