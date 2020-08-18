SLC Agrícola S A : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Relevant Shareholding Position

NOTICE TO THE MARKET
ACQUISITION OF RELEVANT SHAREHOLDING POSITION
Investor Relations +55 (51) 3230.7864 +55 (51) 3230 7797 ri@slcagricola.com.br
SLC Agrícola S.A. (Bovespa: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY;Bloomberg: SLCE3:BZ;
Reuters: SLCE3.SA), one of worlds largest producers of grains and fibers, pursuant to the provisions of article 12 of Instruction 358/02, as amended, discloses the following correspondence received on this date from Odey Asset Management, LLP .
Porto Alegre, August 18, 2020.
Ivo Marcon Brum
CFO & IRO
1 de 3
Disclaimer
SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 21:39:03 UTC