  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  SLF Realisation Fund Limited
  News
  Summary
    SQN   GG00BN56JF17

SLF REALISATION FUND LIMITED

(SQN)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-30 am EDT
6.150 GBX   +1.32%
04:44pSlf Realisation Fund : Financial Statements 30 06 2022
PU
06/20SLF Realisation Fund Limited(LSE:SLFR) dropped from FTSE All-Share Index
CI
06/20SLF Realisation Fund Limited(LSE:SLFX) dropped from FTSE All-Share Index
CI
SLF Realisation Fund : Financial Statements 30 06 2022

09/30/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
SLF REALISATION FUND LIMITED

(formerly known as KKV SECURED LOAN FUND LIMITED)

Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

for the year ended 30 June 2022

SLF Realisation Fund Limited

Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2022

GROUP METRICS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

As at 30 June 2022, the investment objective of SLF Realisation Fund Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is to realise all remaining assets in the portfolio of the Ordinary Share class and the 2016 C Share class in a prudent manner consistent with the principles of good investment management and to return cash to shareholders in an orderly manner. The Group's base currency is Sterling.

(2.86)% per Ordinary

Share1

1.81% per 2016 C Share1

NAV total return per share for the year ended 30 June 2022

£21.36 million for

Ordinary Shares

£15.39 million for 2016

C Shares

Market capitalisation as at

30 June 2022

17.44p per Ordinary Share

18.79p per 2016 C Share

NAV per Share as at

30 June 2022

£28.48 million for the

Ordinary Share class

£58.35 million for the 2016 C

Share class

Return of capital to shareholders during the year ended 30 June 2022

(65.60)% Ordinary Share1

(41.03)% 2016 C Share1

Share price discount to NAV

as at 30 June 2022

£3.60 million for the Ordinary Share class

£6.95 million for the 2016

C Share class

Return of capital to

shareholders after the

reporting year ended 30 June

2022

The comparatives for the other group metrics detailed above are disclosed on page 7.

1 These are Alternative Performance Measures; refer to pages 106 to 108 for details.

2

SLF Realisation Fund Limited

Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2022

GROUP METRICS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022 (CONTINUED)

The key drivers of the change in Net Asset Value ("NAV") between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2022 are highlighted in the graphs below:

Ordinary Shares

2016 C Share

3

SLF Realisation Fund Limited

Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2022

Index

Page

Financial Metrics and Performance Summary

5

Company Overview

8

Chairman's Statement

9

Strategic Report

12

Investment Report

26

Directors' Report

35

- Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

36

Directors' Biographies

38

Corporate Governance Report

39

Audit and Risk Committee Report

47

Statement of Compliance with the UK Code of Corporate Governance

51

Independent Auditor's Report

52

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

60

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

61

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

62

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

63

Notes to the Financial Statements

64

Alternative Performance Measures

106

Company Information

109

List of Acronyms

110

4

SLF Realisation Fund Limited

Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2022

FINANCIAL METRICS AND PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Financial Metrics

NAV Total Return1

The NAV total return measures how the NAV per Ordinary share and 2016 C share has performed over a period, taking into account both capital distributions and dividends paid to shareholders. The NAV total return achieved by the Group is detailed in the table below:

Period

Ordinary Shares

2016 C Shares

Year to 30 June 2022

(2.86)%

1.81%

3 year2

(56.40)%

(14.18)%

Since inception

(26.90)%

(7.08)%

The NAV total return since inception is illustrated in the graph below:

Return of Capital

The investment objective of the Ordinary Shares and the 2016 C Shares is to realise all remaining assets in a prudent manner consistent with the principles of good investment management and to return cash to shareholders in an orderly manner. During the year ended 30 June 2022, the Company made a return of capital on four separate occasions, as detailed below, returning a total of £28,478,054 to Ordinary shareholders and £58,348,173 to 2016 C shareholders.

Ordinary Shares

2016 C Shares

Record date

Amount

Amount returned to

Amount

Amount returned to

per Share

shareholders

per Share

shareholders

20 July 2021

3p

£10,679,270

7p

£9,724,695

2

September 2021

3p

£10,679,270

21p

£29,174,087

9

March 2022

1p

£3,559,757

10p

£13,892,422

10 May 2022

1p

£3,559,757

4p

£5,556,969

  1. Refer to pages 106 to 108 for the calculation of these alternative performance measures.
  2. NAV total return over a 3-year period from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SLF Realisation Fund Ltd. published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 20:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
