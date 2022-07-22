Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. SLC Agrícola S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-22 pm EDT
42.35 BRL   +1.44%
07/21SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Fazenda Pamplona receives ambassadors from Asia and Europe to demonstrate the quality of Brazilian cotton
PU
07/15SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Piauí celebrates a 20% increase in grain production
PU
07/13SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : ESG practices in agribusiness integrate environmental entities and involve small farmers in the protection of biomes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLC Agrícola S A : Record soy exports in Mato Grosso

07/22/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Record soy exports in Mato Grosso

Soy exports in the state of Mato Grosso reached a record in the first half of 2022, according to data from the Secretaria de Comércio Exterior [Foreign Trade Department] (SECEX). Soy shipments reached an accumulated 20.12 million tons in the first half of the year, an increase of 0.72% compared to the same period last year. The higher export volume is linked to the record production in Mato Grosso and the drop in the South American harvest. Among the main oilseed buyers, China stands out, which, despite its lower appetite observed in recent months, due to the zero Covid-19 policy, the accumulated shipments increased by 11.03% in the annual comparison.

In addition, China's representativeness increased by 9.85 percentage points in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, participating with 57.64% of soy purchases in Mato Grosso this year.

Finally, a reduction in shipments in the 2nd semester has been historically observed due to the lower supply of grain, however, with the delay in the sale of soy this year and with the dollar showing a trajectory of appreciation, exports for the next six months may present a new record for the period.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, soy meal exports, the main product of the complex, were 1.20 billion dollars in June (+63.8%). For the first time in the time series, shipments of the product in June surpassed USD 1 billion.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 21:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
07/21SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Fazenda Pamplona receives ambassadors from Asia and Europe to demonstra..
PU
07/15SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Piauí celebrates a 20% increase in grain production
PU
07/13SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : ESG practices in agribusiness integrate environmental entities and invo..
PU
07/04SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Cotton harvest in Bahia reaches 20% of the planted area and total estim..
PU
06/27SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : receives its first Best ESG Award from Exame magazine
PU
06/23SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Strength of soybean fundamentals ensures market value
PU
06/21SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Brazilian corn can be an alternative in the world market
PU
06/20SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Increase in the cotton area is reflected in the harvest
PU
06/15SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Mato Grosso leads accelerated off-season corn harvest
PU
06/14SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Soy commercialization remains promising
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 063 M 1 294 M 1 294 M
Net income 2022 1 451 M 266 M 266 M
Net Debt 2022 2 688 M 493 M 493 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,07x
Yield 2022 8,77%
Capitalization 8 680 M 1 591 M 1 591 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 917
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agrícola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 41,75 BRL
Average target price 53,85 BRL
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.1.99%1 577
CORTEVA, INC.13.96%38 993
QL RESOURCES BERHAD14.22%2 841
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.3.15%1 361
FUJIAN TIANMA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD62.95%1 348
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD-2.39%1 322