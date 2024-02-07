Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR) will release its fourth quarter and full year results through December 30, 2023, after market close on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Management will host its regularly scheduled conference call to discuss the company’s results at 5 p.m. EST (4 p.m. CST; 2 p.m. PST). To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations area of the Sleep Number website at https://ir.sleepnumber.com. The webcast replay will remain available for approximately 60 days.

About Sleep Number Corporation

Sleep Number is a wellness technology company. We are guided by our purpose to improve the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep; to date, our innovations have improved over 15 million lives. Our wellness technology platform helps solve sleep problems, whether it’s providing individualized temperature control for each sleeper through our Climate360® smart bed or applying our 23 billion hours of longitudinal sleep data and expertise to research with global institutions.

Our smart bed ecosystem drives best-in-class engagement through dynamic, adjustable, and effortless sleep with personalized digital sleep and health insights; our millions of Smart Sleepers are loyal brand advocates. And our over 4,100 mission-driven team members passionately innovate to drive value creation through our vertically integrated business model, including our exclusive direct-to-consumer selling in over 650 stores and online.

