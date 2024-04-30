SLC AGRICOLA S.A.

Publicly held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CONJ/MF): 89.096.457/0001-55

Company Registry (MIRE): 43300047521

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A. hereby informs its Shareholders that the Annual and Extraordinary Meeting of April 29th, 2024, at 11 a.m. approved the payment of dividends on the shares comprising its capital stock, in the following terms:

1. DIVIDENDS:

R$ 389,051,679.33 (three hundred and eighty-nine million, fifty-one thousand, six hundred and seventy-nine reais and thirty-three cents), equivalent to 50%, of the Parent Company's adjusted net profit of 2023, which R$23,999,657.03 (twenty-three million, nine hundred and ninety-nine thousand, six hundred and fifty-seven reais and three cents), have already been distributed in advance by the Board of Directors at a meeting on December 20th 2023 as interest on own capital to be imputed in the calculation of the mandatory dividend. Therefore, the amount still pending to be distributed, is the remaining R$ 365,052,022.30 (three hundred and sixty-fivemillion, fifty-twothousand, twenty-tworeais and thirty cents), corresponding to R$$0.82996450013 per common share, excluded as treasury shares and updated today.

2. BASE DATE, "EX-DIVIDEND" DATE, AND PAYMENT DATE:

Base Date: Dividends will be the right of the Company's shareholders who held shares on April 30th, 2024.

"Ex Dividend" Date: The shares issued by the Company will be traded "ex-right" to Dividends, as of May 2nd, 2024.

Payment Date: The distribution will be made on May 15th, 2024.

3. INSTRUCTIONS RELATED TO THE PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS:

The amounts will be credited to shareholders' bank accounts on the payment date, according with the banking information provided to Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

3.1 SHAREHOLDERS WHOSE REGISTRATION DETAILS ARE NOT UPDATED:

Shareholders whose registration details do not include their individual or corporate taxpayer's ID (CPF or CNPJ, respectively) or data on their Bank/Branch and Current Account will be paid as of the third business day following the date on which payment was requested, provided that said shareholders update their registration with the Company, in person, at one of the Banco Itaú S.A. branches listed below, which offer exclusive services to shareholders.

INCOME TAX: Exempt. SERVICE TO SHAREHOLDERS:

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities: Itaú Investment Services

Telephones to attend the shareholders:

Telephone: +55 (11) 3003-9285 (capitals and metropolitan areas)

Telephone: +55 (11) 0800 7209285 (other locations)

Telephone: +55 4004-4828 options 3-6-3 (for account holders) The service is available on weekdays from 09:00 to 18:00.

Porto Alegre, April 29th, 2024.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer