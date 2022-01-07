SLC Agrícola S A : Brazilian corn exports are expected to total 20.7 million tons in 2021

The National Association of Cereal Exporters (ANEC) slightly raised its estimate of soy exports in December to 2.777 million tons, compared to 2.768 million tons forecast last week. The number is well above December 2020's results, when 161.024 million tons were exported. In 2021, the organization now projects 86.881 million tons of oilseed to be exported.

Brazilian corn exports should total 20.7 million tons in 2021, the lowest level since 2016, estimated the National Association of Cereal Exporters (ANEC). Shipments from Brazil, which already ranked second in the global ranking of cereal exporters - a position now occupied by Argentina - will now fall since Brazil was hit by bad weather, such as droughts and severe frosts in 2021.

ANEC projects a 38% reduction in Brazilian corn exports this year compared to 2020, when shipments had already fallen from a record 41.2 million tons in 2019. Compared to recent years, foreign sales in 2021 will only be greater than the 17.45 million tons in 2016