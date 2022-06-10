Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  SLC Agrícola S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:53 2022-06-10 pm EDT
52.71 BRL   -0.92%
03:13pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Venture Builder SLC drives agro startups
PU
06/09SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Agrícola is among the Best Companies to Work for in Agribusiness
PU
06/02SLC AGRÍCOLA S A : Second corn harvest reaches 2.37% of the planted area in Mato Grosso
PU
Summary 
Summary

SLC Agrícola S A : Venture Builder SLC drives agro startups

06/10/2022 | 03:13pm EDT
Venture Builder SLC drives agro startups

Boosting transformational business models and new products and services in the agribusiness chain is the objective of Venture Builder SLC. The program to boost startups, released under the Horizonte SLC brand, which represents the innovative movement of SLC Agricola, will allocate BRL 30 thousand as seed capital to develop each of the selected solutions.

To apply for the program, startups must be formally constituted and have part of their solution developed, without any paying customers, in the areas of management, operation, financing, precision technology, intelligence and innovation, innovative products, purchase and sale platforms and education. Startups will go through registration and active search steps before they are selected.

"During the development of the project, startups will have access to mentoring with SLC executives and relevant players in the agtech ecosystem, to partner hubs and other important economic benefits for the development of startups. In addition, if the initiative reaches the final stage, there is the possibility of the startup negotiating on potential investments with SLC Ventures, another of the initiatives that are part of Horizonte SLC, "explains the Head of Innovation of SLC Agrícola, Frederico Logemann.

The innovation ecosystem brought together under the Horizonte SLC brand also includes AgroX, a startup connection program that this year is in its third edition - and that has open registrations -, and Ideas & Results, with a focus on intrapreneurship.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 19:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 052 M 1 411 M 1 411 M
Net income 2022 1 501 M 300 M 300 M
Net Debt 2022 2 688 M 538 M 538 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,46x
Yield 2022 7,12%
Capitalization 11 061 M 2 262 M 2 212 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 917
Free-Float 45,9%
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 53,20 BRL
Average target price 54,52 BRL
Spread / Average Target 2,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.29.96%2 281
CORTEVA, INC.29.19%44 869
QL RESOURCES BERHAD8.32%2 881
GENTING PLANTATIONS BERHAD7.31%1 491
FGV HOLDINGS BERHAD11.49%1 387
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED1.43%1 290