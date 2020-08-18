SLC Agrícola S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Declaração de Aquisição de Participação Acionária Relevante - Art.12 da Instrução CVM nº35802

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
AQUISIÇÃO DE PARTICIPAÇÃO ACIONÁRIA RELEVANTE
Relações com Investidores +55 (51) 3230.7864 +55 (51) 32307797 ri@slcagricola.com.br
A SLC Agrícola S.A. (Bovespa: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; Bloomberg: SLCE3:BZ;
Reuters: SLCE3.SA), uma das maiores produtoras mundiais de grãos e fibras, atendendo ao disposto no artigo 12 da Instrução CVM nº 358/02, conforme alterada, divulga, a seguir, correspondência recebida nesta data de Odey Asset Management,
LLP.
Porto Alegre, 18 de agosto de 2020.
Ivo Marcon Brum
Diretor Financeiro e
de Relações com Investidores
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Rua Bernardo Pires, 128 3º andar Bairro Santana CEP 90.620-010 Porto Alegre RS Brasil Fone (51) 3230 7799 Fax (51) 3230 7750 www.slcagricola.com.br
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
ACQUISITION OF RELEVANT SHAREHOLDING POSITION
Investor Relations +55 (51) 3230.7864 +55 (51) 3230 7797 ri@slcagricola.com.br
SLC Agrícola S.A. (Bovespa: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY;Bloomberg: SLCE3:BZ;
Reuters: SLCE3.SA), one of worlds largest producers of grains and fibers, pursuant to the provisions of article 12 of Instruction 358/02, as amended, discloses the following correspondence received on this date from Odey Asset Management, LLP .
Porto Alegre, August 18, 2020.
Ivo Marcon Brum
CFO & IRO
