Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. SLC Agrícola S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLCE3   BRSLCEACNOR2

SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.

(SLCE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SLC Agrícola S A : Fato Relevante

06/21/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FATO RELEVANTE

Relações com Investidores

Relações com Investidores

+55 (51) 3230-7864/7797

+55 (11) 3137-3100

ri@slcagricola.com.br

ri@tsagro.com

OBTENÇÃO DAS APROVAÇÕES SOCIETÁRIAS PARA A COMBINAÇÃO DE NEGÓCIOS DA

SLC AGRÍCOLA E DA TERRA SANTA AGRO

A SLC Agrícola S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; Bloomberg: SLCE3:BZ; Refinitiv: SLCE3.SA) ("SLC")

e a Terra Santa Agro S.A. (B3: TESA3; Bloomberg: TESA3:BZ; Refinitiv: TESA3.SA) ("Terra Santa", e, em conjunto SLC "Companhias"), em cumprimento ao disposto na Lei nº 6.404/76 e na Instrução CVM nº 358/02, em continuidade aos Fatos Relevantes divulgados em 20 de maio de 2021, 25 de março de 2021 e 26 de novembro de 2020, e ao Comunicado ao Mercado divulgado em 7 de janeiro de 2021, por meio do qual foram divulgados os termos e condições para a implementação da combinação dos negócios da SLC aos da operação agrícola da Terra Santa (excluindo terras e benfeitorias), mediante incorporação das ações da Terra Santa pela SLC, de acordo com os artigos 252, 224 e 225 da Lei nº 6.404/76 ("Incorporação de Ações" ou "Operação"), comunicam aos seus respectivos acionistas, ao mercado em geral que a aprovação da Incorporação de Ações foi obtida em assembleias gerais extraordinárias da SLC e Terra Santa ocorridas nesta data.

Assim, foram obtidas todas a aprovações societárias dos acionistas das Companhias que estavam pendentes para a Incorporação de Ações.

1. Eficácia e Consumação da Incorporação de Ações

A eficácia e consumação da Incorporação de Ações está condicionada (i) ao término do prazo de 30 (trinta) dias para o exercício do direito de retirada pelos acionistas dissidentes da Terra Santa, conforme disposto nos artigos 252, § 2º e 137, § 1º da Lei 6.404/1976; (ii) à conclusão da reorganização societária da Terra Santa, incluindo a concessão de registro de companhia aberta da TS Agro S.A. e o término do prazo de 60 dias para oposição de credores relativo à redução de capital da Terra Santa; e (iii) demais condições precedentes usuais para operações desta natureza conforme dispostas no Protocolo e Justificação de Incorporação de Ações.

JUR_SP - 40967675v4 - 4734002.448617

2. Direito de Retirada

A SLC e Terra Santa publicarão no Sistema Empresas.NET e no site de Relações com Investidores da SLC (http://ri.slcagricola.com.br/) e da Terra Santa (http://ri.terrasantaagro.com/), um Aviso aos Acionistas com informações sobre o exercício do direito de retirada pelos acionistas titulares de ações de emissão da SLC e Terra Santa que não votaram favoravelmente à Incorporação de Ações, que se abstiveram de votar ou que não compareceram às Assembleias Gerais Extraordinárias da SLC e Terra Santa realizadas nesta data, respectivamente. O prazo de 30 (trinta) dias para o exercício do direito de retirada pelos acionistas dissidentes da Terra Santa se encerrará no dia 22 de julho de 2021.

As Companhias comprometem-se a manter seus respectivos acionistas e o mercado informados sobre fatos subsequentes relacionados à Operação, na forma da lei e da regulamentação da CVM.

Porto Alegre, 21 de junho de 2021.

São Paulo, 21 de junho de 2021.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Alexandre Segadilha Adler

Diretor Financeiro e de Relações com

Diretor Executivo Financeiro e de Relações

Investidores

com Investidores

SLC Agrícola S.A.

Terra Santa Agro S.A.

JUR_SP - 40967675v4 - 4734002.448617

MATERIAL FACT

Investor Relations

Investor Relations

+55 (51) 3230-7864/7797

+55 (11) 3137-3100

ri@slcagricola.com.br

ri@tsagro.com

OBTAINING CORPORATE APPROVALS FOR THE.BUSINESS COMBINATION OF SLC

AGRÍCOLA AND TERRA SANTA AGRO

SLC Agrícola S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; Bloomberg: SLCE3: BZ; Refinitiv: SLCE3.SA) ("SLC") and Terra

Santa Agro S.A. (B3: TESA3; Bloomberg: TESA3: BZ; Refinitiv: TESA3 .SA) ("Terra Santa" and together with SLC, "Companies"), pursuant to Law No. 6,404/76 and CVM Ruling No. 358/02, inform its respective shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties, that, in continuity with the Material Fact released on May 20,2021, March 25, 2021 and November 26, 2020 and the Notice to the Market released on January 7, 2021, pursuant to which the terms and conditions for the implementation of the combination of SLC businesses with the agricultural operation of Terra Santa (excluding land and improvements), by means of a merger of Terra Santa shares into SLC, in accordance with articles 252, 224 and 225 of Law No. 6,404/76 ("Merger of Shares" or "Operation"), communicate to their respective shareholders, to the market in general that the approval of the Merger of Shares was obtained at the Extraordinary Shareholder's Meetings of SLC and Terra Santa held on this date.

Thus, all the corporate approvals of the shareholders of the Companies that were pending for the Merger of Shares were obtained.

1. Effectiveness and Consummation of the Merger of Shares

The effectiveness and consummation of the Merger of Shares is subject to (i) the expiration of a period of thirty (30) days for the exercise of withdrawal rights by the dissenting shareholders of Terra Santa, as provided in articles 252, paragraph 2 and 137, paragraph 1 of Law 6.404/1976; (ii) the conclusion of the corporate reorganization of Terra Santa, including the granting of registration as a publicly-held company of TS Agro S.A. and the end of the 60-day period for creditors' opposition regarding the capital reduction of Terra Santa; and (iii) other usual conditions precedent for transactions of this nature, as provided in the Protocol and Justification for the Merger of Shares.

JUR_SP - 40967675v4 - 4734002.448617

2. Right of Withdrawal

SLC and Terra Santa will publish on the Empresas.NET System and on the Investor Relations website of SLC (http://ri.slcagricola.com.br/) and Terra Santa (http://ri.terrasantaagro.com/) , a Notice to Shareholders with information on the exercise of the right of choice by the holders of shares issued by SLC and Terra Santa who did not vote in favor of the Merger of Shares, who abstained from voting or who did not attend the Extraordinary Shareholder's Meetings sessions of SLC and Terra Santa held on this date, respectively. The period of 30 (thirty) days for the exercise of withdrawal rights by dissenting shareholders of Terra Santa will end on July 22, 2021.

The Companies undertake to keep their respective shareholders and the market informed of subsequent facts related to the Operation, pursuant to the law and CVM regulations.

Porto Alegre, June 21, 2021.

São Paulo, June 21, 2021.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Alexandre Segadilha Adler

SLC Agrícola S.A.

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Terra Santa Agro S.A.

JUR_SP - 40967675v4 - 4734002.448617

Disclaimer

SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
05:33pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A  : Material Fact - OBTAINING CORPORATE APPROVALS FOR THE.BUSINE..
PU
05:27pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A  : Fato Relevante
PU
04:55pSLC AGRÍCOLA S A  : ESM -Final Detailed Voting Map
PU
06/18SLC AGRÍCOLA S A  : Agrícola partners with Rabobank Brasil for ESG operation
PU
06/18SLC AGRÍCOLA S A  : Assembleia
PU
06/17SLC AGRÍCOLA S A  : Agrícola's lead role on environmental front highlighted in I..
PU
06/17SLC AGRÍCOLA S A  : Agrícola executives participate in key congress on Crop-Live..
PU
06/17SLC AGRÍCOLA S A  : Webinar on expansion project and SLC Agrícola's outlook for ..
PU
06/16SLC AGRÍCOLA S A  : ESM - Bookeeper's Voting Map
PU
06/16SLC AGRÍCOLA S A  : Assembleia
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 357 M 868 M 868 M
Net income 2021 913 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2021 1 088 M 217 M 217 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 3,52%
Capitalization 9 188 M 1 822 M 1 830 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 723
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Duration : Period :
SLC Agrícola S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 59,43 BRL
Last Close Price 48,91 BRL
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Aurélio Pavinato Chief Executive Officer
Ivo Marcon Brum Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Eduardo Silva Logemann Chairman
Gustavo Macedo Lunardi Chief Operating Officer
Osvaldo Burgos Schirmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.76.21%1 800
CORTEVA, INC.10.30%31 482
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-24.25%13 640
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-22.34%4 118
QL RESOURCES2.07%3 466
GENTING PLANTATIONS-26.90%1 554