SLC Agrícola S A : Earnings Presentation 1Q21

Tables
Table 1 Planted Area by Crop, 2019/20 vs. 2020/21 .....................................................................
14
Table 2 Projected Yields, 2020/21 Crop Year .................................................................................
15
Table 3 Breakdown of Projected Production Cost by Crop (R$/ha), 2020/21 Crop Year ............
16
Table 4 Production Cost in R$/hectare, 2020/21 Crop Year .........................................................
16
Table 5 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation.........................................................................................
17
Table 6 Net Revenue........................................................................................................................
17
Table 7 Volume Invoiced (tons / head)...........................................................................................
18
Table 8 Variation in Fair Value of Biological Assets........................................................................
18
Table 9 Cost of Goods Sold..............................................................................................................
18
Table 10 Realization of Fair Value of Biological Assets ..................................................................
19
Table 11 Gross Income - Cotton Lint ..............................................................................................
19
Table 12 Gross Income - Cotton Seed ............................................................................................
19
Table 13 Gross Income - Soybean ..................................................................................................
20
Table 14 - Gross Income - Corn .....................................................................................................
20
Table 15 Gross Income - Livestock .................................................................................................
20
Table 16 - Gross Income .................................................................................................................
20
Table 17 - Selling Expenses..............................................................................................................
21
Table 18 Administrative Expenses ..................................................................................................
21
Table 19 Adjusted Net Financial Income (Expense).......................................................................
22
Table 20 Net Income........................................................................................................................
22
Table 21 Summarized Cash Flow ....................................................................................................
22
Table 22 Capital Expenditures.........................................................................................................
23
Table 23 Financial Net Debt ............................................................................................................
23
Table 24 Hedge Position..................................................................................................................
24
Table 25 Return on Equity ...............................................................................................................
27
Table 26 Return on Net Assets........................................................................................................
27
Table 27 Return on Invested Capital...............................................................................................
27
Table 28 Planted Area - 2020/21 Crop Year ...................................................................................
28
Table 29 Property Portfolio .............................................................................................................
28
Table 30 Landbank...........................................................................................................................
28
Table 31 Machinery Base and Storage Capacity ............................................................................
29
Table 32 Net Asset Value - NAV .....................................................................................................
29