SLC Agrícola S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

A SLC Agrícola S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; BLOOMBERG: SLCE3:BZ; Refinitiv: SLCE3.SA) ("SLC Agrícola e/ou Companhia"), comunica aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que reapresentou nesta data a Proposta da Administração, referente a Assembleia Geral Ordinária e Extraordinária a ser realizada em 27/04/2023, apenas para ajustar a data-base a ser considerada para a bonificação de ações, que será a data de 08/05/2023 (data- base), considerando o dia 09/05/2023 ex-direito à bonificação, caso os acionistas aprovem o aumento de capital proposto.
Eventuais esclarecimentos poderão ser obtidos através do e-mail do Departamento de Relações com Investidores
SLC Agrícola S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; BLOOMBERG: SLCE3:BZ; Refinitiv: SLCE3.SA) ("SLC Agrícola and/or Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it resubmitted on this date the Management Proposal, referring to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on 04/27/2023, only to adjust the base date to be considered for the share bonus , which will be the date of 05/08/2023 (base date), considering the day 05/09/2023 to be ex-right to the bonus, in case the shareholders' approval of the proposed capital increase.
Any clarifications can be obtained through the e-mail address of the Investor Relations Department - ri@slcagricola.com.br.