SLC Agrícola S A : Fato Relevante

MATERIAL FACT Investor Relations Investor Relations +55 (51) 3230-7864/7797 +55 (11) 3137-3100 ri@slcagricola.com.br ri@tsagro.com

OBTAINING CORPORATE APPROVALS FOR THE.BUSINESS COMBINATION OF SLC

AGRÍCOLA AND TERRA SANTA AGRO

SLC Agrícola S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; Bloomberg: SLCE3: BZ; Refinitiv: SLCE3.SA) ("SLC") and Terra

Santa Agro S.A. (B3: TESA3; Bloomberg: TESA3: BZ; Refinitiv: TESA3 .SA) ("Terra Santa" and together with SLC, "Companies"), pursuant to Law No. 6,404/76 and CVM Ruling No. 358/02, inform its respective shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties, that, in continuity with the Material Fact released on May 20,2021, March 25, 2021 and November 26, 2020 and the Notice to the Market released on January 7, 2021, pursuant to which the terms and conditions for the implementation of the combination of SLC businesses with the agricultural operation of Terra Santa (excluding land and improvements), by means of a merger of Terra Santa shares into SLC, in accordance with articles 252, 224 and 225 of Law No. 6,404/76 ("Merger of Shares" or "Operation"), communicate to their respective shareholders, to the market in general that the approval of the Merger of Shares was obtained at the Extraordinary Shareholder's Meetings of SLC and Terra Santa held on this date.

Thus, all the corporate approvals of the shareholders of the Companies that were pending for the Merger of Shares were obtained.

1. Effectiveness and Consummation of the Merger of Shares

The effectiveness and consummation of the Merger of Shares is subject to (i) the expiration of a period of thirty (30) days for the exercise of withdrawal rights by the dissenting shareholders of Terra Santa, as provided in articles 252, paragraph 2 and 137, paragraph 1 of Law 6.404/1976; (ii) the conclusion of the corporate reorganization of Terra Santa, including the granting of registration as a publicly-held company of TS Agro S.A. and the end of the 60-day period for creditors' opposition regarding the capital reduction of Terra Santa; and (iii) other usual conditions precedent for transactions of this nature, as provided in the Protocol and Justification for the Merger of Shares.

JUR_SP - 40967675v4 - 4734002.448617