New innovation designed to help even more couples achieve quality sleep; Sleep Number now offers three smart beds under $2,000

Today, Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR), the sleep wellness technology leader, unveiled its new Sleep Number® c1 smart bed at only $999 (Queen). The brand’s best value, the c1 offers the same signature adjustable firmness on either side and sleep technology features as Sleep Number’s higher-end smart beds. For under $1,000, sleepers receive their ideal comfort and support; breathable technology that draws heat away from the body; and personalized digital sleep health insights to help improve sleep over time. And, because only Sleep Number® smart beds are designed specifically for the differing needs of couples, both sleepers can tailor their preferences to meet their unique sleep needs; in fact, Sleep Number Smart Sleepers get 28 minutes more restful sleep per night.

“We are excited to introduce the c1 smart bed – and offer three of our smart beds under $2,000 – to meet the needs of today’s value-conscious, scrutinizing consumer,” said Shelly Ibach, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sleep Number. “Quality sleep is an essential part of everyone’s health and wellbeing. Only Sleep Number offers science-backed smart beds that deliver unmatched benefits: individualized sleep for couples, digital health features, active and passive temperature control and adjustable firmness. We’ve strengthened our smart bed portfolio with a superior sleep innovation under $1,000 and are fulfilling our purpose to improve the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep.”

The c1 smart bed joins Sleep Number’s popular Classic Series smart bed collection, known for its comfortably affordable price points. Rounding out the Classic Series collection are the Sleep Number®c2 smart bed ($1,299, Queen) and the c4 smart bed ($1,899, Queen), offering the brand’s smart adjustability, breathable comfort and cushioning support at a great value. With the introduction of the c1, Sleep Number now offers three unique smart beds for under $2,000 (Queen sizes). Sleep Number c1 smart bed features include:

Temperature Benefits: The c1 smart bed helps alleviate one of the most common barriers to high quality sleep: temperature. According to Sleep Number data, 80% of couples report one or both partners sleep too hot or cold.** A ceramic gel layer in the c1 smart bed draws heat away for breathable comfort.

The new Sleep Number c1 smart bed is available now at sleepnumber.com and at Sleep Number® stores.

Additionally, today marks the start of Sleep Number’s annual Lowest Prices of the Season sale, which runs through July 7, 2024. Science-backed innovations that will be on sale include:

Sleep Number smart beds starting at $999

30% off Sleep Number’s most popular smart bed, the i8 smart bed , featuring advanced temperature balancing and plush, pressure-relieving support

, featuring advanced temperature balancing and plush, pressure-relieving support $1,000 off the Sleep Number Climate360 ® smart bed , the only smart bed in the world that actively cools, warms, and effortlessly responds to the needs of both sleepers. §

, the only smart bed in the world that actively cools, warms, and effortlessly responds to the needs of both sleepers. 25% off the temperature balancing True Temp bedding and pillows collection. Sleepers can take the PillowFit ® quiz to find their perfect pillow size and shape

to find their perfect pillow size and shape Up to 40% off furniture , designed to complement any bedroom décor

*Based on average SleepIQ® data from 8/1/21 - 2/28/22 of sleepers engaging with Sleep Number® setting, SleepIQ® data and FlexFit™ adjustable base vs. sleepers who have those features but didn’t similarly engage with them.

**Results from a 2020 Sleep Number survey of 1,004 respondents reported they or their partner sometimes sleep too hot or too cold.

***Available with selected FlexFit™ adjustable bases. Partner Snore™ technology may temporarily relieve common, mild snoring in otherwise healthy adults. Partner Snore™ technology is available with Split King and FlexTop® King mattresses. Bluetooth 4.x compatible device required. Not included.

§Based on use of temperature features and our proprietary Responsive Air® technology.

About Sleep Number Corporation

Sleep Number is a sleep wellness technology leader. Our life-changing innovations revolutionized the commoditized sleep industry and awakened consumers to the possibility of proven quality sleep. Sleep Number® smart beds integrate physical and digital innovations for unparalleled comfort; they automatically respond to the needs of each sleeper with ideal firmness, position and temperature benefits. To date, we have improved over 15 million lives, and 94% of smart sleepers report better sleep versus a non-smart bed.T

We are guided by our purpose to improve the health and wellbeing of society through higher quality sleep. This is demonstrated through lifelong relationships with millions of highly engaged Smart Sleepers and partnerships with global research institutions who use our 27 billion hours of longitudinal data to study sleep’s impact on health. Furthermore, our purpose is exemplified through 4,000 mission-driven team members; they passionately innovate to drive value creation through our vertically integrated business model, including exclusive direct-to-consumer selling in over 650 stores and online.

To learn more about life-changing, individualized sleep, visit a Sleep Number® store near you, our newsroom and investor relations sites, or SleepNumber.com.

T Based on self-reported data from 90 incentivized, first-time users 3/23-6/23; 6 weeks with smart bed features disabled, then 6 weeks enabled.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240616348099/en/