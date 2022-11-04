Advanced search
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-04 pm EDT
47.75 BRL   +1.49%
06:42pSlc Agrícola S A : Release 3T22 Versão Inglês
04:41pSlc Agrícola S A : Agrícola bets on the Crop-Livestock Integration (ILP) model to increase productivity and diversify production
10/27Slc Agrícola S A : New estimate of the Cotton crop in Mato Grosso drops to 5.8%
SLC Agrícola S A : Release 3T22 Versão Inglês

11/04/2022 | 06:42pm EDT
SLC AGRÍCOLA EARNINGS RELEASE 3Q22 - Page 2 of 43

3Q22 Earnings Release

Porto Alegre, November 04th, 2022 - SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR: SLCJY;

Bloomberg: SLCE3BZ; Reuters: SLCE3.SA) announces today its results for the third quarter of 2022. The following financial and operating information is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The information was prepared on a consolidated basis and is presented in thousands of Brazilian real, except where stated otherwise.

NOTE: As from July 1st, 2021, the Company assumed control of the management and guidelines of Terra Santa Agro S.A., which became a wholly-owned subsidiary of SLC Agrícola S.A. As from 3Q21, the consolidated interim financial statements of the Company will incorporate the results of Terra Santa Agro S.A.

To maintain comparability between periods, all data for 9M21 reflect the combination of the data reported by SLC Agrícola and Terra Santa Agro in both periods.

Terms:

In this Earnings Release, the terms below will have the following meaning:

"Combined Data": sum of the data reported by SLC Agrícola S.A. (Consolidated) and of the data reported by Terra Santa Agro S.A. (Parent Company), currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of SLC Agrícola S.A.

"3Q21": means the data, based on the consolidated interim financial statements, that consider the operations of the Company and of its subsidiaries, for the third quarter of 2021 (July to September).

"3Q22": means the data, based on the consolidated interim financial statements, that consider the operations of the Company and of its subsidiaries for the third quarter of 2022 (July to September).

"9M21 combined": strictly means the sum of the data reported by SLC Agrícola S.A. (for 9M21 - January to September 2021) + and of the data reported by Terra Santa Agrícola S.A. (Parent Company, for 9M21 - January to September 2021), currently a wholly-owned subsidiary of SLC Agrícola S.A..

"9M21": means the data, based on the consolidated interim financial statements, that consider the operations of the Company and of its subsidiaries for the first nine months of 2021 (January to September 2021).

"9M22": means the data, based on the consolidated interim financial statements, that consider the operations of the Company and of its subsidiaries for the first nine months of 2022 (January to September 2022).

"HA" and "VA": HA refers to the horizontal percentage variation between two periods and VA refers to the percentage representativeness of the account over a given total.

SLC AGRÍCOLA EARNINGS RELEASE 3Q22 - Page 3 of 43

Conference Call 3Q22

Date: November 07th, 2022

Monday

Portuguese/English

(with simultaneous translation into English and Brazilian sign language)

Link for registration:

https://tenmeetings.com.br/ten-events/#/webinar?evento=ConferênciadeResultados-3T22SLC_957

10:00 a.m. (Brasília) 9:00 a.m. (New York) 02:00 p.m. (London)

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations Team

Ivo Marcon Brum

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Rodrigo Gelain

Financial and Investor Relations Manager

Alisandra Reis

Investor Relations Coordinator

Stéfano Bing

Investor Relations Analyst

Júlia Soares

Investor Relations Assistant

Talk to IR:

Visit our website:

ri@slcagricola.com.br

http://ri.slcagricola.com.br

(55) (51) 32307797

https://www.slcagricola.com.br/

Dr. Nilo Peçanha Avenue, 2.900, room 301

Boa Vista | Porto Alegre/RS | ZIP CODE 91330-002

SLC AGRÍCOLA EARNINGS RELEASE 3Q22 - Page 4 of 43

CONTENTS

Figures & Charts.................................................................................................................................

5

Tables..................................................................................................................................................

6

Message from Management .............................................................................................................

8

Market Overview .............................................................................................................................

11

Financial Performance .....................................................................................................................

20

Additional Information ....................................................................................................................

33

Location of Production Units and Headquarters ...........................................................................

36

Disclaimer.........................................................................................................................................

37

Exhibit 1 - Balance Sheet - Assets...................................................................................................

38

Exhibit 2 - Balance Sheet - Liabilities..............................................................................................

39

Exhibit 3

- Income Statement for the Fiscal Year ...........................................................................

40

Exhibit 4

- Statement of Cash Flows ...............................................................................................

41

Exhibit 5

- Combined Income Statement for the Fiscal Year .........................................................

42

SLC AGRÍCOLA EARNINGS RELEASE 3Q22 - Page 5 of 43

Figures & Charts

Figure 1 Price Variations, Selected Commodities, Jan/2020 to Oct/2022....................................

11

Figure 2 Cotton Prices in International Markets vs. Brazil.............................................................

11

Figure 3 Cotton - World Supply-Demand Balance ........................................................................

11

Figure 4 Cotton - Abandonment of Cotton Acreage in the United States ...................................

12

Figure 5 Cotton - Accumulated cotton exports in the first nine months of the year..................

12

Figure 6 Soybean - Price in International Market vs. Brazil. .........................................................

13

Figure 7 Soybean - World Supply-Demand Balance......................................................................

13

Figure 8 Soybean - Weather forecast for the quarter October-November-December ..............

14

Figure 9 Corn Prices in International Market vs. Brazil..................................................................

14

Figure 10 Corn - Global corn exports 2022/2023, top global exporters.......................................

15

Figure 11 Corn - Global Balance of Supply and Demand ..............................................................

15

Figure 12 Change in Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Ratio ..................................................................

28

Figure 13 - Evolution of Women in Leadership Positions at SLC Agrícola....................................

30

Figure 14

- Evolution of Female Representativeness in SLC Agrícola S.A. Workforce.................

31

Figure 15

Change in Adjusted Gross Debt(R$ thd) ........................................................................

34

Figure 16

Adjusted Gross Debt Amortization Schedule (R$ thd) ..................................................

35

Figure 17

Adjusted Gross Debt Profile............................................................................................

35

Figure 18 Gross Debt by Index and Instrument .............................................................................

35

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 22:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
