    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
SLC Agrícola S A : Earnings Presentation 1Q21

05/13/2021 | 03:44am EDT
Earnings Release

1Q21

1Q21

Porto Alegre, May 12, 2021 - SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR: SLCJY; Bloomberg:

SLCE3BZ; Reuters: SLCE3.SA) announces today its results for the first quarter of 2021. The following financial and operating information is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The information was prepared on a consolidated basis and is presented in thousands of Brazilian real, except where stated otherwise.

NOTE: 1Q20 and 1Q21 refer to the cumulative three-month periods from January to March of fiscal years 2020 and 2021. 2019 and 2020 refer to the cumulative 12-month periods from January to December of fiscal years 2019 and 2020. HA refers to the horizontal percentage variation between two periods and VA refers to the percentage representativeness of the account over a given total.

1Q21 Conference Call

Date: 5/13/2021

Thursday

Portuguese

English

9:00 a.m. (Brasília)

12:00 p.m. (Brasília)

8:00 a.m. (New York)

11:00 a.m. (New York)

12:00 p.m. (London)

4:00 p.m. (London)

Dial-in: +55 (11) 2188-0155

Dial-in: +55 (11) 2188-0155

Replay 7 days: +55 (11) 2188-0400

Dial-in: : +55 1 646 843 60 54 (NY)

Replay 7 days: +55 (11) 2188-0400

SLC AGRÍCOLA EARNINGS RELEASE 1Q21 - Page 2 of 37

CONTENTS

Figures & Charts ................................................................................................................................

3

Tables .................................................................................................................................................

4

Message from Management ............................................................................................................

6

Market Overview ...............................................................................................................................

9

Operational Performance - 2020/21 Crop Year............................................................................

14

Financial Performance ....................................................................................................................

17

Additional Information....................................................................................................................

28

Location of Production Units and Headquarters...........................................................................

31

Disclaimer.........................................................................................................................................

32

Exhibit 1 - Balance Sheet - Assets .................................................................................................

33

Exhibit 2

- Balance Sheet - Liabilities ............................................................................................

34

Exhibit 3

- Income Statement for the Fiscal Year .........................................................................

35

Exhibit 4

- Statement of Cash Flows ..............................................................................................

36

SLC AGRÍCOLA EARNINGS RELEASE 1Q21 - Page 3 of 37

Figures & Charts

Figure 1 Soy Productivity Evolution - Last 4 crop years in Kg / ha ..................................................

6

Figura 2 Timeline of Operation with Terra Santa ............................................................................

7

Figure 3 Price Variations, Select Commodities, Jan/2020 to Apr/2021 ..........................................

9

Figure 4 Cotton Prices in International Markets vs. Brazil...............................................................

9

Figure 5 Cotton - Annual Comparison of U.S. Cotton Sales to China vs. all other countries ......

10

Figure 6 World Supply-Demand Balance........................................................................................

10

Figure 7 Brazilian Cotton Exports, 1Q21.........................................................................................

10

Figure 8 Soybean Price in International Market vs. Brazil .............................................................

11

Figure 9 Soja - Soybean - Annual Comparison of U.S. Soybean Sales to China vs. all other

countries...........................................................................................................................................

11

Figure 10 Soybean - Brazilian Soybean Exports in 1Q21 ..............................................................

12

Figure 11 Soybean World Supply-Demand Balance ......................................................................

12

Figura 11 Corn Price in International Market vs. Brazil .................................................................

13

Figure 13 Corn - Annual Comparison of U.S. Corn Sales to China vs. all other countries ...........

13

Figure 14 Corn - Global Supply-Demand Balance .........................................................................

14

Figure 15 First-Crop Cotton Stages .................................................................................................

15

Figure 16 Second-Crop Cotton Stages ............................................................................................

15

Figure 17 Second-Crop Corn Stages ...............................................................................................

16

Figure 18 Change in Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Ratio ..................................................................

24

Figure 19 Change in Adjusted Gross Debt (R$ '000)......................................................................

29

Figure 20 Adjusted gross Debt Amortization Schedule (R$ '000) .................................................

30

Figure 21 Adjusted Gross Debt Profile............................................................................................

30

Figure 22 Gross Debt by Index and Instrument .............................................................................

30

SLC AGRÍCOLA EARNINGS RELEASE 1Q21 - Page 4 of 37

Tables

Table 1 Planted Area by Crop, 2019/20 vs. 2020/21 .....................................................................

14

Table 2 Projected Yields, 2020/21 Crop Year .................................................................................

15

Table 3 Breakdown of Projected Production Cost by Crop (R$/ha), 2020/21 Crop Year ............

16

Table 4 Production Cost in R$/hectare, 2020/21 Crop Year .........................................................

16

Table 5 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation.........................................................................................

17

Table 6 Net Revenue........................................................................................................................

17

Table 7 Volume Invoiced (tons / head)...........................................................................................

18

Table 8 Variation in Fair Value of Biological Assets........................................................................

18

Table 9 Cost of Goods Sold..............................................................................................................

18

Table 10 Realization of Fair Value of Biological Assets ..................................................................

19

Table 11 Gross Income - Cotton Lint ..............................................................................................

19

Table 12 Gross Income - Cotton Seed ............................................................................................

19

Table 13 Gross Income - Soybean ..................................................................................................

20

Table 14 - Gross Income - Corn .....................................................................................................

20

Table 15 Gross Income - Livestock .................................................................................................

20

Table 16 - Gross Income .................................................................................................................

20

Table 17 - Selling Expenses..............................................................................................................

21

Table 18 Administrative Expenses ..................................................................................................

21

Table 19 Adjusted Net Financial Income (Expense).......................................................................

22

Table 20 Net Income........................................................................................................................

22

Table 21 Summarized Cash Flow ....................................................................................................

22

Table 22 Capital Expenditures.........................................................................................................

23

Table 23 Financial Net Debt ............................................................................................................

23

Table 24 Hedge Position..................................................................................................................

24

Table 25 Return on Equity ...............................................................................................................

27

Table 26 Return on Net Assets........................................................................................................

27

Table 27 Return on Invested Capital...............................................................................................

27

Table 28 Planted Area - 2020/21 Crop Year ...................................................................................

28

Table 29 Property Portfolio .............................................................................................................

28

Table 30 Landbank...........................................................................................................................

28

Table 31 Machinery Base and Storage Capacity ............................................................................

29

Table 32 Net Asset Value - NAV .....................................................................................................

29

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 07:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
