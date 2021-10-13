SLC Agrícola S A : CEO of SLC Agrícola participates in debate about the carbon market

This Thursday (10/07), the CEO of SLC Agrícola, Aurélio Pavinato participated in the LIVE VIDEO organized by the program Planeta Campo, on Canal Rural. "Challenges and opportunities in the carbon market" was the theme of the conversation that also featured José Angelo Mazzilo, deputy secretary of agricultural policy at the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (Mapa) and Caroline Perestrelo, executive superintendent of the agro corporate of Santander.

The meeting, mediated by journalist Pablo Valler, was broadcast live on Canal Rural´s social media and is available on YouTube. At the time, Pavinato highlighted that the Brazilian rural producer, until then in general, had not focused on the carbon credit issue. "Today he realizes that he can expand his production and still work on the carbon credit issue. Produce more and better, with more profitability".

Pavinato also pointed out that Brazilian agriculture plays a significant role, as the country develops a production system that is able to meet society's demand for food. "We cannot talk about carbon credits without addressing world food production. There is a shortage of food in some countries, Brazil is an exporter and will play an increasingly key role in the coming years to meet global demand," he said.

"Mapa works with great determination and optimism. I am responsible for sustainable agro finance and we see the issue as an imminent, irreversible and desirable agenda. We can intensify the use of land in a way that no other country can, having two to three harvests. This means that to produce the same amount of food, we need less converted area. In itself, this is already very sustainable, especially given the global challenge of achieving food security, according to population growth and the shortages and deficits already verified", commented José Angelo Mazzilo, deputy secretary of agricultural policy at the Ministry.

For Carolina Perestrelo, executive superintendent of corporate agro at Santander, the sector debates carbon credits and greenhouse gas emissions a lot, with a focus on their impacts on the climate. "But we have many fronts to work on, for our agro to act and assume its role. It is also impossible to talk about the carbon credit market in Brazil without talking about our agribusiness".