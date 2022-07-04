Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. SLC Agrícola S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-04 pm EDT
44.51 BRL   +0.79%
03:43pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Cotton harvest in Bahia reaches 20% of the planted area and total estimate of 522.5 thousand tons of cotton plume
PU
06/27SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : receives its first Best ESG Award from Exame magazine
PU
06/23SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Strength of soybean fundamentals ensures market value
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLC Agrícola S A : Cotton harvest in Bahia reaches 20% of the planted area and total estimate of 522.5 thousand tons of cotton plume

07/04/2022 | 03:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Cotton harvest in Bahia reaches 20% of the planted area and total estimate of 522.5 thousand tons of cotton plume

Associação Baiana dos Produtores de Algodão [Bahia Association of Cotton Producers] (Abapa) presented this week, during the 67th meeting of the Sectoral Chamber of Cotton and Derivatives, the figures for the 2021/2022 harvest, which project a harvest of 522.5 thousand tons of processed cotton (cotton plume). The average productivity in the state should be 275 half bushels per hectare (equivalent to 1,700 kilos of cotton plume/ha), compared to the 311 half bushels per hectare, calculated in a previous survey, which indicates a reduction of 12% compared to the previous forecast, a reflection of the weather conditions. For the president of Abapa, Luiz Carlos Bergamaschi, however, despite the irregular distribution of rainfall having affected some municipalities, in others, supply was consistent, a fact that, along with irrigation, helped to support the average yield: "In Bahia, the main problem was the lack of rainfall at the end of the cycle, especially in the municipalities of Jaborandi, Correntina and part of São Desidério," he explains.

In the current harvest, Bahia planted around 309 thousand hectares of the crop, 303 thousand hectares in the West region and 5.9 thousand hectares in the Southwest. So far, the state has harvested around 20% of the planted cotton.

The 67th meeting of Mapa´s Sectoral Chamber of Cotton and Derivatives was held at Comandatuba Island, in Ilhéus/BA, on June 24, as part of the annual event of Associação Nacional dos Exportadores de Algodão [National Association of Cotton Exporters] (Anea). At the meeting, which brings together the leaders of the production chain of the commodity, it was disclosed that national cotton production should be around 2.6 million tons of cotton plume.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 19:42:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
03:43pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Cotton harvest in Bahia reaches 20% of the planted area and total estim..
PU
06/27SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : receives its first Best ESG Award from Exame magazine
PU
06/23SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Strength of soybean fundamentals ensures market value
PU
06/21SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Brazilian corn can be an alternative in the world market
PU
06/20SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Increase in the cotton area is reflected in the harvest
PU
06/15SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Mato Grosso leads accelerated off-season corn harvest
PU
06/14SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Soy commercialization remains promising
PU
06/13SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Cotton by-products maintain upward trend in MT
PU
06/10SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Venture Builder SLC drives agro startups
PU
06/09SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Agrícola is among the Best Companies to Work for in Agribusiness
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 052 M 1 332 M 1 332 M
Net income 2022 1 501 M 284 M 284 M
Net Debt 2022 2 688 M 508 M 508 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,19x
Yield 2022 8,58%
Capitalization 9 182 M 1 734 M 1 734 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 917
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agrícola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 44,16 BRL
Average target price 54,52 BRL
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.7.87%1 727
CORTEVA, INC.14.47%39 167
QL RESOURCES BERHAD16.41%2 887
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.10.18%1 454
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD-3.28%1 305
FUJIAN TIANMA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD61.35%1 293