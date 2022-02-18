Log in
    SNBR   US83125X1037

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION

(SNBR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SLEEP NUMBER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Sleep Number Corporation on Behalf of Long-term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

02/18/2022 | 09:10pm EST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) on behalf of long-term stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Sleep Number have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

Our investigation follows a securities class action complaint that was filed against Sleep Number on December 14, 2021.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Sleep Number had suffered a severe disruption in its supply chain for foam as a result of Winter Storm Uri; (ii) Sleep Number did not have in place the supply chain flexibility, redundancies, and fail-safes, as had been represented to investors, sufficient to offset the foam supply disruption caused by Winter Storm Uri; (iii) because foam was a necessary component for Sleep Number’s production of its primary mattress products, Sleep Number’s ability to timely fulfill customer orders had been materially impaired; (iv) thus, Sleep Number was unable to meet surging customer demand for Sleep Number’s products; and (v) that, as a result, Sleep Number had been forced to delay mattress shipments to end consumers, pushing millions of dollars’ worth of sales into subsequent quarters and negatively impacting Sleep Number’s financial results.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Sleep Number, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 294 M - -
Net income 2021 180 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,48 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 542 M 1 542 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,67x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sleep Number Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 68,07 $
Average target price 86,00 $
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shelly Radue Ibach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David R. Callen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Michel Valette Non-Executive Chairman
J. Hunter Saklad Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen L. Nedorostek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION-10.97%1 542
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.-20.46%7 179
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.-9.09%6 931
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.8.42%3 264
SHEELA FOAM LIMITED0.70%2 091
XILINMEN FURNITURE CO.,LTD-13.19%2 002