Porto Alegre, August 9th, 2023 - SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR: SLCJY; Bloomberg: SLCE3BZ;
Reuters: SLCE3.SA) announces today its results for the second quarter of 2023. The following financial and operating information is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The information was prepared on a consolidated basis and is presented in thousands of Brazilian real, except where stated otherwise.
In this Earnings Release, the terms below will have the following meaning:
"2Q22": means the data, based on the consolidated interim financial statements, that consider the operations of the Company and of its subsidiaries, for the second quarter of 2022 (April to June).
"2Q23": means the data, based on the consolidated interim financial statements, that consider the operations of the Company and of its subsidiaries, for the second quarter of 2023 (April to June).
"1S22": means the data, based on the consolidated interim financial statements, that consider the operations of the Company and of its subsidiaries for the first semester of 2022 (January to June).
"1S23": means the data, based on the consolidated interim financial statements, that consider the operations of the Company and of its subsidiaries for the first semester of 2023 (January to June).
"HA": HA refers to the horizontal percentage variation between two periods.
"VA": VA refers to the percentage representativeness of the account over a given total.
Disclaimer
We make statements concerning future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our Management and on the information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements include information on our current plans, beliefs or expectations, as well as those of the Company's directors and officers. Forward-looking statements include information on potential or assumed operating results as well as statements that are preceded, followed by or include the words "believe," "may," "will," "continue," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements and information provide no guarantee of performance. Because they refer to future events, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and as such depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. The Company's future results and creation of value for shareholders may differ significantly from the figures expressed or suggested in the forward-looking statements. Many factors that will determine these results and values are beyond our capacity to control or predict.
1
QUARTER'S FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(R$ thd)
1S22
1S23
HA
2Q22
2Q23
HA
Net Revenue
4,073,968
3,663,737
-10.1%
1,664,892
1,444,422
-13.2%
Variation in Fair Value of Biological Assets
1,810,419
1,540,641
-14.9%
723,691
685,770
-5.2%
Gross Income
2,407,043
1,900,766
-21.0%
928,366
732,980
-21.0%
Gross Margin
59.1%
51.9%
-7.2p.p.
55.8%
50.7%
-5.1p.p.
Operational Result
2,123,916
1,617,280
-23.9%
808,316
644,004
-20.3%
Operational Margin
52.1%
44.1%
8.0p.p.
48.6%
44.6%
-4.0p.p.
Net Income
1,282,645
923,694
-28.0%
485,585
348,719
-28.2%
Net Margin
31.5%
25.2%
-6.3p.p
29.2%
24.1%
-5.1p.p.
Adjusted EBITDA
2,079,692
1,503,319
-27.7%
820,262
569,743
-30.5%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
51.0%
41.0%
-10.0p.p.
49.3%
39.4%
-9.9p.p.
Cash Flow
(131,488)
(828,629)
530.2%
(580,767)
(386,073)
-33.5%
Invoiced Volume (tonnes)
Crops
2Q22
2Q23
Δ%
Cotton
49,180
51,252
4.2%
Cotton seed
11,166
18,170
62.7%
Soybean
388,785
356,755
-8.2%
Corn
51,475
31,468
-38.9%
Other Crops
12,809
7,991
-37.6%
Gross Income by Crop - R$/tonnes
Crop
2Q22
2Q23
Δ%
Cotton
5,721
2,864
-49.9%
Cotton seed
1,034
522
-49.5%
Soybean
1,378
962
-30.2%
Corn
382
428
12.0%
Cattle(1)
125
(562)
n.m.
(1)R$/head
Hedge Position - FX - Material Fact 07.03.2023 x 08.07.2023 Position
CROPS
Material Fact 07.03.2023
08.07.2023
Variation
SOYBEAN
2022/23
2023/24
2022/23
2023/24
2022/23
2023/24
%
72.7
13.7
76.2
20.5
3.5
6.8
R$/USD
5.48
5.79
5.46
5.49
-0.02
-0.30
Commitments%
1.7
49.1
1.7
36.9
-
-12.2
COTTON
2022/23
2023/24
2022/23
2023/24
2022/23
2023/24
%
65.5
10.0
64.2
16.0
-1.3
6.0
R$/USD
5.76
6.14
5.76
5.7
-
-0.44
Commitments %
0.1
27.0
0.1
21.1
-
-5.9
CORN
2022/23
2023/24
2022/23
2023/24
2022/23
2023/24
%
72.3
19.5
75
31.6
2.7
12.1
R$/USD
5.79
5.84
5.76
5.5
-0.03
-0.34
Commitments %
-
42.6
-
23.3
-
-19.3
Hedge Position - Commodity - Material Fact 07.03.2023 x 08.07.2023 Position
CROPS
Material Fact 07.03.2023
08.07.2023
Variation
SOYBEAN
2022/23
2023/24
2022/23
2023/24
2022/23
2023/24
%
76.8
27.6
78.9
37.7
2.1
10.1
USD/bu
14.47
12.60
14.45
12.72
-0.02
0.12
Commitments %
1.7
17.5
1.1
16.7
-0.6
-0.8
COTTON
2022/23
2023/24
2022/23
2023/24
2022/23
2023/24
%
59.0
1.3
65.5
3.6
6.5
2.3
USD¢//lb
91.78
70.19
88.00
75.6
-3.78
5.41
Commitments %
-
-
-
-
-
-
CORN
2022/23
2023/24
2022/23
2023/24
2022/23
2023/24
%
1.9
2.9
1.9
3
-
0.1
R$/bag
69.67
45.00
69.67
45.00
-
-
%
62.2
20.2
68.7
28.7
6.5
8.5
USD/bag
10.13
8.01
9.99
8.17
-0.14
0.16
Commitments %
-
-
-
-
-
-
Inputs -2023/24 Crop Year - % acquired
Fertilizers/Crop Protection
1Q23
2Q23
Δ%
Nitrogen
41%
100%
59p.p
Potassium chloride
50%
100%
50p.p
Phosphates
68%
97%
29p.p
Crop Protection
22%
87%(1)
65p.p.
- This percentage refers to the total package of crop protection (100% of chemicals purchased and 13% of the biological package still to be purchased).
2
QUARTER'S OPERATIONG HIGHLIGHTS
Planted Area 2022/23 Crop Year (1Q23 x 2Q23)
Crops
1Q23
2Q23
Share %
Δ %
Cotton
162,274
162,243
24.1%
0.0%
1st crop
85,854
85,823
12.7%
0.0%
2nd crop
76,420
76,420
11.3%
0.0%
Soybean (commercial + seed)
346,941
346,941
51.4%
0.0%
Corn 2nd crop
137,823
137,585
20.4%
-0.2%
Other Crops
22,810
27,615
4.1%
21.1%
Total Area
669,848
674,384
100.0%
0.7%
2022/23 Crop Year Status
39%
100%
66%
HARVESTED
HARVESTED
HARVESTED
COTTON
SOYBEAN
CORN 2nd Crop
162,243 ha
346,941 ha
137,585 ha
planted
planted
planted
Δ -8%
Δ +4%
Δ +13%
VARIATION (Δ) REGARDING THE PREVIOUS CROP YEAR
Planting and Harvesting Schedule
Budget Yields for 2022/23 crop year
Crops
Budget
2Q23 Forecast
Δ%
Cotton 1st crop
1,933
2,005
3.7%
Cotton 2nd crop
1,838
2,072
12.7%
Cotton seed
2,381
2,465
3.5%
Soybean (commercial+seed)
3,923
3,910
-0.3%
Corn 2nd crop
7,679
7,750
0.9%
Production Cost - R$/hectare - 2022/23 crop year
Crops
Budget
2Q23 Forecast(1)
Δ%
Cotton 1st crop
15,163
15,308
1.0%
Cotton 2nd crop
13,677
13,448
-1.7%
Soybean(commercial+seed)(2)
5,377
5,188
-3.5%
Corn 2nd crop
4,867
4,857
-0.2%
Total Average Cost
7,547
7,436
-1.5%
- Figures may suffer changes by the end of cotton processing and the sale of grains.(2) Including seed production costs.
3
CONTENTS
MANAGEMENT'S LETTER TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS AND STAKEHOLDERS
5
MARKET OUTLOOK
7
OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE 2022/23 CROP YEAR
7
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
9
ESG COMMUNICATION WITH STAKEHOLDERS
18
FINANCIAL TABLES
19
OPERATIONAL DATA
19
LAND TABLES
19
PRODUCTION UNITS AND HEADQUARTERS LOCATION
20
EXHIBIT 1 - BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS
21
EXHIBIT 2 - BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES
22
EXHIBIT 3 - INCOME STATEMENT
23
EXHIBIT 4 - CASH FLOWS STATEMENT
24
4
