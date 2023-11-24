SLF Realisation Fund Ltd - Guernsey-based investment fund looking to realise all remaining assets in portfolio of ordinary share class and 2016 C share class - Resolves return of an amount of 1.5 pence per share to ordinary shareholders of B shares, being GBP5.3 million based on the current number of shares in issue.
Current stock price: 3.30 pence, up 31% on Friday
12-month change: down 60%
