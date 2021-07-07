Log in
    SNBR   US83125X1037

SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION

(SNBR)
Sleep Number Corporation : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 20th

07/07/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR) will release its second quarter results through July 3, 2021, after market close on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Management will host its regularly scheduled conference call to discuss the company’s results at 5 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. CDT; 2 p.m. PDT). To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations area of the Sleep Number website at https://ir.sleepnumber.com. The webcast replay will remain available for approximately 60 days.

About Sleep Number Corporation
Individuality is the foundation of Sleep Number. Our purpose driven company is comprised of over 5,000 passionate team members who are dedicated to our mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. We have improved over 13 million lives and are positively impacting society’s wellbeing through higher quality sleep.

Our award-winning 360® smart beds are informed by science. They learn from over one billion sleep sessions of highly-accurate, real world sleep data – the cumulation of 10 billion hours’ worth - to automatically adjust to each sleeper and provide effortless comfort and proven quality sleep. Our 360 smart beds deliver individualized sleep health reports and insights, including a daily SleepIQ® score, and are helping to advance meaningful sleep health solutions by applying sleep science and research.

For life-changing sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of our approximately 600 Sleep Number® stores. More information is available on our newsroom and investor relations sites.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 227 M - -
Net income 2021 170 M - -
Net cash 2021 68,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 653 M 2 653 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 5 000
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sleep Number Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 108,43 $
Average target price 132,50 $
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shelly Radue Ibach President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David R. Callen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Michel Valette Non-Executive Chairman
J. Hunter Saklad Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathleen L. Nedorostek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION33.47%2 647
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.9.33%7 814
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.50.33%7 636
SUOFEIYA HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.-9.23%3 566
GUANGZHOU SHANGPIN HOME COLLECTION CO., LTD.7.28%2 539
XILINMEN FURNITURE CO.,LTD54.19%1 893