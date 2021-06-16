Log in
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 06/15
50.05 BRL   +0.50%
02:26pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A  : ESM - Bookeeper's Voting Map
PU
09:54aSLC AGRÍCOLA S A  : Assembleia
PU
06/02SLC AGRÍCOLA S A  : CADE approves lease of 39,000 hectares of Agrícola Xingu farm by SLC Agrícola
PU
SLC Agrícola S A : ESM - Bookeeper's Voting Map

06/16/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Investor Relations +55 (51) 3230.7864/7797 ri@slcagricola.com.br

SLC Agrícola SA ("SLC Agrícola"), in accordance with Article 21-T, Paragraph 2 of Securities Commission Instruction 481 of December 17, 2009, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received on this date from the Bookkeeper of the shares issued by the Company, Itaú Corretora de Valores SA ("Itaú"), the synthetic voting map consolidating the voting instructions transmitted by the shareholders to Itaú, as well as those transmitted by the shareholders to their custodians, for each of the matters submitted to the resolution of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting, to be held on June 21, 2021 ("ESM"), with the total approvals, rejections and abstentions issued by the voting actions in each matter included in the agenda of the ESM. In this sense, the synthetic voting map is present below:

Porto Alegre, June 16, 2021.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Synthetic voting map Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Vote on the Deliberation and Number of

Deliberation Code

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Shares

(Distance Voting Ballot

Approve

Reject (No)

Abstain

(Yes)

1

To approve the "Protocol and Justification of the Merger of Shares of Terra Santa Agro S.A. into SLC Agrícola S.A.",

27,929,226

0

0

entered into on May 20, 2021 by Company's and Terra Santa's management ("Protocol and Justification").

To ratify the hiring of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu to prepare the appraisal report on the economic value of Terra

2

Santa's shares to be merged into the Company, pursuant to article 252, paragraph 1 of the Corporations Act

27,929,226

0

0

("Appraisal Report").

3

To approve the Appraisal Report.

27,929,226

0

0

4

To approve the Merger of Shares, which the effectiveness will be conditioned to the satisfaction (or waiver, as the

27,929,226

0

0

case may be) of the conditions precedent set forth in the Protocol and Justification.

To approve the increase of the Company's capital stock to be subscribed and paid-up by Terra Santa's management

5

in favor of its shareholders, with the amendment to article 5 of the Company's By-laws, which the effectiveness will

27,929,226

0

0

be subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, as the case may be) of the conditions precedent set forth in the Protocol and

Justification.

6

To authorize the Company's management to perform all acts necessary for the consummation of the Merger of

27,929,226

0

0

Shares.

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 18:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
