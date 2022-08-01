Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  SLC Agrícola S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  02:30 2022-08-01 pm EDT
42.14 BRL   -4.44%
02:35pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Soy producers in Bahia should reduce the percentage of fertilizers used due to high price
PU
07/29SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : 19th Cotton Day reveals the trends and technologies for cotton growers in Goiás
PU
07/25SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Corn harvest should yield BRL 16.6 billion
PU
SLC Agrícola S A : Soy producers in Bahia should reduce the percentage of fertilizers used due to high price

08/01/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
Soy producers in Bahia should reduce the percentage of fertilizers used due to high price

Associação dos Produtores de Soja e Milho do Estado da Bahia [Association of Soy and Corn Producers of the State of Bahia] (Aprosoja-BA) estimates a reduction of 20% to 25% in the use of fertilizers in soy crops in the State. Leandro Köhn, President of Aprosoja-BA, explained that the cut is made in crops that have already received good volumes of fertilizers in recent years and that now have the so-called soil savings. "There will be a reduction in fertilizers, in crops with this soil profile, but not in productivity. Soil savings in the areas are sufficient for up to two years, without losing productivity", he explained.

Köhn said he will reduce fertilization of his own crops by 30%, of 8.1 thousand hectares of soy and corn. "We purposely made savings in the irrigated area with corn and good fertilization in order to reduce it in the second soy harvest. We cannot reduce the amount of seed, machinery or pesticides. The only thing the producer can reduce is fertilizer", he said.

The strategy is an effect of the high price of fertilizers, which although not in shortage in the market, has become unviable for many producers. "The amount that producers spent last harvest to buy limestone, potassium chloride and phosphorus for fertilization, they won´t have to spend this year, not even on potassium chloride. And soy didn't follow this increase", he said.

Aprosoja-BA estimates that about 20% of the inputs were purchased by producers in western Bahia, acquired especially in January this year. "Purchases are late because producers who migrated cotton and corn areas to soy areas have not yet decided how much nitrogen they are going to buy", he justified.

The state's grain and cotton production is concentrated in Western Bahia. The region consists of the municipalities of Luís Eduardo Magalhães, Barreiras, São Desidério, Formosa do Rio Preto, Correntina, Santa Maria da Vitória, Cocos, Jaborandi, Baianópolis and Riachão das Neves.

It is possible for the cost of fertilizer to influence the crop producers choose to plant, who may still opt for crops that require less fertilizer, such as soy, instead of cotton and corn. Soy, which allows a 50% to 60% reduction in fertilizers, rather than taking fertilizer away from corn and cotton.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 18:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 063 M 1 373 M 1 373 M
Net income 2022 1 451 M 282 M 282 M
Net Debt 2022 2 688 M 522 M 522 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,41x
Yield 2022 8,30%
Capitalization 9 169 M 1 782 M 1 782 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 2 917
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agrícola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 44,10 BRL
Average target price 53,85 BRL
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.7.73%1 770
CORTEVA, INC.21.72%41 649
QL RESOURCES BERHAD15.97%2 899
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.7.64%1 421
FUJIAN TIANMA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD70.12%1 359
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD-3.58%1 303