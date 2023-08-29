ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2023 - SLC AGRICOLA S.A.

Version: 1

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Contents

Company Information

Capital composition

1

Individual financial statements

Balance sheet - Assets

2

Balance sheet - Liabilities

3

Statement of income

5

Statements of comprehensive income

7

Statement of cash flows (Indirect method)

8

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity - 01/01/2023 to 06/30/2023

10

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity - 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022

11

Statement of added-value

12

Consolidated financial statements

Balance sheet - Assets

13

Balance sheet - Liabilities

14

Statement of income

16

Statements of comprehensive income

18

Statement of cash flows (Indirect method)

19

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity - 01/01/2023 to 06/30/2023

21

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity - 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022

22

Statement of added-value

23

Management report and comments on performance

24

Notes to the quarterly information 41

Commentary on the Behavior of Business Projections

101

Other Information that the Company deems Relevant

106

Reports and declarations

Independent Auditor's Review Report on Quarterly Information

109

Opinion of the Fiscal Council or Equivalent Body

111

Declaration of Directors on the Financial Statements

112

Statements of Directors on the Report of the Independent Auditor

113

ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2023 - SLC AGRICOLA S.A.

Version: 1

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Company information / Capital composition

Number of shares

Current Quarter

(units)

06/30/2023

Paid-up capital

Common shares

226,664,858

Preferred shares

0

Total

226,664,858

Treasury shares

Common shares

4,485,872

Preferred shares

0

Total

4,485,872

Page 1 of 113

ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2023 - SLC AGRICOLA S.A.

Version: 1

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Individual financial statements / Balance sheet - Assets (In thousands of Reais)

Code of

Account description

Current quarter

Previous year

account

06/30/2023

12/31/2022

1

Total assets

15,467,369

15,061,652

1.01

Current assets

5,522,309

4,982,114

1.01.01

Cash and cash equivalents

701,008

845,445

1.01.01.01

Cash and cash equivalents

701,008

845,445

1.01.03

Accounts receivable

489,794

436,158

1.01.03.01

Customers

172,447

123,834

1.01.03.02

Other Accounts Receivable

317,347

312,324

1.01.03.02.01

Advances to suppliers

8,282

9,247

1.01.03.02.02

Derivative Transacions

257,805

192,100

1.01.03.02.03

Credits with Related Parties

7,976

63,637

1.01.03.02.04

Other Accounts Receivable

43,284

47,340

1.01.04

Inventories

1,866,254

2,360,370

1.01.05

Biological assets

2,299,825

1,257,897

1.01.06

Recoverable taxes

110,219

73,882

1.01.06.01

Current recoverable taxes

110,219

73,882

1.01.07

Prepaid expenses

54,711

7,864

1.01.08

Other Current Assets

498

498

1.01.08.02

Discontinued Operations Assets

498

498

1.02

Non-current assets

9,945,060

10,079,538

1.02.01

Long-term assets

203,562

191,893

1.02.01.03

Financial Applications at amortized cost

1,044

747

1.02.01.03.01

Securities Held to Maturity

1,044

747

1.02.01.08

Prepaid expenses

985

58

1.02.01.09

Credits with related parties

1,523

0

1.02.01.09.02

Loans to subsidiaries

1,523

0

1.02.01.10

Other Non-current Assets

200,010

191,088

1.02.01.10.03

Derivatives Transactions

59,300

51,138

1.02.01.10.04

Other Accounts Receivable

1,603

2,439

1.02.01.10.06

Recoverable taxes

139,107

137,511

1.02.02

Investments

4,495,918

4,008,749

1.02.02.01

Shareholdings

4,495,918

4,008,749

1.02.02.01.02

Investments in Subsidiaries

4,495,604

4,008,435

1.02.02.01.04

Other Investments

314

314

1.02.03

Fixed Assets

5,168,427

5,795,441

1.02.03.01

Fixed Assets in Operation

1,404,747

1,234,521

1.02.03.02

Right-of-Use in Progress

3,683,765

4,486,842

1.02.03.02.01

Asset use rights

3,683,765

4,486,842

1.02.03.03

Fixed Assets in Progress

79,915

74,078

1.02.04

Intangible

77,153

83,455

1.02.04.01

Intangibles

77,153

83,455

1.02.04.01.02

New Systems Implementation

8,997

15,710

1.02.04.01.03

Other (systems)

68,156

67,745

Page 2 of 113

ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2023 - SLC AGRICOLA S.A.

Version: 1

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Individual financial statements / Balance sheet - Liabilities (In thousands of Reais)

Code of

Current quarter

Previous year

account

Account description

06/30/2023

12/31/2022

2

Total liabilities

15,467,369

15,061,652

2.01

Current liabilities

3,227,987

3,850,388

2.01.01

Social and Labor Obligations

8,636

10,621

2.01.01.01

Social obligations

8,622

10,728

2.01.01.02

Labor obligations

14

(107)

2.01.02

Suppliers

471,903

1,090,965

2.01.02.01

National suppliers

471,903

1,090,965

2.01.03

Tax obligations

29,212

189,140

2.01.03.01

Federal Taxes

27,071

186,716

2.01.03.01.01

Income Tax and Social Contribution Payable

37

149,167

2.01.03.01.02

Taxes and Contributions (Other)

27,034

37,549

2.01.03.02

State Taxes

1,112

1,626

2.01.03.03

Municipal Taxes

1,029

798

2.01.04

Loans and Financing

1,928,553

1,137,091

2.01.04.01

Loans and Financing

1,928,553

1,137,091

2.01.04.01.01

In Local Currency

1,928,553

1,137,091

2.01.05

Other obligations

712,992

1,320,503

2.01.05.01

Liabilities with Related Parties

11,489

6,386

2.01.05.01.02

Debts with Subsidiaries

8,984

4,106

2.01.05.01.04

Other Payables to Related Parties

2,505

2,280

2.01.05.02

Others

701,503

1,314,117

2.01.05.02.01

Dividends and interest on capital payable

215

291,852

2.01.05.02.04

Advances from Customers

187,508

159,845

2.01.05.02.05

Operations with Derivatives

210,356

137,320

2.01.05.02.07

Other Debts

7,492

30,413

2.01.05.02.08

Lease Liability with Related Parties

112,505

327,505

2.01.05.02.09

Lease Liabilities with Third Parties

183,427

367,182

2.01.06

Provisions

76,691

102,068

2.01.06.01

Provisions: Tax, Social, Security and Labor

76,649

102,028

2.01.06.01.01

Tax provisions

0

613

2.01.06.01.02

Social Security and Labor Provisions

36,982

26,926

2.01.06.01.03

Provisions for Employee Benefits

37,396

71,645

2.01.06.01.04

Civil provisions

54

54

2.01.06.01.05

Labor Provisions for contingencies

2,217

2,790

2.01.06.02

Other Provisions

42

40

2.01.06.02.03

Provisions for environmental liabilities and Deactivation

42

40

2.02

Non-current liabilities

6,940,503

6,612,467

2.02.01

Loans and Financing

2,690,563

2,016,280

2.02.01.01

Loans and Financing

2,690,563

2,016,280

2.02.01.01.01

In Local Currency

2,690,563

2,016,280

2.02.02

Other obligations

3,658,338

4,266,005

2.02.02.02

Others

3,658,338

4,266,005

2.02.02.02.03

Operations with Derivatives

40,871

20,074

2.02.02.02.04

Other Debts

451

520

2.02.02.02.05

Lease Liabilities with Related Parties

2,374,573

2,513,411

2.02.02.02.06

Third party lease liability

2,374,573

1,732,000

2.02.03

Deferred taxes

591,602

330,182

Page 3 of 113

ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2023 - SLC AGRICOLA S.A.

Version: 1

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

2.02.03.01

Income Tax and Social Contribution Deferred

591,602

330,182

2.03

Shareholder´s Equity

5,298,879

4,598,797

2.03.01

Capital Stock

2,012,522

1,512,522

2.03.02

Capital reserves

18,844

(111,626)

2.03.02.01

Premium on issue of shares

19,414

26,666

2.03.02.04

Options Granted

85,481

76,022

2.03.02.05

Treasury shares

(151,907)

(280,170)

2.03.02.07

Capital Reserve

65,856

65,856

2.03.04

Profit Reserves

872,843

1,891,460

2.03.04.01

Legal reserve

203,595

203,595

2.03.04.02

Statutory reserve

648,182

1,365,836

2.03.04.05

Retained Earnings Reserve

5,628

5,628

2.03.04.08

Additional Dividend Proposed

0

300,963

2.03.04.10

Incentivized Investment Reserve

15,438

15,438

2.03.05

Profits / Losses

873,907

0

2.03.08

Other Comprehensive Results

1,520,763

1,306,441

Page 4 of 113

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 29 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2023 15:45:30 UTC.