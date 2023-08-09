GENERAL INFORMATIONS

Porto Alegre, August 9th, 2023 - SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR: SLCJY; Bloomberg: SLCE3BZ;

Reuters: SLCE3.SA) announces today its results for the second quarter of 2023. The following financial and operating information is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The information was prepared on a consolidated basis and is presented in thousands of Brazilian real, except where stated otherwise.

In this Earnings Release, the terms below will have the following meaning:

"2Q22": means the data, based on the consolidated interim financial statements, that consider the operations of the Company and of its subsidiaries, for the second quarter of 2022 (April to June).

"2Q23": means the data, based on the consolidated interim financial statements, that consider the operations of the Company and of its subsidiaries, for the second quarter of 2023 (April to June).

"1S22": means the data, based on the consolidated interim financial statements, that consider the operations of the Company and of its subsidiaries for the first semester of 2022 (January to June).

"1S23": means the data, based on the consolidated interim financial statements, that consider the operations of the Company and of its subsidiaries for the first semester of 2023 (January to June).

"HA": HA refers to the horizontal percentage variation between two periods.

"VA": VA refers to the percentage representativeness of the account over a given total.

Disclaimer

We make statements concerning future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our Management and on the information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements include information on our current plans, beliefs or expectations, as well as those of the Company's directors and officers. Forward-looking statements include information on potential or assumed operating results as well as statements that are preceded, followed by or include the words "believe," "may," "will," "continue," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements and information provide no guarantee of performance. Because they refer to future events, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and as such depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. The Company's future results and creation of value for shareholders may differ significantly from the figures expressed or suggested in the forward-looking statements. Many factors that will determine these results and values are beyond our capacity to control or predict.

1

QUARTER'S FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(R$ thd)

1S22

1S23

HA

2Q22

2Q23

HA

Net Revenue

4,073,968

3,663,737

-10.1%

1,664,892

1,444,422

-13.2%

Variation in Fair Value of Biological Assets

1,810,419

1,540,641

-14.9%

723,691

685,770

-5.2%

Gross Income

2,407,043

1,900,766

-21.0%

928,366

732,980

-21.0%

Gross Margin

59.1%

51.9%

-7.2p.p.

55.8%

50.7%

-5.1p.p.

Operational Result

2,123,916

1,617,280

-23.9%

808,316

644,004

-20.3%

Operational Margin

52.1%

44.1%

8.0p.p.

48.6%

44.6%

-4.0p.p.

Net Income

1,282,645

923,694

-28.0%

485,585

348,719

-28.2%

Net Margin

31.5%

25.2%

-6.3p.p

29.2%

24.1%

-5.1p.p.

Adjusted EBITDA

2,079,692

1,503,319

-27.7%

820,262

569,743

-30.5%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

51.0%

41.0%

-10.0p.p.

49.3%

39.4%

-9.9p.p.

Cash Flow

(131,488)

(828,629)

530.2%

(580,767)

(386,073)

-33.5%

Invoiced Volume (tonnes)

Crops

2Q22

2Q23

Δ%

Cotton

49,180

51,252

4.2%

Cotton seed

11,166

18,170

62.7%

Soybean

388,785

356,755

-8.2%

Corn

51,475

31,468

-38.9%

Other Crops

12,809

7,991

-37.6%

Gross Income by Crop - R$/tonnes

Crop

2Q22

2Q23

Δ%

Cotton

5,721

2,864

-49.9%

Cotton seed

1,034

522

-49.5%

Soybean

1,378

962

-30.2%

Corn

382

428

12.0%

Cattle(1)

125

(562)

n.m.

(1)R$/head

Hedge Position - FX - Material Fact 07.03.2023 x 08.07.2023 Position

CROPS

Material Fact 07.03.2023

08.07.2023

Variation

SOYBEAN

2022/23

2023/24

2022/23

2023/24

2022/23

2023/24

%

72.7

13.7

76.2

20.5

3.5

6.8

R$/USD

5.48

5.79

5.46

5.49

-0.02

-0.30

Commitments%

1.7

49.1

1.7

36.9

-

-12.2

COTTON

2022/23

2023/24

2022/23

2023/24

2022/23

2023/24

%

65.5

10.0

64.2

16.0

-1.3

6.0

R$/USD

5.76

6.14

5.76

5.7

-

-0.44

Commitments %

0.1

27.0

0.1

21.1

-

-5.9

CORN

2022/23

2023/24

2022/23

2023/24

2022/23

2023/24

%

72.3

19.5

75

31.6

2.7

12.1

R$/USD

5.79

5.84

5.76

5.5

-0.03

-0.34

Commitments %

-

42.6

-

23.3

-

-19.3

Hedge Position - Commodity - Material Fact 07.03.2023 x 08.07.2023 Position

CROPS

Material Fact 07.03.2023

08.07.2023

Variation

SOYBEAN

2022/23

2023/24

2022/23

2023/24

2022/23

2023/24

%

76.8

27.6

78.9

37.7

2.1

10.1

USD/bu

14.47

12.60

14.45

12.72

-0.02

0.12

Commitments %

1.7

17.5

1.1

16.7

-0.6

-0.8

COTTON

2022/23

2023/24

2022/23

2023/24

2022/23

2023/24

%

59.0

1.3

65.5

3.6

6.5

2.3

USD¢//lb

91.78

70.19

88.00

75.6

-3.78

5.41

Commitments %

-

-

-

-

-

-

CORN

2022/23

2023/24

2022/23

2023/24

2022/23

2023/24

%

1.9

2.9

1.9

3

-

0.1

R$/bag

69.67

45.00

69.67

45.00

-

-

%

62.2

20.2

68.7

28.7

6.5

8.5

USD/bag

10.13

8.01

9.99

8.17

-0.14

0.16

Commitments %

-

-

-

-

-

-

Inputs -2023/24 Crop Year - % acquired

Fertilizers/Crop Protection

1Q23

2Q23

Δ%

Nitrogen

41%

100%

59p.p

Potassium chloride

50%

100%

50p.p

Phosphates

68%

97%

29p.p

Crop Protection

22%

87%(1)

65p.p.

  1. This percentage refers to the total package of crop protection (100% of chemicals purchased and 13% of the biological package still to be purchased).

2

QUARTER'S OPERATIONG HIGHLIGHTS

Planted Area 2022/23 Crop Year (1Q23 x 2Q23)

Crops

1Q23

2Q23

Share %

Δ %

Cotton

162,274

162,243

24.1%

0.0%

1st crop

85,854

85,823

12.7%

0.0%

2nd crop

76,420

76,420

11.3%

0.0%

Soybean (commercial + seed)

346,941

346,941

51.4%

0.0%

Corn 2nd crop

137,823

137,585

20.4%

-0.2%

Other Crops

22,810

27,615

4.1%

21.1%

Total Area

669,848

674,384

100.0%

0.7%

2022/23 Crop Year Status

39%

100%

66%

HARVESTED

HARVESTED

HARVESTED

COTTON

SOYBEAN

CORN 2nd Crop

162,243 ha

346,941 ha

137,585 ha

planted

planted

planted

Δ -8%

Δ +4%

Δ +13%

VARIATION (Δ) REGARDING THE PREVIOUS CROP YEAR

Planting and Harvesting Schedule

Budget Yields for 2022/23 crop year

Crops

Budget

2Q23 Forecast

Δ%

Cotton 1st crop

1,933

2,005

3.7%

Cotton 2nd crop

1,838

2,072

12.7%

Cotton seed

2,381

2,465

3.5%

Soybean (commercial+seed)

3,923

3,910

-0.3%

Corn 2nd crop

7,679

7,750

0.9%

Production Cost - R$/hectare - 2022/23 crop year

Crops

Budget

2Q23 Forecast(1)

Δ%

Cotton 1st crop

15,163

15,308

1.0%

Cotton 2nd crop

13,677

13,448

-1.7%

Soybean(commercial+seed)(2)

5,377

5,188

-3.5%

Corn 2nd crop

4,867

4,857

-0.2%

Total Average Cost

7,547

7,436

-1.5%

  1. Figures may suffer changes by the end of cotton processing and the sale of grains.(2) Including seed production costs.

3

CONTENTS

GENERAL INFORMATIONS

1

QUARTER'S FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2

QUARTER'S OPERATIONG HIGHLIGHTS

3

MANAGEMENT'S LETTER TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS AND STAKEHOLDERS

5

MARKET OUTLOOK

7

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE 2022/23 CROP YEAR

7

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

9

ESG COMMUNICATION WITH STAKEHOLDERS

18

FINANCIAL TABLES

19

OPERATIONAL DATA

19

LAND TABLES

19

PRODUCTION UNITS AND HEADQUARTERS LOCATION

20

EXHIBIT 1 - BALANCE SHEET - ASSETS

21

EXHIBIT 2 - BALANCE SHEET - LIABILITIES

22

EXHIBIT 3 - INCOME STATEMENT

23

EXHIBIT 4 - CASH FLOWS STATEMENT

24

4

