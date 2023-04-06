SLC Agrícola S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BASE DATE OF SHARE BONUS

Investor Relations +55 (51) 32307797 ri@slcagricola.com.br

SLC Agrícola S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; BLOOMBERG: SLCE3:BZ; Refinitiv: SLCE3.SA) ("SLC Agrícola and/or Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it resubmitted on this date the Management Proposal, referring to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on 04/27/2023, only to adjust the base date to be considered for the share bonus , which will be the date of 05/08/2023 (base date), considering the day 05/09/2023 to be ex-right to the bonus, in case the shareholders' approval of the proposed capital increase.

Any clarifications can be obtained through the e-mail address of the Investor Relations Department - ri@slcagricola.com.br.

Porto Alegre, April 06th, 2023.

Ivo Marcon Brum

CFO & IRO