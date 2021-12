SLC Agrícola S A : ESM - Final Detailed Voting Map

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

FINAL DETAILED VOTING MAP

Investor Relations +55 (51) 3230.7864 ri@slcagricola.com.br

SLC Agrícola SA ("SLC Agrícola"), informs its shareholders and the market in general the final detailed voting map (annex), which contain the votes presented, in person and at distance, by its shareholders, for each of the matters submitted to the resolution of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting done on December 30, 2021 ("ESM"), with the total approvals, rejections and abstentions issued by the voting actions in each matter included in the agenda of the ESM, as below:

Matters submitted to the resolution as per the Distance Voting Ballot:

1 Change the head office and address of the Company.

2 Consequent to the change of address and head office of the Company, amend article 2 of the Bylaws of the Company;

3 Increase the capital stock of the Company by five hundred million reais (R$500,000,000.00), raising it from one billion, twelve million, five hundred twenty-one thousand, five hundred nine reais and eighty- five centavos (R$1,012,521,509.85) to one billion, five hundred twelve million, five hundred twenty-one thousand, five hundred nine reais and eighty-five centavos (R$1,512,521,509.85), in the form of bonus shares, by capitalizing a portion of the balance in the "Statutory Reserve" account, pursuant to article 169 of Federal Law 6,404/76, through the issue of 19,311,145 new common shares at the unit cost of twenty-five reais and eighty-nine centavos (R$ 25.89) attributed to the bonus shares, which will be distributed free of charge to shareholders in the proportion of 1 new share for every 10 shares held by them on the base date.

4 Consequent to the capital increase, amend article 5 of the Bylaws of the Company;

5 Consolidate the Bylaws of the Company.

Porto Alegre, December 30, 2021.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer