    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:50:12 2023-02-07 am EST
52.27 BRL   +1.51%
Slc Agrícola S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Conferencia Credit Suisse e XP( 3101 a 0202)
PU
Slc Agrícola S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
SLC Agrícola S.A.(BOVESPA:SLCE3) added to Brazil Corporate Sustainability Index
CI
SLC Agrícola S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Conferencia Credit Suisse e XP( 3101 a 0202)

02/07/2023 | 10:19am EST
FARMING, AT ITS BEST

January, 2023

AGENDA

  1. Introduction
  2. Market Outlook
  3. Strategy
  4. Financial Indicators
  5. Technology & Innovation

INTRODUCTION

INTRODUCTION

OUR BUSINESS IN 1 SLIDE

4

WHAT

WHERE

HOW

TO

WHOM

Production of

In 7 different

On both owned

GRAINS

COTTON

cotton, soybeans,

states of the

and leased land,

Tradings

Tradings

corn

Brazilian

large scale farms

Animal Feed

Textile Ind.

and seeds

"Cerrado" Region

Food Industry

INTRODUCTION 1. Pioneira Farm (MT)

Planted Area 35,559 ha (1)

  1. Perdizes Farm (MT)
    Planted Area 27,205 ha (1)

3. Paiaguás Farm (MT)

  1. Planted Area 66,120 ha (1)

  2. Planorte Farm (MT)

Planted Area 31,695 ha (1)

5. Próspera Farm (MT)

Planted Area 30,856 ha (1)

6. Pejuçara Farm (MT)

Planted Area 14,787 ha (1)

7. Piracema Farm (MT)

Planted Area 19,011 ha (1)

8. Pampeira Farm (MT)

Planted Area 41,042 ha (1)

9. Pirapora Farm (MT)

Planted Area 21,487 ha (1)

10. Pantanal Farm (MS)

  1. Planted Area 44,805 ha (1)

  2. Planalto Farm (MS)
    Planted Area 21,917 ha (1)
  3. Parnaíba Farm (MA)
    Planted Area 44,982 ha (1)
  1. Palmeira Farm (MA)
    Planted Area 33,257 ha (1)
  2. Planeste Farm (MA)
    Planted Area 59,135 ha (1)
  3. Parnaguá Farm (PI)
    Planted Area 9,898 ha (1)

16. Parceiro Farm (BA)

  1. Planted Area 13,054 ha (1)

  2. Palmares Farm (BA)
    Planted Area 25,619 ha (1)
  3. Paladino Farm (BA)
    Planted Area 21,987 ha (1)
  4. Piratini Farm (BA)

Planted Area 16,902 ha (1)

  1. Panorama Farm (BA)
    Planted Area 21,642 ha (1)
  2. Paysandu Farm (BA)

Planted Area 39,648 ha (1)

22. Pamplona Farm (GO+MG)

Planted Area 27,277 ha (1)

23. Paineira Farm (PI)

Leased land

Notes:

(1) Includes 1st and 2nd crop

STRATEGICALLY

POSITIONED FARMS 5

A PORTIFOLIO RESILIENT

TO CLIMATIC VARIATIONS

SLC Agrícola Units

SLC Agrícola Headquarters

Bioma - Savanna

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 15:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
