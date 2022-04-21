Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. SLC Agrícola S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/20 04:06:00 pm EDT
50.72 BRL   +1.36%
04:05aSLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Corn production surpasses previous cycle
PU
04/19SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Soy harvest in Bahia could reach a consecutive record in 22
PU
04/18SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Cotton harvest will be bigger in MT
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLC Agrícola S A : Corn production surpasses previous cycle

04/21/2022 | 04:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Corn production surpasses previous cycle

According to the seventh estimate of the 2021/22 grain harvest, released by Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento (Conab), on April 7, the estimated corn production is 115.6 million tons, 32.7% higher than the previous cycle.

For the 2021/22 harvest, Conab highlights that, despite the increase in total volume, it is important to reinforce the 20.4% drop in productivity in the South region during the first harvest, a fact that caused a 15.6% reduction in production in that region.

"This is explained by a severe water deficit caused by the lack of rainfall in the South of the country in late 2021 and early 2022," explains the Superintendent of Agricultural Information, Candice Santos.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
04:05aSLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Corn production surpasses previous cycle
PU
04/19SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Soy harvest in Bahia could reach a consecutive record in 22
PU
04/18SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Cotton harvest will be bigger in MT
PU
04/08SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Early corn harvest in Mato Grosso
PU
04/07SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Western Bahia reaches 70% of soy harvested despite unfavorable climate
PU
04/06SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : National territory shows an increase in the planted area of cotton
PU
04/04SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
04/01SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : In Mato Grosso, corn planting is almost complete
PU
03/30SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Abrapa's new estimate predicts an increase in cotton production
PU
03/25SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : AEM - Call Notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 570 M 1 640 M 1 640 M
Net income 2022 1 356 M 294 M 294 M
Net Debt 2022 3 253 M 705 M 705 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,54x
Yield 2022 6,46%
Capitalization 10 539 M 2 284 M 2 284 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 917
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agrícola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 50,72 BRL
Average target price 53,32 BRL
Spread / Average Target 5,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.23.90%2 284
CORTEVA, INC.29.70%44 435
QL RESOURCES BERHAD8.32%2 831
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD34.03%1 848
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD36.49%1 691
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.0.76%1 313