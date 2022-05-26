Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  SLC Agrícola S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/25 04:07:52 pm EDT
53.05 BRL   -1.39%
Soy commercialization in Mato Grosso reaches 73% of production
PU
Cold front forecast raises corn price
PU
Price of cotton remains high and stimulates future sale in Mato Grosso
PU
SLC Agrícola S A : Soy commercialization in Mato Grosso reaches 73% of production

05/26/2022 | 04:03am EDT
Soy commercialization in Mato Grosso reaches 73% of production

Instituto Mato-grossense de Economia Agropecuária (IMEA) found, in its last weekly bulletin, that commercialization of the 2021/22 soy crop advanced 5.52% in the monthly comparison, reaching 73.37% of production. Compared to March, April's sales increased by 2.15%, reaching 22.52% of production.

Despite this, market agents reported that the increase in sales was not greater due to the percentage of damaged cargo present above the standard, which made it difficult to negotiate the oilseed in some municipalities. Regarding the marketed value, the price of soy decreased by 3.83% in the monthly comparison, closing at an average of BRL 168.99/sack in M

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 08:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 052 M 1 457 M 1 457 M
Net income 2022 1 501 M 310 M 310 M
Net Debt 2022 2 688 M 555 M 555 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,44x
Yield 2022 7,14%
Capitalization 11 024 M 2 277 M 2 277 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 2 917
Free-Float 45,9%
Managers and Directors
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.29.59%2 277
CORTEVA, INC.31.15%44 935
QL RESOURCES BERHAD8.32%2 707
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD22.09%1 673
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD14.19%1 405
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-1.71%1 258