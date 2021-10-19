Log in
SLC Agrícola S A : Over 90% of the 2020/21 soy harvest has been sold

10/19/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
The sale of the 2020/21 harvest of Brazilian soy reached 90.8% of the production expected by October 8. It is still below the average of 91.5% of the last 5 years, according to a survey by the DATAGRO consultancy firm.

Considering the current production forecast for the 2021 harvest, maintained at 136.97 million tons, Brazilian soy growers have a total of 124.39mt committed. In the same period last year, this traded production volume was 125.76mt.

According to DATAGRO, 25.5% of the estimated production of the 2021/22 oilseed harvest is commercially committed. This flow is below the 28.8% average of the last 5 years and well below the 50.0% of the previous record that occurred at the same time in 2020.

According to the preliminary forecast, which considers an area 4% larger, next year's harvest has the potential to reach 144.07mt. As such, we would have 36.76mt sold in advance, much less than the 68.48mt of the same period in 2020.

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 17:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
