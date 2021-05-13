SLC Agrícola S A : Earnings Presentation 1Q21

Earnings Release

1Q21

Porto Alegre, May 12, 2021 - SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR: SLCJY; Bloomberg:

SLCE3BZ; Reuters: SLCE3.SA) announces today its results for the first quarter of 2021. The following financial and operating information is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The information was prepared on a consolidated basis and is presented in thousands of Brazilian real, except where stated otherwise.

NOTE: 1Q20 and 1Q21 refer to the cumulative three-month periods from January to March of fiscal years 2020 and 2021. 2019 and 2020 refer to the cumulative 12-month periods from January to December of fiscal years 2019 and 2020. HA refers to the horizontal percentage variation between two periods and VA refers to the percentage representativeness of the account over a given total.