Settings
SLC Agrícola S.A.

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
Summary 
Summary

SLC Agrícola S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Apresentação Reunião Pública Anual

12/01/2020 | 05:29pm EST
AGENDA

  • 1. Visão de Mercado

  • 2. Visão Geral da Empresa

  • 3. A Estratégia

  • Crescimento Asset Light

Eficiência: Distância em Relação à Média

  • Solidez Financeira e Geração de Valor ao Acionista

  • Protagonismo em ESG

01.DE

PANORAMA

MERCADO

PREÇOS DAS COMMODITIES EM USD vs USD/R$

160

150

140

130

120

110

100

90

80

70

60 jan-20

mar-20

mai-20

jul-20

set-20

nov-20

R$ 5,33/USD 11,84 USD/bu

4,20 USD/bu 71,68 US¢/lb

REUNIÃOPÚBLICASLC2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 22:28:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 3 140 M 602 M 602 M
Net income 2020 421 M 80,7 M 80,7 M
Net Debt 2020 868 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 4,27%
Capitalization 5 041 M 937 M 966 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,88x
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 3 279
Free-Float 45,3%
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 26,38 BRL
Last Close Price 27,31 BRL
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Angelo Castiglia Director-Information Technology
Jorge Luiz Silva Logemann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.8.51%955
CORTEVA, INC.29.63%28 549
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-31.07%18 702
QL RESOURCES17.34%3 799
GENTING PLANTATIONS-10.21%2 092
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-1.66%1 323
Categories
