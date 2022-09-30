SLF Realisation Fund : Financial Statements 30 06 2022

1 These are Alternative Performance Measures; refer to pages 106 to 108 for details.

The comparatives for the other group metrics detailed above are disclosed on page 7.

Return of capital to shareholders during the year ended 30 June 2022

As at 30 June 2022, the investment objective of SLF Realisation Fund Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is to realise all remaining assets in the portfolio of the Ordinary Share class and the 2016 C Share class in a prudent manner consistent with the principles of good investment management and to return cash to shareholders in an orderly manner. The Group's base currency is Sterling.

The key drivers of the change in Net Asset Value ("NAV") between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2022 are highlighted in the graphs below:

Statement of Compliance with the UK Code of Corporate Governance

SLF Realisation Fund Limited

FINANCIAL METRICS AND PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

Financial Metrics

NAV Total Return1

The NAV total return measures how the NAV per Ordinary share and 2016 C share has performed over a period, taking into account both capital distributions and dividends paid to shareholders. The NAV total return achieved by the Group is detailed in the table below:

Period Ordinary Shares 2016 C Shares Year to 30 June 2022 (2.86)% 1.81% 3 year2 (56.40)% (14.18)% Since inception (26.90)% (7.08)%

The NAV total return since inception is illustrated in the graph below:

Return of Capital

The investment objective of the Ordinary Shares and the 2016 C Shares is to realise all remaining assets in a prudent manner consistent with the principles of good investment management and to return cash to shareholders in an orderly manner. During the year ended 30 June 2022, the Company made a return of capital on four separate occasions, as detailed below, returning a total of £28,478,054 to Ordinary shareholders and £58,348,173 to 2016 C shareholders.

Ordinary Shares 2016 C Shares Record date Amount Amount returned to Amount Amount returned to per Share shareholders per Share shareholders 20 July 2021 3p £10,679,270 7p £9,724,695 2 September 2021 3p £10,679,270 21p £29,174,087 9 March 2022 1p £3,559,757 10p £13,892,422 10 May 2022 1p £3,559,757 4p £5,556,969

Refer to pages 106 to 108 for the calculation of these alternative performance measures. NAV total return over a 3-year period from 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2022.

