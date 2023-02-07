SLC Agrícola S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Conferencia Credit Suisse e XP( 3101 a 0202)
AGENDA
Introduction
Market Outlook
Strategy
Financial Indicators
Technology & Innovation
INTRODUCTION
OUR BUSINESS IN 1 SLIDE
4
WHAT
WHERE
HOW
TO
WHOM
Production of
In 7 different
On both owned
GRAINS
COTTON
cotton, soybeans,
states of the
and leased land,
Tradings
Tradings
corn
Brazilian
large scale farms
Animal Feed
Textile Ind.
and seeds
"Cerrado" Region
Food Industry
INTRODUCTION 1. Pioneira Farm (MT)
Planted Area 35,559 ha
(1)
Perdizes Farm (MT)
Planted Area 27,205 ha (1)
3. Paiaguás Farm (MT)
Planted Area 66,120 ha
(1)
Planorte Farm (MT)
Planted Area 31,695 ha
(1)
5. Próspera Farm (MT)
Planted Area 30,856 ha
(1)
6. Pejuçara Farm (MT)
Planted Area 14,787 ha
(1)
7. Piracema Farm (MT)
Planted Area 19,011 ha
(1)
8. Pampeira Farm (MT)
Planted Area 41,042 ha
(1)
9. Pirapora Farm (MT)
Planted Area 21,487 ha
(1)
10. Pantanal Farm (MS)
Planted Area 44,805 ha
(1)
Planalto Farm (MS)
Planted Area 21,917 ha (1)
Parnaíba Farm (MA)
Planted Area 44,982 ha (1)
Palmeira Farm (MA)
Planted Area 33,257 ha (1)
Planeste Farm (MA)
Planted Area 59,135 ha (1)
Parnaguá Farm (PI)
Planted Area 9,898 ha (1)
16. Parceiro Farm (BA)
Planted Area 13,054 ha
(1)
Palmares Farm (BA)
Planted Area 25,619 ha (1)
Paladino Farm (BA)
Planted Area 21,987 ha (1)
Piratini Farm (BA)
Planted Area 16,902 ha
(1)
Panorama Farm (BA)
Planted Area 21,642 ha (1)
Paysandu Farm (BA)
Planted Area 39,648 ha
(1)
22. Pamplona Farm (GO+MG)
Planted Area 27,277 ha
(1)
23. Paineira Farm (PI)
Leased land
Notes:
(1) Includes 1st and 2nd crop
STRATEGICALLY
POSITIONED FARMS
5
A PORTIFOLIO RESILIENT
TO CLIMATIC VARIATIONS
SLC Agrícola Units
SLC Agrícola Headquarters
Bioma - Savanna
All news about SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Sales 2022
7 617 M
1 467 M
1 467 M
Net income 2022
1 336 M
257 M
257 M
Net Debt 2022
2 801 M
539 M
539 M
P/E ratio 2022
8,20x
Yield 2022
6,54%
Capitalization
10 628 M
2 046 M
2 046 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,76x
EV / Sales 2023
1,71x
Nbr of Employees
2 917
Free-Float
45,6%
