SLF Realisation Fund : TOR ARC May 2022

The Company's Secretary shall be the secretary of the Committee and attend all meetings. The Company's Secretary shall ascertain, at the beginning of each meeting, the existence of any conflicts of interest and minute them accordingly.

The Company's auditors shall be advised of the timing of Committee meetings to consider the Company's annual accounts and at any meeting the Committee shall have access to the auditors if it so requires. The Committee shall meet with the external auditors at least twice each year, once at the planning stage, where the scope of the audit will be considered and where appropriate should coincide with key dates in the Company's financial reporting cycle, and once post audit at the reporting stage, and shall ensure that any auditor's management letters and management's responses are reviewed. The Company's auditors may request a further meeting if they consider one necessary.

Meetings may be held more frequently if the Committee deem necessary or if requested by the Company's auditors.

A sufficient interval should be allowed between Audit and Risk Committee meetings and main Board meetings to allow any work arising from the Audit and Risk Committee meeting to be carried out and reported to the Board as appropriate.

The Committee shall meet not less than twice a year, held to coincide with key dates in the financial reporting and audit cycle. The Committee will meet the external auditor at least once a year (by telephone or in person) without

The Chairman of the Committee and Committee members shall be appointed by the Board.

The Committee shall be appointed by the Board and shall consist of a Chairman and at least two other members, all of whom shall be independent

1.1 The Board hereby resolves to establish a committee of the Board to be known as the Audit and Risk Committee (the "Committee").

3.6 The Secretary shall circulate the minutes of meetings of the Committee to all members of the Committee and, once agreed, to all members of the Board.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ("AGM")

4.1 The Chairman of the Committee, or, in his or her absence, a duly authorised representative of the Committee, shall be available at the AGM of the Company to answer questions on the separate section of the annual report describing the Committee's activities and matters within the scope of the Committee's responsibilities.

AUTHORITY

The Committee is authorised by the Board to investigate any activity within its terms of reference. It is authorised at the Company's expense to obtain outside legal or other independent professional advice and to secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise as it considers necessary. The Committee shall: have access to sufficient resources in order to carry out its duties, including access to the Company Secretary for assistance as required; be provided with such training as shall be deemed appropriate, both in the form of an induction programme for new members and on an ongoing basis for all members; give due consideration to laws and regulations, the provisions of the Association of Investment Companies ("AIC") Code and the requirements of the UK Listing Authority's Listing, Prospectus and Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and any other applicable Rules, as appropriate; to have the right to publish in the Company's annual report details of any issues that cannot be resolved between the Committee and the Board.

DUTIES

6.1 Financial reporting

to monitor the integrity of the financial statements of the Company, including its annual and half-yearly reports and any informal reports issued by the Company, such as preliminary statements of annual accounts, analyst presentations, and to review, and report to the Board on, the significant financial reporting issues and judgments which they contain, having regard to matters communicated by the auditor; to report its views to the Board if it is not satisfied with any aspect of the proposed financial reporting by the Company; in relation to 6.1.1, in particular to review and challenge where necessary: significant accounting policies and practices, and any changes to them and any significant estimates or judgements; the methods used to account for significant or unusual transactions where different approaches are possible;

Page 2