    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:57 2023-04-06 pm EDT
44.66 BRL   +0.70%
SLC Agrícola S A : Comunicado ao Mercado

04/06/2023 | 04:15pm EDT
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

DATA BASE BONIFICAÇÃO AÇÕES

Relações com Investidores +55 (51) 32307797 ri@slcagricola.com.br

A SLC Agrícola S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; BLOOMBERG: SLCE3:BZ; Refinitiv: SLCE3.SA) ("SLC Agrícola e/ou Companhia"), comunica aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral que reapresentou nesta data a Proposta da Administração, referente a Assembleia Geral Ordinária e Extraordinária a ser realizada em 27/04/2023, apenas para ajustar a data-base a ser considerada para a bonificação de ações, que será a data de 08/05/2023 (data- base), considerando o dia 09/05/2023 ex-direito à bonificação, caso os acionistas aprovem o aumento de capital proposto.

Eventuais esclarecimentos poderão ser obtidos através do e-mail do Departamento de Relações com Investidores

  • ri@slcagricola.com.br.

Porto Alegre, 06 de abril de 2023.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com Investidores

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BASE DATE OF SHARE BONUS

Investor Relations +55 (51) 32307797 ri@slcagricola.com.br

SLC Agrícola S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; BLOOMBERG: SLCE3:BZ; Refinitiv: SLCE3.SA) ("SLC Agrícola and/or Company"), announces to its shareholders and the market in general that it resubmitted on this date the Management Proposal, referring to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to be held on 04/27/2023, only to adjust the base date to be considered for the share bonus , which will be the date of 05/08/2023 (base date), considering the day 05/09/2023 to be ex-right to the bonus, in case the shareholders' approval of the proposed capital increase.

Any clarifications can be obtained through the e-mail address of the Investor Relations Department - ri@slcagricola.com.br.

Porto Alegre, April 06th, 2023.

Ivo Marcon Brum

CFO & IRO

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 20:14:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
