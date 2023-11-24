SLF Realisation Fund Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended collective investment scheme. The Company's investment objective is to realize all remaining assets in the portfolio of the ordinary share class and the 2016 C Share class in a prudent manner consistent with the principles of good investment management and to return cash to shareholders in an orderly manner. Its subsidiaries include SLF (Guernsey) Limited, SLF (Amber) Limited, SLF (Bronze) Limited, SLF (Cobalt) Limited and SLF (Diamond) Limited. The Companyâs alternative investment fund manager is FundRock Management (Guernsey) Limited.

Sector Closed End Funds