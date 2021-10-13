Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. SLC Agrícola S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLC Agrícola S A : CEO of SLC Agrícola participates in debate about the carbon market

10/13/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CEO of SLC Agrícola participates in debate about the carbon market

This Thursday (10/07), the CEO of SLC Agrícola, Aurélio Pavinato participated in the LIVE VIDEO organized by the program Planeta Campo, on Canal Rural. "Challenges and opportunities in the carbon market" was the theme of the conversation that also featured José Angelo Mazzilo, deputy secretary of agricultural policy at the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) and Caroline Perestrelo, executive superintendent of the agro corporate of Santander.

The meeting, mediated by journalist Pablo Valler, was broadcast live on Canal Rural´s social media and is available on YouTube. At the time, Pavinato highlighted that the Brazilian rural producer, until then in general, had not focused on the carbon credit issue. "Today he realizes that he can expand his production and still work on the carbon credit issue. Produce more and better, with more profitability".

Pavinato also pointed out that Brazilian agriculture plays a significant role, as the country develops a production system that is able to meet society's demand for food. "We cannot talk about carbon credits without addressing world food production. There is a shortage of food in some countries, Brazil is an exporter and will play an increasingly key role in the coming years to meet global demand," he said.

"Mapa works with great determination and optimism. I am responsible for sustainable agro finance and we see the issue as an imminent, irreversible and desirable agenda. We can intensify the use of land in a way that no other country can, having two to three harvests. This means that to produce the same amount of food, we need less converted area. In itself, this is already very sustainable, especially given the global challenge of achieving food security, according to population growth and the shortages and deficits already verified", commented José Angelo Mazzilo, deputy secretary of agricultural policy at the Ministry.

For Carolina Perestrelo, executive superintendent of corporate agro at Santander, the sector debates carbon credits and greenhouse gas emissions a lot, with a focus on their impacts on the climate. "But we have many fronts to work on, for our agro to act and assume its role. It is also impossible to talk about the carbon credit market in Brazil without talking about our agribusiness".

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
02:52pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A : CEO of SLC Agrícola participates in debate about the carbon market
PU
10/08SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Agrícola creates a pilot project for a Smart Yard at Fazenda Paiaguás (..
PU
10/08SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : For the first time, soy could reach 40 million hectares planted
PU
10/07SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Agrícola is recognized for the 4th consecutive year by the “As Me..
PU
10/01SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Agrícola is champion in the Agribusiness category of the Época Negócios..
PU
09/27SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Agrícola stands out for its Human Resources
PU
09/21SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Soy breaks a new record and reaches 133.8 million tons
PU
09/17SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : About 30% of cotton from the 2020/21 harvest has already been processed
PU
09/15SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Agrícola launches campaign to encourage donations to Banco de Alimentos..
PU
09/09SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Partnership aims to increase the share of cotton in world trade
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 109 M 920 M 920 M
Net income 2021 1 012 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2021 1 392 M 251 M 251 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,74x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 9 380 M 1 688 M 1 689 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 723
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agrícola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 49,25 BRL
Average target price 54,78 BRL
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.79.42%1 695
CORTEVA, INC.8.34%30 799
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-16.46%15 052
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-16.26%4 444
QL RESOURCES BERHAD-7.41%3 140
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD-22.84%1 638