  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  SLC Agrícola S.A.
  News
  Summary
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
SLC Agrícola S A : CADE approves lease of 39,000 hectares of Agrícola Xingu farm by SLC Agrícola

07/02/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
CADE approves lease of 39,000 hectares of Agrícola Xingu farm by SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola has taken one more step towards concluding the agreement for the lease of a property spanning 39,000 hectares of Agrícola Xingu. Brazil's antitrust authority CADE has given approval to SLC to explore the little more than 39,000 hectares of land situated between the towns of Correntina in Bahia and Unaí in Minas Gerais. The company estimates plantation potential of 42,342 hectares, including soybean, cotton and corn, which will be added to the company's total area in the 2021/22 crop year.

With this lease, SLC Agrícola can conclude the second agreement executed this year to incorporate the land. The company recently acquired Terra Santa for R$753 million, which will expand the land portfolio of SLC Agrícola, giving it the potential to plant 660,000 hectares during the next crop year with the incorporation of the five properties belonging to Terra Santa, located in Mato Grosso.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 18:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 100 M 811 M 811 M
Net income 2021 913 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2021 1 247 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 3,31%
Capitalization 9 768 M 1 938 M 1 933 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 723
Free-Float 46,3%
Chart SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agrícola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 52,00 BRL
Average target price 59,43 BRL
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.89.44%1 814
CORTEVA, INC.15.24%32 550
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-22.44%14 039
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-23.22%4 152
QL RESOURCES-2.24%3 340
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED17.27%1 596