SLC Agrícola S A : Agrícola's lead role on environmental front highlighted in IstoÉ Dinheiro's special report on ESG

As a result of its initiatives to protect the environment and support the development of greener and more sustainable agriculture, SLC Agrícola has gained more space in the national media. This time, the magazine IstoÉ Dinheiro published a story about the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) actions of agribusiness companies that featured SLC Agrícola.

The report opened showcasing SLC Agrícola as a 'good example in agribusiness.' The article cites the company's goal of reducing its carbon emissions by 25% by 2030 through the adoption of regenerative practices, such as direct seeding. Interviewed by the magazine, CEO Aurélio Pavinato said that the company can sequester 300 kg of carbon per hectare because of its good environmental practices.