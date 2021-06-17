Log in
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
SLC Agrícola S A : Agrícola's lead role on environmental front highlighted in IstoÉ Dinheiro's special report on ESG

06/17/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
SLC Agrícola's lead role on environmental front highlighted in IstoÉ Dinheiro's special report on ESG

As a result of its initiatives to protect the environment and support the development of greener and more sustainable agriculture, SLC Agrícola has gained more space in the national media. This time, the magazine IstoÉ Dinheiro published a story about the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) actions of agribusiness companies that featured SLC Agrícola.

The report opened showcasing SLC Agrícola as a 'good example in agribusiness.' The article cites the company's goal of reducing its carbon emissions by 25% by 2030 through the adoption of regenerative practices, such as direct seeding. Interviewed by the magazine, CEO Aurélio Pavinato said that the company can sequester 300 kg of carbon per hectare because of its good environmental practices.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 16:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 357 M 860 M 860 M
Net income 2021 913 M 180 M 180 M
Net Debt 2021 1 088 M 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 3,46%
Capitalization 9 349 M 1 863 M 1 845 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 723
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agrícola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 59,43 BRL
Last Close Price 49,77 BRL
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.81.31%1 870
CORTEVA, INC.12.86%32 211
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-24.08%13 787
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-22.55%4 143
QL RESOURCES0.00%3 427
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.41.88%1 622