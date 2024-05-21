SLC Agrícola has climbed from 55th to 18th place in the ISE B3 index, the market's flagship sustainability indicator. For the second consecutive year, the company appears in the ranking of the 19th portfolio announced this year, which includes 80 companies. The index, which was revalidated in late April, will be valid from May 6th. Launched in 2006, the B3 ISE index tracks the average price performance of shares issued by companies that stand out for their commitment to corporate sustainability through Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) practices.

"Besides being included in the portfolio for the second year in a row, our position in the ranking has been rising satisfactorily. We were ranked 55th when we joined the portfolio in 2022, after which we rose to 37th and now we have reached the 18th position after including our updated assessment in CDP - Climate Change, which improved to A-, showing that SLC Agrícola is increasingly committed to its sustainable practices and aligned with market demands. We at SLC Agrícola have a Big Dream, which is "to positively impact future generations and be the world leader in agricultural efficiency and respect for the planet." And through this rank on ISE B3, investors can have greater confidence that our policies, practices and efforts to realize this dream are on the right path," explains Álvaro Dilli, director of HR, Sustainability and IT at SLC Agrícola.

Other indexes

In 2023, SLC Agrícola's stock completed 16 years on the B3 and is present in three of B3's four sustainability indexes. At the end of 2022, the company had joined the ISE index for the first time and, in recent years, was included in the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2), in which the company is also part of the 13th portfolio, its third consecutive year in the index. ICO2's goal is to encourage discussions on climate change in Brazil. It lists the shares of companies that adopted transparent practices in relation to their greenhouse gas emissions.

The company has also been included once again in the IGPTW, created in 2022.. B3 IGPTW is the result of a theoretical portfolio of assets, prepared according to certified companies and best companies to work, based on the national ranking cycle, both compiled by Great Place To Work (GPTW).