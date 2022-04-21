SLC Agrícola S A : Corn production surpasses previous cycle

Corn production surpasses previous cycle
According to the seventh estimate of the 2021/22 grain harvest, released by Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento (Conab), on April 7, the estimated corn production is 115.6 million tons, 32.7% higher than the previous cycle.
For the 2021/22 harvest, Conab highlights that, despite the increase in total volume, it is important to reinforce the 20.4% drop in productivity in the South region during the first harvest, a fact that caused a 15.6% reduction in production in that region.
"This is explained by a severe water deficit caused by the lack of rainfall in the South of the country in late 2021 and early 2022," explains the Superintendent of Agricultural Information, Candice Santos.
