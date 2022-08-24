|
SLC Agrícola S A : ITR 2Q22 - ENG
|
ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2022 - SLC AGRICOLA S.A
|
Version: 1
|
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
|
|
Contents
|
|
Company Information
|
|
Capital composition. ............................................................................................................................................................
|
2
|
Individual financial statements
|
|
Balance sheet - Assets........................................................................................................................................................
|
3
|
Balance sheet - Liabilities....................................................................................................................................................
|
4
|
Statement of income ...........................................................................................................................................................
|
6
|
Statements of comprehensive income ................................................................................................................................
|
7
|
Statement of cash flows ......................................................................................................................................................
|
8
|
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity
|
|
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity - 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022......................................................................
|
9
|
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity - 01/01/2021 to 06/30/2021....................................................................
|
10
|
Statement of added-value ..............................................................................................................................................
|
11
|
Consolidated financial statements
|
|
Balance sheet - Assets......................................................................................................................................................
|
12
|
Balance sheet - Liabilities..................................................................................................................................................
|
13
|
Statement of income .........................................................................................................................................................
|
15
|
Statements of comprehensive income ..............................................................................................................................
|
16
|
Statement of cash flows ....................................................................................................................................................
|
17
|
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity
|
|
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity - 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022...................................................................
|
18
|
Statement of changes in shareholders' equity - 01/01/2021 to 06/30/2021...................................................................
|
19
|
Statement of added-value .............................................................................................................................................
|
20
|
Management report and comments on performance.........................................................................................................
|
21
|
Notes to the quarterly information .....................................................................................................................................
|
52
|
Commentary on the Behavior of Business Projections....................................................................................................
|
125
|
Reports and declarations
|
|
Special Review Report - Without Respect.......................................................................................................................
|
135
|
Opinion of the Fiscal Council or Equivalent Body............................................................................................................
|
137
|
Declaration of Directors on the Financial Statements......................................................................................................
|
138
|
Statements of Directors on the Report of the Independent Auditor .................................................................................
|
139
|
ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2022 - SLC AGRICOLA S.A
|
Version: 1
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
Company information / Capital composition
|
Number of shares
|
Current Quarter
|
(units)
|
06/30/2022
|
Paid-up capital
|
|
Common shares
|
212,422,599
|
Preferred shares
|
0
|
|
|
Total
|
212,422,599
|
Treasury shares
|
|
Common shares
|
4,610,697
|
Preferred shares
|
0
|
Total
|
4,610,697
|
|
|
ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2022 - SLC AGRICOLA S.A
|
|
Version: 1
|
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
|
|
|
Individual financial statements / Balance sheet - Assets
|
|
(In thousands of Reais)
|
|
|
Code of
|
Account description
|
Accumulated of the
|
Accumulated of the
|
account
|
|
current year
|
previous year
|
|
|
06/30/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Total assets
|
14,553,682
|
12,959,787
|
1.01
|
Current assets
|
4,572,789
|
3,470,705
|
1.01.01
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
214,476
|
46,046
|
1.01.01.01
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
214,476
|
46,046
|
1.01.03
|
Accounts receivable
|
303,266
|
257,337
|
1.01.03.01
|
Customers
|
66,648
|
117,841
|
1.01.03.02
|
Other Accounts Receivable
|
236,618
|
139,496
|
1.01.03.02.01
|
Advances to suppliers
|
15,028
|
15,963
|
1.01.03.02.02
|
Derivative
|
193,428
|
49,225
|
1.01.03.02.03
|
Credits Related Party
|
18,702
|
52,351
|
1.01.03.02.04
|
Other Accounts Receivable
|
9,460
|
21,957
|
1.01.04
|
Inventories
|
1,760,684
|
1,931,023
|
1.01.05
|
Biological assets
|
2,140,412
|
1,177,298
|
1.01.06
|
Recoverable taxes
|
108,699
|
49,616
|
1.01.06.01
|
Current taxes recoverable
|
108,699
|
49,616
|
1.01.07
|
Prepaid expenses
|
44,742
|
8,860
|
1.01.08
|
Other Current Assets
|
510
|
525
|
1.01.08.02
|
Discontinued Operations Assets
|
510
|
525
|
1.02
|
Non-current assets
|
9,980,893
|
9,489,082
|
1.02.01
|
Long-term assets
|
330,566
|
293,411
|
1.02.01.03
|
Financial Applications at cost amortized
|
712
|
684
|
1.02.01.03.01
|
Securities Held to Maturity
|
712
|
684
|
1.02.01.08
|
Prepaid expenses
|
174
|
19
|
1.02.01.09
|
Credits with related parties
|
0
|
6,649
|
1.02.01.09.02
|
Loans to subsidiaries
|
0
|
6,649
|
1.02.01.10
|
Other Non-current Assets
|
329,680
|
286,059
|
1.02.01.10.03
|
Derivatives Transactions
|
207,601
|
183,326
|
1.02.01.10.04
|
Other Accounts Receivable
|
2,569
|
2,431
|
1.02.01.10.05
|
Advances to suppliers
|
0
|
2,785
|
1.02.01.10.06
|
Recoverable taxes
|
119,510
|
97,517
|
1.02.02
|
Investments
|
3,910,908
|
3,658,256
|
1.02.02.01
|
Shareholdings
|
3,910,908
|
3,658,256
|
1.02.02.01.02
|
Interest in Subsidiaries
|
3,910,598
|
3,657,951
|
1.02.02.01.04
|
Other Investments
|
310
|
305
|
1.02.03
|
Immobilized
|
5,660,131
|
5,467,461
|
1.02.03.01
|
Construction in Operation
|
1,155,279
|
997,089
|
1.02.03.02
|
Right-of-Use in Progress
|
4,442,404
|
4,400,728
|
1.02.03.02.01
|
Asset use rights
|
4,442,404
|
4,400,728
|
1.02.03.03
|
Construction in Progress
|
62,448
|
69,644
|
1.02.04
|
Intangible
|
79,288
|
69,954
|
1.02.04.01
|
Intangibles
|
79,288
|
69,954
|
1.02.04.01.02
|
New Systems Implementation
|
20,449
|
4,715
|
1.02.04.01.03
|
Other (systems)
|
58,839
|
65,239
|
ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2022 - SLC AGRICOLA S.A
|
Version: 1
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
Individual financial statements / Balance sheet - Liabilities
(In thousands of Reais)
|
Code of
|
Account description
|
Accumulated of the
|
Accumulated of the
|
account
|
|
current year
|
previous year
|
|
|
06/30/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Total liabilities
|
14,553,682
|
12,959,787
|
2.01
|
Current liabilities
|
2,676,072
|
3,083,901
|
2.01.01
|
Payroll and Related Charges
|
8,486
|
8,456
|
2.01.01.01
|
Social obligations
|
7,066
|
8,438
|
2.01.01.02
|
Labor obligations
|
1,420
|
18
|
2.01.02
|
Suppliers
|
329,845
|
671,234
|
2.01.02.01
|
National suppliers
|
329,376
|
671,206
|
2.01.02.02
|
Foreign suppliers
|
469
|
28
|
2.01.03
|
Tax obligations
|
33,277
|
20,215
|
2.01.03.01
|
Federal Taxes
|
32,049
|
17,737
|
2.01.03.01.01
|
Income Tax and Social Contribution Payable
|
8,719
|
0
|
2.01.03.01.02
|
Taxes and Contributions Several
|
23,330
|
17,737
|
2.01.03.02
|
State Taxes
|
566
|
1,955
|
2.01.03.03
|
Municipal Taxes
|
662
|
523
|
2.01.04
|
Loans and Financing
|
1,291,701
|
503,252
|
2.01.04.01
|
Loans and Financing
|
1,291,701
|
503,252
|
2.01.04.01.01
|
In Local Currency
|
1,291,701
|
503,252
|
2.01.05
|
Other obligations
|
930,785
|
1,782,616
|
2.01.05.01
|
Liabilities with Related Parties
|
1,404
|
117,621
|
2.01.05.01.02
|
Debts with Subsidiaries
|
1,404
|
117,621
|
2.01.05.02
|
Others
|
929,381
|
1,664,995
|
2.01.05.02.01
|
Dividends and interest on capital payable
|
22
|
252,226
|
2.01.05.02.04
|
Advances from Customers
|
291,040
|
408,985
|
2.01.05.02.05
|
Operations with Derivatives
|
244,174
|
341,879
|
2.01.05.02.07
|
Other Debts
|
10,589
|
11,787
|
2.01.05.02.08
|
Lease Liability with Related Parties
|
27,380
|
287,194
|
2.01.05.02.09
|
Lease Liabilities with related parties
|
356,144
|
331,920
|
2.01.05.02.10
|
Credit assignment
|
32
|
31,004
|
2.01.06
|
Provisions
|
81,978
|
98,128
|
2.01.06.01
|
Tax provisions Social Security Labor and Civil
|
81,939
|
98,091
|
2.01.06.01.01
|
Tax provisions
|
562
|
1,052
|
2.01.06.01.02
|
Social Security and Labor Provisions
|
35,819
|
22,414
|
2.01.06.01.03
|
Provisions for Employee Benefits
|
43,605
|
72,739
|
2.01.06.01.04
|
Civil provisions
|
57
|
34
|
2.01.06.01.05
|
Labor Provisions for contingencies
|
1,896
|
1,852
|
2.01.06.02
|
Other Provisions
|
39
|
37
|
2.01.06.02.03
|
Provisions for environmental liabilities and Deactivation
|
39
|
37
|
2.02
|
Non-current liabilities
|
7,037,389
|
6,351,138
|
2.02.01
|
Loans and Financing
|
2,241,304
|
1,866,270
|
2.02.01.01
|
Loans and Financing
|
2,241,304
|
1,866,270
|
2.02.01.01.01
|
In Local Currency
|
2,241,304
|
1,866,270
|
2.02.02
|
Other obligations
|
4,224,256
|
4,213,425
|
ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2022 - SLC AGRICOLA S.A
|
|
Version: 1
|
(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)
|
|
|
2.02.02.02
|
Others
|
4,224,256
|
4,213,425
|
2.02.02.02.03
|
Operations with Derivatives
|
106,343
|
126,155
|
2.02.02.02.04
|
Other Debts
|
0
|
73
|
2.02.02.02.05
|
Lease Liability with Related Parties
|
2,551,389
|
2,310,609
|
2.02.02.02.06
|
Third party lease liability
|
1,566,524
|
1,776,588
|
2.02.03
|
Deferred taxes
|
571,829
|
271,443
|
2.02.03.01
|
Income Tax and Social Contribution Deferred
|
571,829
|
271,443
|
2.03
|
Shareholder´s Equity
|
4,840,221
|
3,524,748
|
2.03.01
|
Capital Stock
|
1,512,522
|
1,512,522
|
2.03.02
|
Capital reserves
|
50,420
|
48,107
|
2.03.02.01
|
Premium on issue of shares
|
32,470
|
34,049
|
2.03.02.04
|
Options Granted
|
72,659
|
65,048
|
2.03.02.05
|
Treasury shares
|
(120,565)
|
(116,846)
|
2.03.02.07
|
Capital Reserve
|
65,856
|
65,856
|
2.03.04
|
Profit Reserves
|
922,596
|
1,174,813
|
2.03.04.01
|
Legal reserve
|
140,235
|
140,235
|
2.03.04.02
|
Statutory reserve
|
761,542
|
761,542
|
2.03.04.05
|
Retained Earnings Reserve
|
5,628
|
5,628
|
2.03.04.08
|
Additional Dividend Proposed
|
0
|
252,217
|
2.03.04.10
|
Investment incentivized reserve
|
15,191
|
15,191
|
2.03.05
|
Profits / Losses
|
1,220,509
|
0
|
2.03.08
|
Other Comprehensive Income
|
1,134,174
|
789,306
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 20:37:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
