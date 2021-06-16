SLC Agrícola S A : ESM - Bookeeper's Voting Map
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
SLC Agrícola SA ("SLC Agrícola"), in accordance with Article 21-T, Paragraph 2 of Securities Commission Instruction 481 of December 17, 2009, as amended, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it received on this date from the Bookkeeper of the shares issued by the Company, Itaú Corretora de Valores SA ("Itaú"), the synthetic voting map consolidating the voting instructions transmitted by the shareholders to Itaú, as well as those transmitted by the shareholders to their custodians, for each of the matters submitted to the resolution of the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting, to be held on June 21, 2021 ("ESM"), with the total approvals, rejections and abstentions issued by the voting actions in each matter included in the agenda of the ESM. In this sense, the synthetic voting map is present below:
Porto Alegre, June 16, 2021.
Ivo Marcon Brum
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Synthetic voting map Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Vote on the Deliberation and Number of
Deliberation Code
Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Shares
(Distance Voting Ballot
Approve
Reject (No)
Abstain
(Yes)
1
To approve the "Protocol and Justification of the Merger of Shares of Terra Santa Agro S.A. into SLC Agrícola S.A.",
27,929,226
0
0
entered into on May 20, 2021 by Company's and Terra Santa's management ("Protocol and Justification").
To ratify the hiring of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu to prepare the appraisal report on the economic value of Terra
2
Santa's shares to be merged into the Company, pursuant to article 252, paragraph 1 of the Corporations Act
27,929,226
0
0
("Appraisal Report").
3
To approve the Appraisal Report.
27,929,226
0
0
4
To approve the Merger of Shares, which the effectiveness will be conditioned to the satisfaction (or waiver, as the
27,929,226
0
0
case may be) of the conditions precedent set forth in the Protocol and Justification.
To approve the increase of the Company's capital stock to be subscribed and paid-up by Terra Santa's management
5
in favor of its shareholders, with the amendment to article 5 of the Company's By-laws, which the effectiveness will
27,929,226
0
0
be subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, as the case may be) of the conditions precedent set forth in the Protocol and
Justification.
6
To authorize the Company's management to perform all acts necessary for the consummation of the Merger of
27,929,226
0
0
Shares.
Sales 2021
4 357 M
871 M
871 M
Net income 2021
913 M
913 M
182 M
182 M
Net Debt 2021
1 088 M
218 M
218 M
P/E ratio 2021
12,0x
Yield 2021
3,44%
Capitalization
9 402 M
1 881 M
1 880 M
EV / Sales 2021
2,41x
EV / Sales 2022
1,81x
Nbr of Employees
2 723
Free-Float
45,6%
