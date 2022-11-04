SLC Agrícola S A : Release 3T22 Versão Inglês

SLC AGRÍCOLA EARNINGS RELEASE 3Q22 - Page 2 of 43

3Q22 Earnings Release

Porto Alegre, November 04th, 2022 - SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR: SLCJY;

Bloomberg: SLCE3BZ; Reuters: SLCE3.SA) announces today its results for the third quarter of 2022. The following financial and operating information is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The information was prepared on a consolidated basis and is presented in thousands of Brazilian real, except where stated otherwise.

NOTE: As from July 1st, 2021, the Company assumed control of the management and guidelines of Terra Santa Agro S.A., which became a wholly-owned subsidiary of SLC Agrícola S.A. As from 3Q21, the consolidated interim financial statements of the Company will incorporate the results of Terra Santa Agro S.A.

To maintain comparability between periods, all data for 9M21 reflect the combination of the data reported by SLC Agrícola and Terra Santa Agro in both periods.

Terms:

In this Earnings Release, the terms below will have the following meaning:

"Combined Data": sum of the data reported by SLC Agrícola S.A. (Consolidated) and of the data reported by Terra Santa Agro S.A. (Parent Company), currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of SLC Agrícola S.A.

"3Q21": means the data, based on the consolidated interim financial statements, that consider the operations of the Company and of its subsidiaries, for the third quarter of 2021 (July to September).

"3Q22": means the data, based on the consolidated interim financial statements, that consider the operations of the Company and of its subsidiaries for the third quarter of 2022 (July to September).

"9M21 combined": strictly means the sum of the data reported by SLC Agrícola S.A. (for 9M21 - January to September 2021) + and of the data reported by Terra Santa Agrícola S.A. (Parent Company, for 9M21 - January to September 2021), currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of SLC Agrícola S.A..

"9M21": means the data, based on the consolidated interim financial statements, that consider the operations of the Company and of its subsidiaries for the first nine months of 2021 (January to September 2021).

"9M22": means the data, based on the consolidated interim financial statements, that consider the operations of the Company and of its subsidiaries for the first nine months of 2022 (January to September 2022).

"HA" and "VA": HA refers to the horizontal percentage variation between two periods and VA refers to the percentage representativeness of the account over a given total.