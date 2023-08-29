ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2023 - SLC AGRICOLA S.A.
Company information / Capital composition
Number of shares
Current Quarter
(units)
06/30/2023
Paid-up capital
Common shares
226,664,858
Preferred shares
0
Total
226,664,858
Treasury shares
Common shares
4,485,872
Preferred shares
0
Total
4,485,872
Individual financial statements / Balance sheet - Assets (In thousands of Reais)
Code of
Account description
Current quarter
Previous year
account
06/30/2023
12/31/2022
1
Total assets
15,467,369
15,061,652
1.01
Current assets
5,522,309
4,982,114
1.01.01
Cash and cash equivalents
701,008
845,445
1.01.01.01
Cash and cash equivalents
701,008
845,445
1.01.03
Accounts receivable
489,794
436,158
1.01.03.01
Customers
172,447
123,834
1.01.03.02
Other Accounts Receivable
317,347
312,324
1.01.03.02.01
Advances to suppliers
8,282
9,247
1.01.03.02.02
Derivative Transacions
257,805
192,100
1.01.03.02.03
Credits with Related Parties
7,976
63,637
1.01.03.02.04
Other Accounts Receivable
43,284
47,340
1.01.04
Inventories
1,866,254
2,360,370
1.01.05
Biological assets
2,299,825
1,257,897
1.01.06
Recoverable taxes
110,219
73,882
1.01.06.01
Current recoverable taxes
110,219
73,882
1.01.07
Prepaid expenses
54,711
7,864
1.01.08
Other Current Assets
498
498
1.01.08.02
Discontinued Operations Assets
498
498
1.02
Non-current assets
9,945,060
10,079,538
1.02.01
Long-term assets
203,562
191,893
1.02.01.03
Financial Applications at amortized cost
1,044
747
1.02.01.03.01
Securities Held to Maturity
1,044
747
1.02.01.08
Prepaid expenses
985
58
1.02.01.09
Credits with related parties
1,523
0
1.02.01.09.02
Loans to subsidiaries
1,523
0
1.02.01.10
Other Non-current Assets
200,010
191,088
1.02.01.10.03
Derivatives Transactions
59,300
51,138
1.02.01.10.04
Other Accounts Receivable
1,603
2,439
1.02.01.10.06
Recoverable taxes
139,107
137,511
1.02.02
Investments
4,495,918
4,008,749
1.02.02.01
Shareholdings
4,495,918
4,008,749
1.02.02.01.02
Investments in Subsidiaries
4,495,604
4,008,435
1.02.02.01.04
Other Investments
314
314
1.02.03
Fixed Assets
5,168,427
5,795,441
1.02.03.01
Fixed Assets in Operation
1,404,747
1,234,521
1.02.03.02
Right-of-Use in Progress
3,683,765
4,486,842
1.02.03.02.01
Asset use rights
3,683,765
4,486,842
1.02.03.03
Fixed Assets in Progress
79,915
74,078
1.02.04
Intangible
77,153
83,455
1.02.04.01
Intangibles
77,153
83,455
1.02.04.01.02
New Systems Implementation
8,997
15,710
1.02.04.01.03
Other (systems)
68,156
67,745
Individual financial statements / Balance sheet - Liabilities (In thousands of Reais)
Code of
Current quarter
Previous year
account
Account description
06/30/2023
12/31/2022
2
Total liabilities
15,467,369
15,061,652
2.01
Current liabilities
3,227,987
3,850,388
2.01.01
Social and Labor Obligations
8,636
10,621
2.01.01.01
Social obligations
8,622
10,728
2.01.01.02
Labor obligations
14
(107)
2.01.02
Suppliers
471,903
1,090,965
2.01.02.01
National suppliers
471,903
1,090,965
2.01.03
Tax obligations
29,212
189,140
2.01.03.01
Federal Taxes
27,071
186,716
2.01.03.01.01
Income Tax and Social Contribution Payable
37
149,167
2.01.03.01.02
Taxes and Contributions (Other)
27,034
37,549
2.01.03.02
State Taxes
1,112
1,626
2.01.03.03
Municipal Taxes
1,029
798
2.01.04
Loans and Financing
1,928,553
1,137,091
2.01.04.01
Loans and Financing
1,928,553
1,137,091
2.01.04.01.01
In Local Currency
1,928,553
1,137,091
2.01.05
Other obligations
712,992
1,320,503
2.01.05.01
Liabilities with Related Parties
11,489
6,386
2.01.05.01.02
Debts with Subsidiaries
8,984
4,106
2.01.05.01.04
Other Payables to Related Parties
2,505
2,280
2.01.05.02
Others
701,503
1,314,117
2.01.05.02.01
Dividends and interest on capital payable
215
291,852
2.01.05.02.04
Advances from Customers
187,508
159,845
2.01.05.02.05
Operations with Derivatives
210,356
137,320
2.01.05.02.07
Other Debts
7,492
30,413
2.01.05.02.08
Lease Liability with Related Parties
112,505
327,505
2.01.05.02.09
Lease Liabilities with Third Parties
183,427
367,182
2.01.06
Provisions
76,691
102,068
2.01.06.01
Provisions: Tax, Social, Security and Labor
76,649
102,028
2.01.06.01.01
Tax provisions
0
613
2.01.06.01.02
Social Security and Labor Provisions
36,982
26,926
2.01.06.01.03
Provisions for Employee Benefits
37,396
71,645
2.01.06.01.04
Civil provisions
54
54
2.01.06.01.05
Labor Provisions for contingencies
2,217
2,790
2.01.06.02
Other Provisions
42
40
2.01.06.02.03
Provisions for environmental liabilities and Deactivation
42
40
2.02
Non-current liabilities
6,940,503
6,612,467
2.02.01
Loans and Financing
2,690,563
2,016,280
2.02.01.01
Loans and Financing
2,690,563
2,016,280
2.02.01.01.01
In Local Currency
2,690,563
2,016,280
2.02.02
Other obligations
3,658,338
4,266,005
2.02.02.02
Others
3,658,338
4,266,005
2.02.02.02.03
Operations with Derivatives
40,871
20,074
2.02.02.02.04
Other Debts
451
520
2.02.02.02.05
Lease Liabilities with Related Parties
2,374,573
2,513,411
2.02.02.02.06
Third party lease liability
2,374,573
1,732,000
2.02.03
Deferred taxes
591,602
330,182
2.02.03.01
Income Tax and Social Contribution Deferred
591,602
330,182
2.03
Shareholder´s Equity
5,298,879
4,598,797
2.03.01
Capital Stock
2,012,522
1,512,522
2.03.02
Capital reserves
18,844
(111,626)
2.03.02.01
Premium on issue of shares
19,414
26,666
2.03.02.04
Options Granted
85,481
76,022
2.03.02.05
Treasury shares
(151,907)
(280,170)
2.03.02.07
Capital Reserve
65,856
65,856
2.03.04
Profit Reserves
872,843
1,891,460
2.03.04.01
Legal reserve
203,595
203,595
2.03.04.02
Statutory reserve
648,182
1,365,836
2.03.04.05
Retained Earnings Reserve
5,628
5,628
2.03.04.08
Additional Dividend Proposed
0
300,963
2.03.04.10
Incentivized Investment Reserve
15,438
15,438
2.03.05
Profits / Losses
873,907
0
2.03.08
Other Comprehensive Results
1,520,763
1,306,441
