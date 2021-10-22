SLC Agrícola S A : Cotton production in Brazil may grow by 15.5% in the 2021/2022 harvest

Cotton production in Brazil may grow by 15.5% in the 2021/2022 harvest
The consulting firm Safras & Mercados projected that the Brazilian cotton plume production area should grow 15.5% in the 2021/2022 harvest, compared to the previous period, from 2.38 million to 2.75 million tons.
According to the consulting firm, it is estimated that the planted area will grow 11.8%, from 1.1373 million, to 1.535 million hectares. Productivity is expected to rise by 3.35%, an increase from 1,734 kilos to 1,792 kilos per hectare.
For Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento (Conab), plume production should total 2.678 million tons in 2021/22, an increase of 13.7% compared to 2020/2021.
