SLC Agrícola S A : Soy commercialization in Mato Grosso reaches 73% of production

Instituto Mato-grossense de Economia Agropecuária (IMEA) found, in its last weekly bulletin, that commercialization of the 2021/22 soy crop advanced 5.52% in the monthly comparison, reaching 73.37% of production. Compared to March, April's sales increased by 2.15%, reaching 22.52% of production.

Despite this, market agents reported that the increase in sales was not greater due to the percentage of damaged cargo present above the standard, which made it difficult to negotiate the oilseed in some municipalities. Regarding the marketed value, the price of soy decreased by 3.83% in the monthly comparison, closing at an average of BRL 168.99/sack in M