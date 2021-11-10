Investor Presentation October 2021

THE SLEEP NUMBER DIFFERENCE

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) - A company with purpose, comprised of over 5,000 passionate team members dedicated to our mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences.

Individuality is our foundation.

Our company was founded under the name Select Comfort in 1987 (public company since 1998), on the premise that "one size doesn't fit all." We celebrate individuality in each other, in our own lives and in our customer's lives. We strive to embrace every individual's unique talents, perspectives, and experiences, as we create an environment where we can be our best selves. Valuing diversity, equity and inclusion makes us stronger, smarter and fuels our innovation and teamwork. Individuality connects us to our vision of becoming one of the world's most beloved brands by delivering an unparalleled sleep experience.

Our 360® smart beds provide each sleeper with effortless adjustable, personalized comfort and individualized sleep data and insights, including your SleepIQ® score. We have improved over 13 million lives as we strive to improve society's wellbeing through higher quality sleep. Sleep Number is setting the new standard in sleep science and research with proprietary sleep software, algorithms, data, and applications delivering comprehensive longitudinal data at a new scale of over 12 billion hours of sleep data and over 1 billion nights of sleep.

Our customer relationships are lifelong as we continuously add meaningful value to our customers' experience with personalized sleep data. Our consumer innovation strategy, vertically integrated business model and investments strengthen our competitive advantages and create a flywheel for sustainable growth, driving consumer demand and performance. As an engaging brand with an exclusive direct-to-consumer and vertically integrated business model located in the United States, and over 600 Sleep Number® stores with a synergistic digital experience, we are well positioned to continue delivering sustainable, superior shareholder value creation.