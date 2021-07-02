SLC Agrícola S A : CADE approves lease of 39,000 hectares of Agrícola Xingu farm by SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola has taken one more step towards concluding the agreement for the lease of a property spanning 39,000 hectares of Agrícola Xingu. Brazil's antitrust authority CADE has given approval to SLC to explore the little more than 39,000 hectares of land situated between the towns of Correntina in Bahia and Unaí in Minas Gerais. The company estimates plantation potential of 42,342 hectares, including soybean, cotton and corn, which will be added to the company's total area in the 2021/22 crop year.

With this lease, SLC Agrícola can conclude the second agreement executed this year to incorporate the land. The company recently acquired Terra Santa for R$753 million, which will expand the land portfolio of SLC Agrícola, giving it the potential to plant 660,000 hectares during the next crop year with the incorporation of the five properties belonging to Terra Santa, located in Mato Grosso.