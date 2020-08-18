Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  SLC Agrícola S.A.    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLC Agrícola S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Declaração de Aquisição de Participação Acionária Relevante - Art.12 da Instrução CVM nº35802

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

COMUNICADO AO MERCADO

AQUISIÇÃO DE PARTICIPAÇÃO ACIONÁRIA RELEVANTE

Relações com Investidores +55 (51) 3230.7864 +55 (51) 32307797 ri@slcagricola.com.br

A SLC Agrícola S.A. (Bovespa: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; Bloomberg: SLCE3:BZ;

Reuters: SLCE3.SA), uma das maiores produtoras mundiais de grãos e fibras, atendendo ao disposto no artigo 12 da Instrução CVM nº 358/02, conforme alterada, divulga, a seguir, correspondência recebida nesta data de Odey Asset Management,

LLP.

Porto Alegre, 18 de agosto de 2020.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Diretor Financeiro e

de Relações com Investidores

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

Rua Bernardo Pires, 128 3º andar Bairro Santana CEP 90.620-010 Porto Alegre RS Brasil Fone (51) 3230 7799 Fax (51) 3230 7750 www.slcagricola.com.br

1 de 6

2 de 6

3 de 6

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ACQUISITION OF RELEVANT SHAREHOLDING POSITION

Investor Relations +55 (51) 3230.7864 +55 (51) 3230 7797 ri@slcagricola.com.br

SLC Agrícola S.A. (Bovespa: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY;Bloomberg: SLCE3:BZ;

Reuters: SLCE3.SA), one of worlds largest producers of grains and fibers, pursuant to the provisions of article 12 of Instruction 358/02, as amended, discloses the following correspondence received on this date from Odey Asset Management, LLP .

Porto Alegre, August 18, 2020.

Ivo Marcon Brum

CFO & IRO

4 de 6

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 21:29:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
05:30pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Declaração de Aquisição de Participaç..
PU
08/14SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Earnings Presentation 3Q20
PU
08/14SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Apresentação dos Resultados 3T20
PU
08/14SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Apresentação de Resultados 2T20 PT e ..
PU
08/05SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Group launches new website
PU
08/05SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Grupo SLC lança novo site
PU
07/31SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/30SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : OGM Final map vote
PU
07/29SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Ballot Paper - OGM
PU
07/29SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Synthetic voting map Ordinary General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 980 M 544 M 544 M
Net income 2020 371 M 67,8 M 67,8 M
Net Debt 2020 854 M 156 M 156 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 3,99%
Capitalization 4 506 M 821 M 823 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
EV / Sales 2021 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 3 279
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agrícola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,82 BRL
Last Close Price 24,08 BRL
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Angelo Castiglia Director-Information Technology
Jorge Luiz Silva Logemann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.-2.90%824
CORTEVA INC0.00%20 788
QL RESOURCES18.45%3 743
GENTING PLANTATIONS-5.29%2 183
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-7.82%1 240
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.-30.76%1 147
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group