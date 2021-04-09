SLC Agrícola S A : Earnings Presentation 2Q21

2
AGENDA
-
PANORAMA DE MERCADO
-
PERSPECTIVA SAFRA 20/21
-
ESTRATÉGIA
-
Q&A
Fonte: CONAB e SLC Agricola.
VISÃO GERAL
NOSSO NEGÓCIO EM UM SLIDE
PARA QUEM
|
O QUE
|
ONDE
|
COMO
|
Produção de algodão,
|
Em 6 estados do
|
Em área própria
|
soja, soja semente e
|
Cerrado brasileiro
|
e arrendada,
|
milho
|
|
fazendas de larga
|
|
|
escala
|
GRÃOS
|
ALGODÃO
|
Tradings
|
Tradings
|
Ração Animal
|
Ind. Têxtil
|
Ind. Alimentícia
|
PANORAMA DE MERCADO
1
PREÇOS DAS COMMODITIES EM USD vs USD/R$
|
160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
USD/R$
|
|
|
152
|
140
|
|
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
Soja
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
Algodão
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
Milho
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
jan-20
|
mar-20
|
mai-20
|
jul-20
|
set-20
|
nov-20
|
jan-21
|
mar-21
Fonte: Bloomberg
5
Disclaimer
SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 17:22:02 UTC.