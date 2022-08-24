Log in
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-24 pm EDT
47.09 BRL   +3.34%
04:38pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Itr 2q22 - eng
PU
08/19SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : China releases protocols to import corn and soy meal from Brazil
PU
08/17SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Agopa´s HVI Laboratory receives MAPA certificate
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLC Agrícola S A : ITR 2Q22 - ENG

08/24/2022 | 04:38pm EDT
ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2022 - SLC AGRICOLA S.A

Version: 1

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Contents

Company Information

Capital composition. ............................................................................................................................................................

2

Individual financial statements

Balance sheet - Assets........................................................................................................................................................

3

Balance sheet - Liabilities....................................................................................................................................................

4

Statement of income ...........................................................................................................................................................

6

Statements of comprehensive income ................................................................................................................................

7

Statement of cash flows ......................................................................................................................................................

8

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity - 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022......................................................................

9

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity - 01/01/2021 to 06/30/2021....................................................................

10

Statement of added-value ..............................................................................................................................................

11

Consolidated financial statements

Balance sheet - Assets......................................................................................................................................................

12

Balance sheet - Liabilities..................................................................................................................................................

13

Statement of income .........................................................................................................................................................

15

Statements of comprehensive income ..............................................................................................................................

16

Statement of cash flows ....................................................................................................................................................

17

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity - 01/01/2022 to 06/30/2022...................................................................

18

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity - 01/01/2021 to 06/30/2021...................................................................

19

Statement of added-value .............................................................................................................................................

20

Management report and comments on performance.........................................................................................................

21

Notes to the quarterly information .....................................................................................................................................

52

Commentary on the Behavior of Business Projections....................................................................................................

125

Reports and declarations

Special Review Report - Without Respect.......................................................................................................................

135

Opinion of the Fiscal Council or Equivalent Body............................................................................................................

137

Declaration of Directors on the Financial Statements......................................................................................................

138

Statements of Directors on the Report of the Independent Auditor .................................................................................

139

ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2022 - SLC AGRICOLA S.A

Version: 1

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Company information / Capital composition

Number of shares

Current Quarter

(units)

06/30/2022

Paid-up capital

Common shares

212,422,599

Preferred shares

0

Total

212,422,599

Treasury shares

Common shares

4,610,697

Preferred shares

0

Total

4,610,697

Page 2 of 139

ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2022 - SLC AGRICOLA S.A

Version: 1

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Individual financial statements / Balance sheet - Assets

(In thousands of Reais)

Code of

Account description

Accumulated of the

Accumulated of the

account

current year

previous year

06/30/2022

12/31/2021

1

Total assets

14,553,682

12,959,787

1.01

Current assets

4,572,789

3,470,705

1.01.01

Cash and cash equivalents

214,476

46,046

1.01.01.01

Cash and cash equivalents

214,476

46,046

1.01.03

Accounts receivable

303,266

257,337

1.01.03.01

Customers

66,648

117,841

1.01.03.02

Other Accounts Receivable

236,618

139,496

1.01.03.02.01

Advances to suppliers

15,028

15,963

1.01.03.02.02

Derivative

193,428

49,225

1.01.03.02.03

Credits Related Party

18,702

52,351

1.01.03.02.04

Other Accounts Receivable

9,460

21,957

1.01.04

Inventories

1,760,684

1,931,023

1.01.05

Biological assets

2,140,412

1,177,298

1.01.06

Recoverable taxes

108,699

49,616

1.01.06.01

Current taxes recoverable

108,699

49,616

1.01.07

Prepaid expenses

44,742

8,860

1.01.08

Other Current Assets

510

525

1.01.08.02

Discontinued Operations Assets

510

525

1.02

Non-current assets

9,980,893

9,489,082

1.02.01

Long-term assets

330,566

293,411

1.02.01.03

Financial Applications at cost amortized

712

684

1.02.01.03.01

Securities Held to Maturity

712

684

1.02.01.08

Prepaid expenses

174

19

1.02.01.09

Credits with related parties

0

6,649

1.02.01.09.02

Loans to subsidiaries

0

6,649

1.02.01.10

Other Non-current Assets

329,680

286,059

1.02.01.10.03

Derivatives Transactions

207,601

183,326

1.02.01.10.04

Other Accounts Receivable

2,569

2,431

1.02.01.10.05

Advances to suppliers

0

2,785

1.02.01.10.06

Recoverable taxes

119,510

97,517

1.02.02

Investments

3,910,908

3,658,256

1.02.02.01

Shareholdings

3,910,908

3,658,256

1.02.02.01.02

Interest in Subsidiaries

3,910,598

3,657,951

1.02.02.01.04

Other Investments

310

305

1.02.03

Immobilized

5,660,131

5,467,461

1.02.03.01

Construction in Operation

1,155,279

997,089

1.02.03.02

Right-of-Use in Progress

4,442,404

4,400,728

1.02.03.02.01

Asset use rights

4,442,404

4,400,728

1.02.03.03

Construction in Progress

62,448

69,644

1.02.04

Intangible

79,288

69,954

1.02.04.01

Intangibles

79,288

69,954

1.02.04.01.02

New Systems Implementation

20,449

4,715

1.02.04.01.03

Other (systems)

58,839

65,239

Page 3 of 139

ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2022 - SLC AGRICOLA S.A

Version: 1

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

Individual financial statements / Balance sheet - Liabilities

(In thousands of Reais)

Code of

Account description

Accumulated of the

Accumulated of the

account

current year

previous year

06/30/2022

12/31/2021

2

Total liabilities

14,553,682

12,959,787

2.01

Current liabilities

2,676,072

3,083,901

2.01.01

Payroll and Related Charges

8,486

8,456

2.01.01.01

Social obligations

7,066

8,438

2.01.01.02

Labor obligations

1,420

18

2.01.02

Suppliers

329,845

671,234

2.01.02.01

National suppliers

329,376

671,206

2.01.02.02

Foreign suppliers

469

28

2.01.03

Tax obligations

33,277

20,215

2.01.03.01

Federal Taxes

32,049

17,737

2.01.03.01.01

Income Tax and Social Contribution Payable

8,719

0

2.01.03.01.02

Taxes and Contributions Several

23,330

17,737

2.01.03.02

State Taxes

566

1,955

2.01.03.03

Municipal Taxes

662

523

2.01.04

Loans and Financing

1,291,701

503,252

2.01.04.01

Loans and Financing

1,291,701

503,252

2.01.04.01.01

In Local Currency

1,291,701

503,252

2.01.05

Other obligations

930,785

1,782,616

2.01.05.01

Liabilities with Related Parties

1,404

117,621

2.01.05.01.02

Debts with Subsidiaries

1,404

117,621

2.01.05.02

Others

929,381

1,664,995

2.01.05.02.01

Dividends and interest on capital payable

22

252,226

2.01.05.02.04

Advances from Customers

291,040

408,985

2.01.05.02.05

Operations with Derivatives

244,174

341,879

2.01.05.02.07

Other Debts

10,589

11,787

2.01.05.02.08

Lease Liability with Related Parties

27,380

287,194

2.01.05.02.09

Lease Liabilities with related parties

356,144

331,920

2.01.05.02.10

Credit assignment

32

31,004

2.01.06

Provisions

81,978

98,128

2.01.06.01

Tax provisions Social Security Labor and Civil

81,939

98,091

2.01.06.01.01

Tax provisions

562

1,052

2.01.06.01.02

Social Security and Labor Provisions

35,819

22,414

2.01.06.01.03

Provisions for Employee Benefits

43,605

72,739

2.01.06.01.04

Civil provisions

57

34

2.01.06.01.05

Labor Provisions for contingencies

1,896

1,852

2.01.06.02

Other Provisions

39

37

2.01.06.02.03

Provisions for environmental liabilities and Deactivation

39

37

2.02

Non-current liabilities

7,037,389

6,351,138

2.02.01

Loans and Financing

2,241,304

1,866,270

2.02.01.01

Loans and Financing

2,241,304

1,866,270

2.02.01.01.01

In Local Currency

2,241,304

1,866,270

2.02.02

Other obligations

4,224,256

4,213,425

Page 4 of 139

ITR - Quarterly Information - 06/30/2022 - SLC AGRICOLA S.A

Version: 1

(A free translation of the original in Portuguese)

2.02.02.02

Others

4,224,256

4,213,425

2.02.02.02.03

Operations with Derivatives

106,343

126,155

2.02.02.02.04

Other Debts

0

73

2.02.02.02.05

Lease Liability with Related Parties

2,551,389

2,310,609

2.02.02.02.06

Third party lease liability

1,566,524

1,776,588

2.02.03

Deferred taxes

571,829

271,443

2.02.03.01

Income Tax and Social Contribution Deferred

571,829

271,443

2.03

Shareholder´s Equity

4,840,221

3,524,748

2.03.01

Capital Stock

1,512,522

1,512,522

2.03.02

Capital reserves

50,420

48,107

2.03.02.01

Premium on issue of shares

32,470

34,049

2.03.02.04

Options Granted

72,659

65,048

2.03.02.05

Treasury shares

(120,565)

(116,846)

2.03.02.07

Capital Reserve

65,856

65,856

2.03.04

Profit Reserves

922,596

1,174,813

2.03.04.01

Legal reserve

140,235

140,235

2.03.04.02

Statutory reserve

761,542

761,542

2.03.04.05

Retained Earnings Reserve

5,628

5,628

2.03.04.08

Additional Dividend Proposed

0

252,217

2.03.04.10

Investment incentivized reserve

15,191

15,191

2.03.05

Profits / Losses

1,220,509

0

2.03.08

Other Comprehensive Income

1,134,174

789,306

Page 5 of 139

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 20:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
