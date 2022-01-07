Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  SLC Agrícola S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
SLC Agrícola S A : Brazil must export more than 86 million tons of soy in 2021

01/07/2022 | 04:08pm EST
Brazil must export more than 86 million tons of soy in 2021

The National Association of Cereal Exporters (ANEC) slightly raised its estimate of soy exports in December to 2.777 million tons, compared to 2.768 million tons forecast last week. The number is well above December 2020's results, when 161.024 million tons were exported. In 2021, the organization now projects 86.881 million tons of oilseed to be exported.

ANEC also let it be known that during the December 19th to 25th week, 674.019 thousand tons of soy left ports. For the January 26th to 1st week, the estimate is that 655.837 thousand tons will be exported.

For bran, the perspective is to ship 1.682 million tons in December. In the same month last year, the total exported was 1.111 million tons. During the year, exports of the product should close at 17.016 million tons

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 21:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
