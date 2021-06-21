SLC Agrícola S A : Fato Relevante

FATO RELEVANTE
Relações com Investidores
Relações com Investidores
+55 (51) 3230-7864/7797
+55 (11) 3137-3100
ri@slcagricola.com.br
ri@tsagro.com
OBTENÇÃO DAS APROVAÇÕES SOCIETÁRIAS PARA A COMBINAÇÃO DE NEGÓCIOS DA
SLC AGRÍCOLA E DA TERRA SANTA AGRO
A SLC Agrícola S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; Bloomberg: SLCE3:BZ; Refinitiv: SLCE3.SA) ("SLC")
e a Terra Santa Agro S.A. (B3: TESA3; Bloomberg: TESA3:BZ; Refinitiv: TESA3.SA) ("Terra Santa", e, em conjunto SLC "Companhias"), em cumprimento ao disposto na Lei nº 6.404/76 e na Instrução CVM nº 358/02, em continuidade aos Fatos Relevantes divulgados em 20 de maio de 2021, 25 de março de 2021 e 26 de novembro de 2020, e ao Comunicado ao Mercado divulgado em 7 de janeiro de 2021, por meio do qual foram divulgados os termos e condições para a implementação da combinação dos negócios da SLC aos da operação agrícola da Terra Santa (excluindo terras e benfeitorias), mediante incorporação das ações da Terra Santa pela SLC, de acordo com os artigos 252, 224 e 225 da Lei nº 6.404/76 ("Incorporação de Ações" ou "Operação"), comunicam aos seus respectivos acionistas, ao mercado em geral que a aprovação da Incorporação de Ações foi obtida em assembleias gerais extraordinárias da SLC e Terra Santa ocorridas nesta data.
Assim, foram obtidas todas a aprovações societárias dos acionistas das Companhias que estavam pendentes para a Incorporação de Ações.
1. Eficácia e Consumação da Incorporação de Ações
A eficácia e consumação da Incorporação de Ações está condicionada (i) ao término do prazo de 30 (trinta) dias para o exercício do direito de retirada pelos acionistas dissidentes da Terra Santa, conforme disposto nos artigos 252, § 2º e 137, § 1º da Lei 6.404/1976; (ii) à conclusão da reorganização societária da Terra Santa, incluindo a concessão de registro de companhia aberta da TS Agro S.A. e o término do prazo de 60 dias para oposição de credores relativo à redução de capital da Terra Santa; e (iii) demais condições precedentes usuais para operações desta natureza conforme dispostas no Protocolo e Justificação de Incorporação de Ações.
2. Direito de Retirada
A SLC e Terra Santa publicarão no Sistema Empresas.NET e no site de Relações com Investidores da SLC (http://ri.slcagricola.com.br/) e da Terra Santa (http://ri.terrasantaagro.com/), um Aviso aos Acionistas com informações sobre o exercício do direito de retirada pelos acionistas titulares de ações de emissão da SLC e Terra Santa que não votaram favoravelmente à Incorporação de Ações, que se abstiveram de votar ou que não compareceram às Assembleias Gerais Extraordinárias da SLC e Terra Santa realizadas nesta data, respectivamente. O prazo de 30 (trinta) dias para o exercício do direito de retirada pelos acionistas dissidentes da Terra Santa se encerrará no dia 22 de julho de 2021.
As Companhias comprometem-se a manter seus respectivos acionistas e o mercado informados sobre fatos subsequentes relacionados à Operação, na forma da lei e da regulamentação da CVM.
Porto Alegre, 21 de junho de 2021.
São Paulo, 21 de junho de 2021.
Ivo Marcon Brum
Alexandre Segadilha Adler
Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com
Diretor Executivo Financeiro e de Relações
Investidores
com Investidores
SLC Agrícola S.A.
Terra Santa Agro S.A.
MATERIAL FACT
Investor Relations
Investor Relations
+55 (51) 3230-7864/7797
+55 (11) 3137-3100
ri@slcagricola.com.br
ri@tsagro.com
OBTAINING CORPORATE APPROVALS FOR THE.BUSINESS COMBINATION OF SLC
AGRÍCOLA AND TERRA SANTA AGRO
SLC Agrícola S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; Bloomberg: SLCE3: BZ; Refinitiv: SLCE3.SA) ("SLC") and Terra
Santa Agro S.A. (B3: TESA3; Bloomberg: TESA3: BZ; Refinitiv: TESA3 .SA) ("Terra Santa" and together with SLC, "Companies"), pursuant to Law No. 6,404/76 and CVM Ruling No. 358/02, inform its respective shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties, that, in continuity with the Material Fact released on May 20,2021, March 25, 2021 and November 26, 2020 and the Notice to the Market released on January 7, 2021, pursuant to which the terms and conditions for the implementation of the combination of SLC businesses with the agricultural operation of Terra Santa (excluding land and improvements), by means of a merger of Terra Santa shares into SLC, in accordance with articles 252, 224 and 225 of Law No. 6,404/76 ("Merger of Shares" or "Operation"), communicate to their respective shareholders, to the market in general that the approval of the Merger of Shares was obtained at the Extraordinary Shareholder's Meetings of SLC and Terra Santa held on this date.
Thus, all the corporate approvals of the shareholders of the Companies that were pending for the Merger of Shares were obtained.
1. Effectiveness and Consummation of the Merger of Shares
The effectiveness and consummation of the Merger of Shares is subject to (i) the expiration of a period of thirty (30) days for the exercise of withdrawal rights by the dissenting shareholders of Terra Santa, as provided in articles 252, paragraph 2 and 137, paragraph 1 of Law 6.404/1976; (ii) the conclusion of the corporate reorganization of Terra Santa, including the granting of registration as a publicly-held company of TS Agro S.A. and the end of the 60-day period for creditors' opposition regarding the capital reduction of Terra Santa; and (iii) other usual conditions precedent for transactions of this nature, as provided in the Protocol and Justification for the Merger of Shares.
2. Right of Withdrawal
SLC and Terra Santa will publish on the Empresas.NET System and on the Investor Relations website of SLC (http://ri.slcagricola.com.br/) and Terra Santa (http://ri.terrasantaagro.com/) , a Notice to Shareholders with information on the exercise of the right of choice by the holders of shares issued by SLC and Terra Santa who did not vote in favor of the Merger of Shares, who abstained from voting or who did not attend the Extraordinary Shareholder's Meetings sessions of SLC and Terra Santa held on this date, respectively. The period of 30 (thirty) days for the exercise of withdrawal rights by dissenting shareholders of Terra Santa will end on July 22, 2021.
The Companies undertake to keep their respective shareholders and the market informed of subsequent facts related to the Operation, pursuant to the law and CVM regulations.
Porto Alegre, June 21, 2021.
São Paulo, June 21, 2021.
Ivo Marcon Brum
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Alexandre Segadilha Adler
SLC Agrícola S.A.
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Terra Santa Agro S.A.
