SLC Agricola SA is a Brazil-based company principally engaged in agricultural sector. The Company is active in the in the whole agricultural production cycle, which includes planning, purchasing supplies, soil preparation, planting and harvesting, as well as processing and storage, among others. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Agricultural production and Land portfolio. The Agricultural production division focuses on developing plantations of various crops, such as cotton, soybean, corn, wheat, coffee, sorghum, sugarcane and sunflower. The Land portfolio division is responsible for the acquisition and development of land for agriculture. The Company operates through a number of subsidiaries, such as Fazenda Planorte Empreendimentos Agricolas Ltda, SLC-MIT Empreendimentos Agricolas SA and Fazenda Parnaiba Empreendimentos Agricolas Ltda.