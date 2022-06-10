SLC Agrícola S A : Venture Builder SLC drives agro startups

Boosting transformational business models and new products and services in the agribusiness chain is the objective of Venture Builder SLC. The program to boost startups, released under the Horizonte SLC brand, which represents the innovative movement of SLC Agricola, will allocate BRL 30 thousand as seed capital to develop each of the selected solutions.

To apply for the program, startups must be formally constituted and have part of their solution developed, without any paying customers, in the areas of management, operation, financing, precision technology, intelligence and innovation, innovative products, purchase and sale platforms and education. Startups will go through registration and active search steps before they are selected.

"During the development of the project, startups will have access to mentoring with SLC executives and relevant players in the agtech ecosystem, to partner hubs and other important economic benefits for the development of startups. In addition, if the initiative reaches the final stage, there is the possibility of the startup negotiating on potential investments with SLC Ventures, another of the initiatives that are part of Horizonte SLC, "explains the Head of Innovation of SLC Agrícola, Frederico Logemann.

The innovation ecosystem brought together under the Horizonte SLC brand also includes AgroX, a startup connection program that this year is in its third edition - and that has open registrations -, and Ideas & Results, with a focus on intrapreneurship.