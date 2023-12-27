DearSuppliers,

It has come to our knowledge that there was an attempt of fraudulent purchase in name of one of our productive Units (Farms).

Thereat, we would like to inform that we have a standard supply process. All SLC Agricola's purchase orders are forwarded by our employees with domain e-mail @slcagricola.com.br .

We do not make acquisitions by WhatsApp, phone, or other e-mails domains.

Should you have questions, please e-mail us: suprimentos@slcagricola.com.br .

Regards,

SupplyDepartment