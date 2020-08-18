SLC Agrícola S A : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Relevant Shareholding Position

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ACQUISITION OF RELEVANT SHAREHOLDING POSITION

SLC Agrícola S.A.

Reuters: SLCE3.SA), one of worlds largest producers of grains and fibers, pursuant to the provisions of article 12 of Instruction 358/02, as amended, discloses the following correspondence received on this date from Odey Asset Management, LLP .

Porto Alegre, August 18, 2020.

Ivo Marcon Brum

CFO & IRO

