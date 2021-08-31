Sleep Cycle : Launches App for Wear OS

New Health Services API to Revolutionize Sleep Tracking Capabilities

Sleep Cycle, the world’s most popular sleep tracking application, has announced the launch of the Sleep Cycle app for Wear OS™ powered by Samsung. Using the new Wear OS Health Services API, the Sleep Cycle app can automatically detect sleep and initiate the alarm and tracking on Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. The innovation will provide greater efficiency and higher accuracy of users’ sleep data.

Sleep Cycle was introduced by Samsung at this year’s Mobile World Congress as one of the apps supporting a more seamless experience between their Galaxy Watch4 series and Android™ smartphones. Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are now available for pre-order in select markets, with retail availability starting August 27.

“With this Sleep Cycle Wear OS app, users no longer need to remember to set their alarms and can instead focus on peacefully drifting off to sleep,” said Sandra Hansson, chief product officer at Sleep Cycle. “Sleep Cycle users have been requesting an automatic feature for the app for some time, as the current mobile version requires individuals to start the alarm clock to begin tracking. In partnership with Samsung, our product teams integrated this innovative functionality effectively into the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, delivering a greater user experience for our collective customers.”

Samsung algorithms on Wear OS enable detection when users have fallen asleep and alerts the Sleep Cycle app for Galaxy Watch4, which then sends a notification to the mobile app on the user’s smartphone to set the alarm and begin analysis. Sleep Cycle then seamlessly analyzes the user’s sleep through audio-based sleep tracking and leverages its smart alarm clock to wake users at their lightest sleep stage, helping them feel more rested and alert. Sleep Cycle’s app also features a variety of options for starting analysis and the ability to view sleep data from the previous night. For users who sleep with their partners, the app also offers a silent alarm option to wake them up with vibrations without disturbing their partner’s rest.

As an extension of the partnership between the two companies, Sleep Cycle’s unique and patented snore detection technology is incorporated into Samsung Health. The technology will be found in the Sleep feature of Samsung Health, with the option to upgrade to Sleep Cycle’s premium subscription service for a more comprehensive sleep tracking experience.

“This partnership with Samsung is the first in which we’ve integrated our technology with that of a hardware manufacturer, a strategic decision in line with our company’s roadmap. Installing a core part of our technology in Samsung’s phones, including an option for end users to upgrade to our premium subscription option, is a business model I feel very confident in,” said Carl Johan Hederoth, chief executive officer at Sleep Cycle. “Samsung has built a robust suite of health and wellness features to give consumers a deeper and more helpful understanding of their overall fitness. We see enormous potential to provide our innovative technologies to more consumers and expand across Android working with Samsung and are excited about the opportunities such partnerships enable.”

Finally, Sleep Cycle has also been chosen as a partner in the Samsung Boost proposition in the UK and Ireland, an initiative that enables customers to try out a range of apps and services to supercharge their Samsung experience at no additional cost. Sleep Cycle’s sleep tracking, analysis, sleep aids and more will be available to eligible Samsung customers for six months through the Samsung Boost proposition.

Sleep Cycle will be available for all subscribers through Samsung’s Galaxy Watch4.

About Sleep Cycle

With millions of active users and over 400 million nights analyzed in more than 150 countries, Sleep Cycle is the leading sleep tracker application and one of the most widely used solutions worldwide to improve sleep health. Sleep Cycle’s mission is to improve global health by empowering people to sleep better. Since its launch in 2009, Sleep Cycle has helped millions of people understand their sleeping habits and improve their sleep. Sleep Cycle is one of the world’s most comprehensive sources for statistics, frequently contributing to sleep research by collaborating with renowned universities and research facilities worldwide. Sleep Cycle is regularly featured in notable media outlets covering the product and the company’s released Sleep reports. Sleep Cycle (https://www.sleepcycle.com) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP. The head office is located in Gothenburg, Sweden and the company has 37 employees.

Wear OS and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

Wear OS Powered by Samsung works with phones running the latest version of Android (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store). Supported features may vary between platforms and countries with compatibility subject to change.

Device activation is only available after connecting to a smartphone that supports Google mobile services. Compatible with Android 6.0 or higher, RAM 1.0GB above.

