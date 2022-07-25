Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. SLC Agrícola S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-25 pm EDT
43.04 BRL   +1.63%
04:58pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Corn harvest should yield BRL 16.6 billion
PU
07/22SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Record soy exports in Mato Grosso
PU
07/21SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Fazenda Pamplona receives ambassadors from Asia and Europe to demonstrate the quality of Brazilian cotton
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLC Agrícola S A : Corn harvest should yield BRL 16.6 billion

07/25/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
Corn harvest should yield BRL 16.6 billion

Even at the beginning of the harvest, the projections for productivity and revenue are very positive. The second corn harvest of 2021/2022 reached 179,280 hectares, or 9% of the total sown. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Supply (MAPA), the harvest will yield BRL 16.671 billion in this cycle, 68.10% more than the BRL 9.917 billion in 2021. The information is part of the Gross Value of Agricultural Production (VBP) report. Also according to MAPA, the crop will generate 11.7 million tons in the current cycle.

The Casa Rural bulletin, prepared by the Federação da Agricultura e Pecuária de MS [Federation of Agriculture and Livestock of MS] (Famasul System), points out that 80.8% of the monitored area is in good development and only 6.4% of the crops are considered bad. A very different scenario from the one seen in the last cycle.

Corn exports in Mato Grosso showed a volume of 456.55 thousand tons in June of this year alone. In this scenario, the state sent 36.06% more cereal abroad than in the previous month and 410.04% more than in the same period of the previous harvest. This was due to the early harvest that began in May in most regions of the state and continues to be the earliest in relation to the last five harvests, since work started in the field. Thus, the agents were able to send out early shipments of the cereal that had been sold in advance. Finally, with the end of the 20/21 harvest (July-June), in the accumulated total, 16.53 million tons were sent abroad, an amount 26.36% lower than that registered in the previous harvest.

Production of the 2nd corn harvest should reach the 8.3 million ton mark in the 2021/2022 cycle in Goiás, according to the new forecast of Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento (Conab), in the 10th Survey of the Harvest published on Thursday (07/07). The quantity represents an increase of 22.8% in relation to the previous cycle, when 6.8 million tons of 2nd harvest corn were produced.

In Western Bahia, while the corn harvest planted in dryland is being finalized, Western Bahia is also preparing to harvest the cereal grown in irrigated areas. This crop is the second most important in the region and in Brazil. According to data from the second survey carried out by Conselho Técnico da Associação de Agricultores e Irrigantes da Bahia [Technical Council of the Association of Farmers and Irrigators of Bahia] (Aiba), 210 thousand hectares of corn were planted in Western Bahia, with productivity around 170 bags per hectare and a total volume of 1.93 million tons of grain in the 2021/2022 harvest.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 20:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
