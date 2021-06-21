SLC Agrícola S A : Material Fact - OBTAINING CORPORATE APPROVALS FOR THE.BUSINESS COMBINATION OF SLC AGRÍCOLA AND TERRA SANTA AGRO

|
|
MATERIAL FACT
|
Investor Relations
|
Investor Relations
|
+55 (51) 3230-7864/7797
|
+55 (11) 3137-3100
|
ri@slcagricola.com.br
|
ri@tsagro.com
OBTAINING CORPORATE APPROVALS FOR THE.BUSINESS COMBINATION OF SLC
AGRÍCOLA AND TERRA SANTA AGRO
SLC Agrícola S.A. (B3: SLCE3; ADR's: SLCJY; Bloomberg: SLCE3: BZ; Refinitiv: SLCE3.SA)
("SLC") and Terra Santa Agro S.A. (B3: TESA3; Bloomberg: TESA3: BZ; Refinitiv: TESA3 .SA) ("Terra Santa" and together with SLC, "Companies"), pursuant to Law No. 6,404/76 and CVM Ruling No. 358/02, inform its respective shareholders, the market in general and other interested parties, that, in continuity with the Material Fact released on May 20,2021, March 25, 2021 and November 26, 2020 and the Notice to the Market released on January 7, 2021, pursuant to which the terms and conditions for the implementation of the combination of SLC businesses with the agricultural operation of Terra Santa (excluding land and improvements), by means of a merger of Terra Santa shares into SLC, in accordance with articles 252, 224 and 225 of Law No. 6,404/76 ("Merger of Shares" or "Operation"), communicate to their respective shareholders, to the market in general that the approval of the Merger of Shares was obtained at the Extraordinary Shareholder's Meetings of SLC and Terra Santa held on this date.
Thus, all the corporate approvals of the shareholders of the Companies that were pending for the Merger of Shares were obtained.
1. Effectiveness and Consummation of the Merger of Shares
The effectiveness and consummation of the Merger of Shares is subject to (i) the expiration of a period of thirty (30) days for the exercise of withdrawal rights by the dissenting shareholders of Terra Santa, as provided in articles 252, paragraph 2 and 137, paragraph 1 of Law 6.404/1976;
-
the conclusion of the corporate reorganization of Terra Santa, including the granting of registration as a publicly-held company of TS Agro S.A. and the end of the 60-day period for creditors' opposition regarding the capital reduction of Terra Santa; and (iii) other usual conditions precedent for transactions of this nature, as provided in the Protocol and Justification for the Merger of Shares.
JUR_SP - 41006430v2 - 4734002.448617
2. Right of Withdrawal
SLC and Terra Santa will publish on the Empresas.NET System and on the Investor Relations website of SLC (http://ri.slcagricola.com.br/) and Terra Santa (http://ri.terrasantaagro.com/) , a Notice to Shareholders with information on the exercise of the right of choice by the holders of shares issued by SLC and Terra Santa who did not vote in favor of the Merger of Shares, who abstained from voting or who did not attend the Extraordinary Shareholder's Meetings sessions of SLC and Terra Santa held on this date, respectively. The period of 30 (thirty) days for the exercise of withdrawal rights by dissenting shareholders of Terra Santa will end on July 22, 2021.
The Companies undertake to keep their respective shareholders and the market informed of subsequent facts related to the Operation, pursuant to the law and CVM regulations.
|
Porto Alegre, June 21, 2021.
|
São Paulo, June 21, 2021.
|
Ivo Marcon Brum
|
|
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
|
Alexandre Segadilha Adler
|
SLC Agrícola S.A.
|
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
|
|
Terra Santa Agro S.A.
JUR_SP - 41006430v2 - 4734002.448617
Disclaimer
SLC Agrícola SA published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 21:32:01 UTC.