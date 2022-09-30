SLF Realisation Fund : Financial Statements 30 06 2022
GROUP METRICS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
As at 30 June 2022, the investment objective of SLF Realisation Fund Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is to realise all remaining assets in the portfolio of the Ordinary Share class and the 2016 C Share class in a prudent manner consistent with the principles of good investment management and to return cash to shareholders in an orderly manner. The Group's base currency is Sterling.
(2.86)% per Ordinary
Share1
1.81% per 2016 C Share1
NAV total return per share for the year ended 30 June 2022
£21.36 million for
Ordinary Shares
£15.39 million for 2016
C Shares
Market capitalisation as at
30 June 2022
17.44p per Ordinary Share
18.79p per 2016 C Share
NAV per Share as at
30 June 2022
£28.48 million for the
Ordinary Share class
£58.35 million for the 2016 C
Share class
Return of capital to shareholders during the year ended 30 June 2022
(65.60)% Ordinary Share1
(41.03)% 2016 C Share1
Share price discount to NAV
as at 30 June 2022
£3.60 million for the Ordinary Share class
£6.95 million for the 2016
C Share class
Return of capital to
shareholders after the
reporting year ended 30 June
2022
GROUP METRICS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 (CONTINUED)
The key drivers of the change in Net Asset Value ("NAV") between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2022 are highlighted in the graphs below:
Ordinary Shares
2016 C Share
Index
Page
Financial Metrics and Performance Summary
5
Company Overview
8
Chairman's Statement
9
Strategic Report
12
Investment Report
26
Directors' Report
35
- Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
36
Directors' Biographies
38
Corporate Governance Report
39
Audit and Risk Committee Report
47
Statement of Compliance with the UK Code of Corporate Governance
51
Independent Auditor's Report
52
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
60
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
61
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
62
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
63
Notes to the Financial Statements
64
Alternative Performance Measures
106
Company Information
109
List of Acronyms
110
FINANCIAL METRICS AND PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
Financial Metrics
NAV Total Return1
The NAV total return measures how the NAV per Ordinary share and 2016 C share has performed over a period, taking into account both capital distributions and dividends paid to shareholders. The NAV total return achieved by the Group is detailed in the table below:
Period
Ordinary Shares
2016 C Shares
Year to 30 June 2022
(2.86)%
1.81%
3 year2
(56.40)%
(14.18)%
Since inception
(26.90)%
(7.08)%
The NAV total return since inception is illustrated in the graph below:
Return of Capital
The investment objective of the Ordinary Shares and the 2016 C Shares is to realise all remaining assets in a prudent manner consistent with the principles of good investment management and to return cash to shareholders in an orderly manner. During the year ended 30 June 2022, the Company made a return of capital on four separate occasions, as detailed below, returning a total of £28,478,054 to Ordinary shareholders and £58,348,173 to 2016 C shareholders.
Ordinary Shares
2016 C Shares
Record date
Amount
Amount returned to
Amount
Amount returned to
per Share
shareholders
per Share
shareholders
20 July 2021
3p
£10,679,270
7p
£9,724,695
2
September 2021
3p
£10,679,270
21p
£29,174,087
9
March 2022
1p
£3,559,757
10p
£13,892,422
10 May 2022
1p
£3,559,757
4p
£5,556,969
Refer to pages 106 to 108 for the calculation of these alternative performance measures.
NAV total return over a 3-year period from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022.
