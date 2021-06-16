SLC Agrícola S A : ESM - Bookeeper's Voting Map

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

SLC Agrícola SA ("SLC Agrícola"), in accordance with Article 21-T, Paragraph 2 of Securities Commission Instruction 481 of December 17, 2009, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received on this date from the Bookkeeper of the shares issued by the Company, Itaú Corretora de Valores SA ("Itaú"), the synthetic voting map consolidating the voting instructions transmitted by the shareholders to Itaú, as well as those transmitted by the shareholders to their custodians, for each of the matters submitted to the resolution of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting, to be held on June 21, 2021 ("ESM"), with the total approvals, rejections and abstentions issued by the voting actions in each matter included in the agenda of the ESM. In this sense, the synthetic voting map is present below:

Porto Alegre, June 16, 2021.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer